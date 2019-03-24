Twins Drop Sunday Contest to the Yankees

The Minnesota Twins lost to the New York Yankees in a spring training game on Sunday afternoon.

The game got off to a slow start, with neither team scoring through the first three innings. The Twins got on the board first with a run in the fourth. They held a 1-0 lead until the top of the sixth.

In the sixth inning, the Yankees went on a run, scoring 4 times before handing things back over to Minnesota. The Twins added one to cut their deficit to 4-2.

Each team scored one more run in the seventh inning, but the Twins could not catch New York. They lost 5-3.

Jake Cave , Willians Astudillo , and Michael Helman each scored one for Minnesota.

The Twins will hit the field on Tuesday for their last spring training game of the season against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.