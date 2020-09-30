Twins Drop Playoff Opener To Astros

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 at Target Field Tuesday afternoon in the first game of a best-of-three playoff series. The Twins have now lost a professional sports record 17 straight playoff games.

Nelson Cruz got the Twins on the board with an RBI double in the third inning, but the Astros were able to tie the game in the seventh.

With the game tied at one in the top of the ninth, Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco threw wide of second base for what would have been the third out. Twins reliever Sergio Romo then walked in the go-ahead run before the Astros tacked on two more runs later in the inning.

The Twins lineup managed just four hits in the loss.

Minnesota will try to bounce back and stave off elimination Wednesday afternoon in game two of the series. First pitch is set for noon on WJON.