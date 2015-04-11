Twins Drop Game Late Against ChiSox

CHICAGO, IL -- A late-inning rally led the Chicago White Sox to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins Saturday afternoon.

A pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning by White Sox outfielder J.B. Shuck off Twins reliever Blaine Boyer that scored Alexei Ramirez proved to be the difference in the 5-4 decision.

The Twins looked to be well on their way to a second straight win (and series win) over the White Sox during a four-run second inning.

Minnesota cracked the scoreboard when catcher Chris Herrmann tripled to score Trevor Plouffe. Herrmann scored shortly thereafter on an RBI single by Shane Robinson.

The Twins continued the station-to-station scoring onslaught when shortstop Danny Santana singled in Robinson before scoring himself on an RBI double by Brian Dozier.

With a 4-0 lead, Twins starter Mike Pelfrey was unable to keep the White Sox at bay -- letting Chicago cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second, aided by a solo home run to Adam LaRoche.

Chicago eventually tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth inning on another solo home run, this one by catcher Geovany Soto.

The Twins, meanwhile, could not get anything going for the rest of the game against White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 1-4 on the season and will have a tough match up tomorrow afternoon as Phil Hughes takes the mound against White Sox ace Chris Sale.