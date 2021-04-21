Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Twins are mired in a slump lately, most recently losing a pair of games to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. The Twins and A's will meet again on Wednesday afternoon (WJON).

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON to talk about a variety of topics including the Twins' bullpen, when Alex Kirilloff might be called up, how much the Twins miss Andrelton Simmons, how long they can stick with guys like Sano, Kepler and Polanco as they continue to struggle.

