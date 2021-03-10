Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" every Wednesday to talk Twins baseball. This week, we discussed a number of Twins-related topics.

- Kenta Maeda had a strong, three-inning start on Tuesday against the Orioles in which he did not allow a run. What is it that makes him so successful and ultimately so fun to watch?

-Taylor Rogers has looked good so far this spring after a down 2020 season. He explained the different factors that he believes will help him bounce back, specifically how he uses analytics to improve his game. Are pitchers today smarter than they were 40 years ago?

- Mitch Garver appears to be locked in so far this spring. We talk about how confident we are that he can repeat his 2019 season and what he has tweaked to get back on track.

- Jorge Polanco has walked five times so far this spring without striking out. How dangerous does the 2019 All Star become if he adds an improved OBP to his arsenal?

- Fringe players like Keon Broxton and Kyle Garlick are having big springs. Do they have a realistic chance to make the roster? How important are fundamentals when you get to the MLB level?

- Among the new rules for 2021 is the managers' ability to halt any half-inning when their pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. Should this be allowed with paying customers in the stands?

