Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins opened their exhibition schedule with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox in Ft. Myers, Florida Sunday afternoon.

Twins Daily writer Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the start of Spring Training and some of the storylines around the team as the season gets closer and closer.

Among the topics discussed:

- Twins players and coaches spoke about having fans in the seats on Sunday and the difference it made for them. Did Seth have the same experience as the players last year when he tried to watch the games with no crowd?

-Trevor Larnach is one of the Twins' top prospects but sometimes gets lost in the shuffle when people discuss the Alex Kirilloffs and Royce Lewis' of the world. How high is Larnach's ceiling?

- With Larnach, Kirilloff and Brent Rooker rapidly advancing to the Major League level, how long might Max Kepler be able to fend them off, particularly after a rough 2020 season?

- The Twins also have a number of top pitching prospects ascending to MLB in the next couple of years. Will Johan Duran make the club for opening day? Also, what the heck is a 'splinker?'

- Lewis Thorpe has been drawing rave reviews for his work this spring... can we expect a big bounce back from the big Aussie pitcher?

- Finally, Seth breaks down the projected St. Paul Saints roster and gives us a few names to watch.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95/3 WJON.