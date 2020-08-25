Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are sitting atop the entire American League with a 20-10 record after beating Cleveland Monday night. Despite a bevvy of injured players, the Twins soldier on and continue to win games.

Twins Daily writer Seth Stohs joins WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" every Tuesday to talk baseball. This week, Seth talks about the Twins catching situation, the emergence of Jorge Alcala, Miguel Sano's recent hot streak, how the team should handle the pitching injuries and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. on WJON.