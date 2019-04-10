Twins Clobber deGrom, Mets

The Twins beat the New York Mets 14-8 Tuesday night in Queens. Minnesota improves to 6-3 with the win.

Despite facing the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner in Jacob deGrom, the Twins bats came alive Tuesday to the tune of six home runs and 17 hits. Catcher Mitch Garver and second baseman Jonathan Schoop each hit a pair of home runs, while Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco each added dingers in the win as well.

The Twins will look to complete the two-game sweep of the Mets Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.