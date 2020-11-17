Twins Cancel Caravan Tour And TwinsFest

The Minnesota Twins announced the cancellation of the annual Twins Winter Caravan tour, as well as the yearly 'TwinsFest' at Target Field. The Twins will host various virtual events in an attempt to stay connected with fans this winter.

"To protect the health and well-being of the club’s fans, partners, players, staff, employees and communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Twins today announced they have cancelled the 2021 Winter Caravan and TwinsFest, both originally scheduled for January," the Twins said in a statement. "The Twins will instead bring fans a series of specially-designed virtual experiences throughout the offseason; details will be announced in the coming weeks."

The Twins Winter Caravan had been going for 60 straight years until this years' cancellation. TwinsFest began in 1989 at the Metrodome.

“An offseason without our longstanding and beloved fan events is certainly tough to digest, but our top priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of Twins Territory,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter in the statement. “With COVID-19 certain to be present at some level in January 2021, we feel it is the prudent, responsible and correct decision to cancel our events that would have otherwise brought together large groups of people in confined, indoor spaces. As we’ve all done so much in these unprecedented times, we will adapt.

"We’re excited to roll out some unique, fun ways for Twins fans to safely engage with the back-to-back American League Central champions this winter, and we’re already looking forward to the 2022 return of Winter Caravan and TwinsFest.”