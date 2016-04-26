Twins Call Up Top Arm Berrios

MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after sending down one of their top prospects, the Minnesota Twins have called up another of their renowned young players -- pitcher Jose Berrios .

Berrios is regarded as the Twins' #2 prospect, behind outfielder Byron Buxton -- who was sent down to the minors yesterday.

In three starts for AAA Rochester, Berrios has posted a 2-0 record with a 1.06 ERA, striking out 20 batters in 17 innings of work.

Berrios was the 32nd overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. While small in stature (6-0 185), the Puero Rican prospect is said to have a live fastball in the mid-90s with a good slurve and a plus change-up.

The 21-year-old right-hander will make his Major League debut tomorrow (Wednesday) against the Cleveland Indians .