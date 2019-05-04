Twins Bounce Back With a Win in New York

The Minnesota Twins broke their Yankee Stadium slump with a strong win on Saturday afternoon to tie the series 1-1.

Both teams started out slowly and the game was scoreless through the first two innings. In the third, the Twins got on the board and took a 2-0 lead. Minnesota scored again in the fifth and sixth to extend their lead to 4-0.

The Yankees came around in the last few innings. The Twins ran in their fifth at the top of the seventh inning, but New York answered with two of their own in the second frame to make it 5-2. Minnesota scored twice more and only allowed the Yankees to run in one in the final two innings. The Twins won it 7-3.

Mitch Garver and C.J. Cron led the team with two runs each. Nelson Cruz , Byron Buxton , and Jonathan Schoop each added one. Jake Odorizzi threw eight strikeouts in six innings.

The Twins improve to 20-11. They will be back on the field on Sunday for the series-deciding third game. Pre-game starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.