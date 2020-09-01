Twins Blow Lead In Latest Loss

The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 8-5 Monday night at Target Field. The loss is the Twins' sixth straight, dropping the team to 20-16 on the season.

Minnesota starting pitcher Rich Hill failed to give the Twins' bullpen a reprieve after a busy weekend, lasting just 3.1 innings while allowing two runs on three hits and four walks. He was staked to a 4-0 lead after three innings but ended up with a no-decision.

Miguel Sano hit a home run for Minnesota in the loss.

The Twins will look to snap the skid Tuesday when they host the White Sox at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on WJON.