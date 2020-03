The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Monday afternoon in a Grapefruit League game. The Twins are 2-0-1 so far during the preseason.

Pitcher Kenta Maeda made his Twins debut, allowing a solo home run to Andrew Benintendi to start the game, but then settling down to allow just a single walk over the rest of his two innings of work.

Nelson Cruz homered for the Twins.

The Twins will take on Atlanta at noon on Tuesday.