St. Cloud’s Ultimate 2022 Guide To Fish Fry Fridays

Lent officially begins on Wednesday, March 2nd. And, great news for fish lovers out there. Central Minnesota becomes a fish fry wonderland on Fridays. You'll be able to find one on every corner now through Easter. Check out our guide to fish fry Fridays in central Minnesota this season. Keep checking back as we grow the list and add more details as this year's fish fries are announced.

Great River Bowl & Partners Pub: They've got fish on Fridays starting at 5 p.m. March 4th through April 15. It's an all-you-can-eat fish fry. The cost is $12.99 per person.

Trobec's Lenten Buffet: On Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. they serve up a 24 item soup and salad bar, fried Alaskan pollock, broiled fish, butterfly shrimp, salmon, grilled shrimp skewers, scallops, fettuccine shrimp alfredo, garlic mashed potatoes, spaghetti, and vegetables.

Neighbor's Route 75 Bar & Grill: They've got all-you-can-eat fish year-round on Fridays. Beer battered, deep-fried cod, baked potato, coleslaw, and breadsticks. They're located in St. Joseph, Princeton, and Albertville.

Greenwald Pub: They've got a Friday Night Fish Fry every Friday through April 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln Depot: Their Lent special includes an all-you-can-eat pollock for $12.99, a sunfish dinner for $17.99, and a sunfish basket for $11.99.

Jimmy's Pour House: in downtown Sauk Rapids. Jimmy's is offering an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays during Lent (dine-in only).

Coyote Moon Grille: Every Wednesday they feature the Fisherman's Catch. It's mix & match frog legs, walleye, jumbo shrimp, and cod. It's a buy one get one 1/2 off with the purchase of 2 beverages. They also typically have a Friday fish buffet during lent. Details TBA.

Copper Lantern: They're serving up shrimp, beer-battered cod, and breaded fish filets every day of the week.

Kimball Lions Lenten Fish Fry: Details TBA. (The meal usually includes fish, potato salad, beans, and bread)

St. Katherine Drexel: Details TBA (typically they serve up fish, coleslaw, chips, beans, and bread. Last year was drive-thru style and cash was only accepted).

St. Cloud VFW Post 4847: Details TBA. (They typically serve up a Lent fish fry. Last year people were asked to pre-order their fish and shrimp)

St. Anthony: TBA (Typically held every Friday evening through lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In years past their menu has included Au gratin potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls, milk and coffee, and of course plenty of fried fish.)

Shady's Hometown Tavern: with locations in Albany, Rice New Munich, Cold Spring, St. Martin, and Burtrum you'll be in good company! They typically have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.

St. Augusta Legion: Fridays from11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. you can buy a fish basket for $7.50. Friday night they've got fish or shrimp specials for $9.95 served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eastside VFW: They served up fried and baked fish every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. throughout Lent.

Molitor's Quarry Grill and Bar: They've got a fish fry every Friday year-round with all-you-can-eat fish for 10.95.

Danny's Dugout: Details TBA (They typically serve up fish fry specials during Lent).

Moose Lodge: Details TBA (They typically serve up a fish fry buffet every Friday during Lent)

Rusty Nail Bar & Grill: Details TBA (last year they held a fish fry in St. Stephen on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Legends Bar & Grill in Holiday Inn: Details TBA (last year they offered a fish fry on both Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent. The meal included all-you-can-eat fried pollock, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, lemon, and tartar sauce).

Don't see your favorite fish fry mentioned on our list? Send us an email with all of the details and we'll be sure to add it. Email ashli@mix949.com.