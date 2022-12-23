Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, about a half pound of marijuana wax, and a loaded handgun.