Google walks away from Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart.

The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant.

Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned to provide electricity for the data center placed on over 300 acres next to the Sherco Power Plant. Xcel Energy has announced plans to close the coal-fired plant by 2030. State regulators have approved a plan for Xcel Energy to provide power to the data center, and the city of Becker received more than $20 million in state bonding money in 2020 to improve the city’s business park.

According to the filing, Xcel claims they walked away from the plan after Honeycrisp, LLC did not provide a notice to proceed by a December 8th deadline.

Becker city officials say they’re disappointed the land sale did not go through, and they’ll continue to improve the business park and are confident they’ll be able to attract other projects.