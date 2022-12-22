SARTELL (WJON News) - Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district got an early start to winter break.

The district decided to cancel classes Thursday due to the extreme cold.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says in the last week they have already had to use their two snow days. He says to avoid having to make up more days of school, the school board is considering approving e-learning days when the meet next month.

What Sauk Rapids-Rice and St. Cloud have, which we haven't had previously, is e-learning days. Assuming we have board approval, we are looking to move into that direction so our kids can continue to learn if we have to cancel anymore days.

Ridlehoover says their e-learning days will look different for each grade level, and will be different from distance learning.

The district plans to make up the days they've missed this month in January and February, which are previously scheduled make-up days.

New Sartell-St. Stephen school board members Jen Smith, Scott Wenshau and Emily Larson will be sworn in next month.

Ridlehoover says he's been impressed with their dedication and how quickly they've grasp the material. He says he feels the district has accomplished a lot in the last year, and looks forward to building off that success with their new board members.

It's important to be open to all conversations and ideas. With new board members if they have new ideas we will look at it collectively and have those discussions to see where they go.

As for the outgoing board members, Pat Marushin, Jeremy Snoberger and Amanda Byrd, Ridlehoover says he's appreciative and thankful for their contributions to district during their time on the board.