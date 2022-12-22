8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis

Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:

This week, as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation, our Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) obtained a search warrant for a residence in North Minneapolis. With assistance from our Emergency Services Unit (ESU), the warrant was executed and our detectives seized five handguns, two Mac 10’s, one rifle, and body armor -- all illegally obtained.

In addition, a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and K2 were recovered. The subject of the investigation, who was a convicted felon, was present at the residence when the search warrant was executed and arrested for felony weapons and narcotics violations.

This was just one seizure of one home.

Year to date, gun crimes, and gunshots have continued to be reported in heavier numbers in portions of North Minneapolis according to data from the City of Minneapolis.

Last month the Minneapolis Police Department concluded the second round of increased enforcement known as Operation Endeavor. During the operation, which ran from October 25 through November 21st, Operation Endeavor, saw "large quantities of cash, guns, and fentanyl pills recovered" by the Minneapolis Police Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the BCA, and other law enforcement agencies.

Here's to hoping for a more peaceful 2023 throughout ALL of Minnesota.

