It has been a little too cold for my liking. Probably a little too cold for many. Which is why I am sure plenty of you have been researching warm winter clothing for Minnesotans. You never know what you might find when you go looking. Find something I did and it made the child in me come out a little bit. See if it does for you too.

Get our free mobile app

One of the options I found was from a store in the Mall of America. I'll admit, I haven't been shopping there since before COVID. Needless to say I had not seen this store before, nor had I heard of this Canadian based company called Moose Knuckles.

I know there are some of you that did a double take and a little snicker there and others of you did the "so, what's funny about that name?" What's the best way for me to explain this in a somewhat family friendly manner, if you know what a camel toe is, it's basically a guy version of that or an outline of their you-know-what. Told you I'm a child, it made me laugh a little bit.

Anyway, you put a name like that in front of me, I need to know the reason for deciding to name your brand that. So I went to research the company and on their website they explain their Brand History;

Get our free mobile app

Since 1921, our family has been protecting Canadians from the cold - a relentless quest that founded Moose Knuckles Canada in 2009. The brand was built on the belief that we could make the leanest, toughest and most luxurious sportswear in the world. We engineer Canadian know-how, grit and heritage into every fiber, stitch and zipper. We stand by our impeccable tailoring, ethically sourced materials and premium hardware. Coupled with proven performance and a unique perspective, Moose Knuckles is an exceptional outerwear brand available across the globe. We are a family, a community, a tribe, and we wear it on our sleeves.

Okay, they have me believing they appear to know what they are talking about for cold gear, that we could wear here in Minnesota during our coldest days. However, that did not explain to me where the name, I find a little funny, came from. Doing a little more investigating I finally found the answer I had been looking for from an interview done with Esquire magazine back in 2015. Here's what the then Marketing Director told them:

The name comes from a combination of two of Canada's greatest things: a moose and a hockey fight. The logo is a moose footprint in the snow with the hooves representing brass knuckles.

Photo by Ivars Krutainis on Unsplash Photo by Ivars Krutainis on Unsplash - Moose loading...

Now that actually is really cool and gives me a reason not to snicker, but respect the fun name they came up. Reading a little more they appear to have fun with their marketing and may even know the slang meaning of Moose Knuckles. Maybe. But when you are putting out outerwear that is fashionable, functional and the down jackets can be worn in temps down to -40 degrees, you can do what you want. Here's a little look at their logo and smaller attire:

Get our free mobile app

Maybe I will have to make a special stop into the Mall of America again soon and make a stop on by this curious store and get bundled up.

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...