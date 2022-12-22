Weather Announcements for Friday, December 23rd, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have weather-related announcements for Friday, December 23rd, 2022.

Misc:

-- St. Cloud Social Security Office is closed Friday. Services will still be available by phone or online.

-- Sartell Community Center closing at 4:00 p.m. Friday. Will remain closed Saturday and Sunday due to the holiday.

-- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed on Friday.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.