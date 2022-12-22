Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving Back to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police Department is informing you about a Level 3 Predatory Offender moving back into the area.

Thirty-one-year-old Nathan Braun is moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud next week.

Authorities say Braun is not new to the St. Cloud area and has lived here previously.

A public notification video will be made available on the city's website next week.

Authorities say Braun has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

If you have any questions you're asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department's Community Crime Impact Team at 320-245-4148.