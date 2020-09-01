Town Ball Weekly- September 1st

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 31st, 2020

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 2B

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 ELKO EXPRESS 5

The Springers of the Lakewood League and Region 2B defeated the Express of (DRS League) and Region 1B, backed by seventeen hits, including a home run and a double. Young righthander Nick Pennick started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up three runs, issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Springers veteran right hander Zach Femrite threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts

The Springers offense, included nine players with hits with five players with multi-hit games. Joe Dempsey went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and Jordan Barth went 4-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Alex Jungels went 1-for-5 for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Express, Grant Gunderson, threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Dorfman threw six innings in relief, he gave up twelve hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Travis Evanson went 5-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jason Gorman went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Dylan Thomas went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ryan Bastyr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Frederikson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Rasmusson went 1-for-1, Mitch Frederick earned two walks and he scored two runs and Carson Blasing was hit by a pitch.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 DUNDAS DUKES 1

The Brewers of the Arrowhead West League and Region 2B defeated the Dukes of the Classic Cannon Valley League and Region 1B, backed by ten hits, including three home runs and a double. This gave their veteran right hander a great deal of support, David Ernst started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Christensen threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Mike Peschel, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brandt Kolpack went 3-for-5 with a double. Joe Hallock went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chandler Ibach went 1-for-4 with a home run and Chris Clemenson went 1-for-1 with a home run. Tanner Adam went 1-for-4, Denver Blinn earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Grant Wehseler earned two walks.

The Dukes starting pitcher Derek Albers threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Ruud threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Dukes offense was led by Nate VanRoekel, he went 2-for-4 and Drew Sathrum went 1-for-4. Nick Zabel went 1-for-4, Josh Maus earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Mike Ludwig scored a run and Cody Kashmark earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 (10 In.)

The Brewers of the Arrowhead West League defeated their Region 2B rivals the Springers, in game, where they combined for total of twenty-nine hits. The Brewers left nine runners stranded and the Springers seventeen runs stranded. The battle ended with a walk off single by Matt Oye in the bottom of the 10th inning. The starting pitcher for the Brewers, Kyle Kingsley threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Christensen threw 5 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Hallock, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Mike Peschel went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 1-for-4 with his walk off single for a RBI and Chandler Ibach had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brandt Kolpack went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 witch a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Tanner Adam went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher, Zach Femrite threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Hanson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers were led on offense by Brian Hansen, he went 4-for-6 for two RBIs and Alex Jungels went 4-for-5 for two RBIs. Jordan Barth went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. Garret Fuchs and Joe Dempsey both went 1-for-6.

MOORHEAD BREWERS vs. CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS (River Valley/Region 3B)

Friday 7:30 Shakopee

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS vs. MIESVILLE MUDHENS (Classic Cannon Valley/Region 1B Saturday 1:00 Shakopee

REGION 11C

SARTELL MUSKIES 1 GAYLORD ISLANDERS 0

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League and Region 11C defeated the Islanders of the River Valley League and Region 6, backed by very good defense, three timely hits and an outstanding pitcher performance. Veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky threw 8 2/3 innings, he scattered six hits, issued one walk and he recorded seventeen strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter on a fly ball to earn the save.

The Muskies offense was led by a huge single by Cody Partch, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cody called an awesome game from behind the plate. Adam Schellinger and Jace Otto both went 1-for-3. Tim Burns earned a walk, Jake Sweeter was hit by a pitch and Rob Voshell scored the games only run.

The starting pitcher for the Islanders, lefty Brody Rodning, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ed Reichenbach, Erik Goetsch and McKoy Rodning all went 1-for-4. Josh Gosew went 2-for-4 and Brad Walsh went 1-for-3 and he earned the only walk in the game.

SARTELL MUSKIES vs. BLUFFTON BRAVES (HI-10 League/Region 14C)

Saturday 6:00 Milroy

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8

The Rockies of the Central Valley League and Region 11C defeated the Billygoats of the Victory League and Region 8C, backed by sixteen hits, including four home runs and a triple. Lefty Ryan Hennen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. TJ Neu threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Selken a draftee from Rogers, threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Justin Kunkel, a draftee from Pearl Lake, threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Andrew Allar threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he induced a fly ball to the warning track in left for for the final out, with the bases loaded.

The Rockies offense was led by record tying Austin Dufner, he went 3-for-6 with three home runs for seven huge RBIs. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a home run, he earned a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Collin Eskew went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Distel went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4. Brady Linn went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and David Jonas went 1-for-5. Nic Skluzacek earned a pair of walks and Luke Humbert had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Billygoats Matt Tautges threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and one walk. Chad Weiss a draftee from the Pierz Lakers threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs and one walk. Preston Rochleau a draftee from the Pierz Lakers threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Travis Kahl, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Lane Girtz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks and Aaron Weber went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Joe Kahl went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs and Matt Tautges went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk. Matt Kummet earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI and Noah Cekalla earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES vs. ISANTI REDBIRDS (Eastern Minny League/Region 1C) Friday 7:30 Milroy

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 NEW PRAGUE ORIOLES 0

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League and Region 11C defeated the Orioles of the DRS League and Region 3C, backed by nine hits, including four doubles and a great pitching performance. Lefty JT Harren a 22 year old draftee from the Luxemburg Brewers threw a complete game, he gave up up just four hits, issued four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts with 119 pitches.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by veteran first baseman Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Sam Keeler went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ean VonWald called a very good game from behind the plate and he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Tyler Midas went 1-for-4 with a double. Brandon Buesgens was credited with a RBI and Kyle Kipka went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Veteran second baseman Mitch Loegering went 1-for-3 and Tony Stay went 1-for-1.

The starting pitcher for the Orioles Nathan Sprouls threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. James Fuerniss threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by James Fuerniss, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he had a stolen base. Bryce Novak and Jacob Mader both went 1-for-4, Eric Wagner earned a pair of walks, Anthony Mader and Collin Donzinski both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS vs. BUFFALO BULLDOGS (North Star League/Region 12C) Friday 7:30 Springfield

REGION 15C

PRIOR LAKE MUDCATS 2 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1 (12 Innings)

The Mudcats of the DRS League and Region 3C defeated the Express of the Central Valley League and Region 15C, backed by by five timely hits and aided by a couple of the Express’s miscues. The Mudcats starting pitcher Ben Morrison threw ten innings, he gave up nine hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Alex Wattermann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts

The Mudcats offense was led by Jake Lehrer, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Alex Wattermann went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Weber and Corbin Cross both went 1-for-5, Cole Bjorge was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jonny Houston earned a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was veteran right hander Ben Johnson, he threw ten innings, he gave up just three hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lefty Zach Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express had a good game, as they collected ten hits, but they left thirteen runners stranded on the bases. Austin Ruehle had a good game, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he had stolen base. Joe Pennertz went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk and Cade Marquardt went 2-for-6. In the 7th inning, Cade may have just missed a two run home run, as the ball flew out to left center field, very near the warning track and the wind be blowing a little less or different direction. Adam Beyer went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ben Johnson was hit by a pitch, Brian Marquardt earned a walk and Max Tibbits scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 0

The Clippers of the Central Valley League and Region 15C defeated the Hurricanes of the Country Side League and Region 16C. They collected sixteen hits, including a double to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Player/manager, Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Clippers were led by their manager Matt Geislinger, he went 3 for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Center fielder and lead off hitter, Kevin Kramer went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Dan Berg went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Carter Block went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Veteran catcher, Lincoln Haugen, not only called a great game, he went 1 for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Their high school ball players, Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher Pete Gaustad threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eric Hinnenkamp threw six innings, he gave up seven hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Josten Mann, he went 2-for-4, Dan Revering went 1-for-3, Mitch Porter went 1-for-1 and Jack Hiedeman earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS vs. BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS (Corn Belt League/Region 4C) Saturday 3:00 Springfield

JORDAN BREWERS 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Brewers of the River Valley League and Region 6C defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County League and Region 15C. The Brewers starting pitcher Nate Beckman threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Derek Dahlke a draftee from Belle Plaine threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Regner a draftee from St. Peter threw 1/3 of an inning in relief and Jacob Allen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Brewers offense was led by Scott Hollingsworth, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Greg Quist went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Alex Beckman went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Lucas went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Kyle Hvidsten went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nate Beckman went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Devyn Ulibarri went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Lucas went 2 for-5 for a RBI. Michael Vohnoutka went 1-for-5, Dan Marin scored a run and Quentin McDermid had a stolen base.

The Lakers Grant Ludwig started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tylor Schroeder a draftee from Farming, threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Ethan Vogt, a draftee from Elrosa, threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Quade, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and NIck Dingman went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Sam Hopfer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4, Michael Ludwig went 1-for-1 and Trent Wendlandt earned a walk.