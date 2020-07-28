Town Ball Weekly- July 28th, 2020

Walter Arce

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 2B

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 BRAINERD BEES 0

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Veteran right hander Zach Femrite started on the mound for the Springers, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brad Olson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy and Joe Dempsey both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and both earned a walk. Brian Hansen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Nick Pennick went 1-for-4. Nolan Notch earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Femrite and Alex Jungels both earned a walk.

The Bees starting pitcher Eric Martin threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brian Voigt threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Mason Argir threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks.

The Bees offense was led by Brian Voigt went 1-for-4 and Tim Martin went 1-for-3.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by seventeen hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. Nick Pennick started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers were led on offense by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs. Jack Arnold went 2 for 5 for two RBIs and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Jungels went 2-for-4 with sacrifice fly for a pair of RBI’s. Nick Pennick went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4, Brad Olson earned two walks and he scored two runs and Nate Hinkemeyer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Mudcats Ty Syverson started on the mound, he gave up fourteen hits, six runs and two walks. Kody Lindgren threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Mason Penske and Toby Sayles, both went 2-for-4 and Ben Swanson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tommy Horan went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ty Syverson went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 COLD SPRING 0 (7 Innings)

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Springers, backed by sixteen hits and a solid pitching performance. Veteran right hander David Ernst threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Mike Peschel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and a stolen base. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joel Hallock went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brandt Kolpack went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Nick Salentine went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chandler Ibach went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Chris Clemenson went 1-for-4.

The Springers starting pitcher George Loxtercamp threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits. The Springers offense was led by by Nick Pennick, he went 1-for-2 with a double, Alex Jungels went 1-for-2 and Nate Hinkemeyer went 1 for 2. Brian Hanson and Garret Fuchs both went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 9 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 3

The Mudcats defeated their Region 2B rivals the Mass, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles. Gabe Duncan started on the mound for the Mudcats, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Matt Pietsch, he went 2-for-3 with a double for 3 RBIs and Jake McKeever went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Noah Pilon went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Ben Swanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tommy Horan went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Mason Penske went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Max Boran earned a walk.

The MASS starting pitcher Conner Richardson threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Yadi Ortiz threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Clark Peterson threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The MASS offense was led by Neil Nagle, he went 1-for-4 for 2 RBIs and he earned a walk. Jakob Hjelle went 2-for-4 with a double and Parker Stroh went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Beck went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Michael Lukkason had sacrifice fly for a RBI. Coby Tweeton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Scotty Mortenson went 1-for-1 and TJ Hokanson earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 4

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by a pair of home runs. This earned them the No. 1 seed into the Region from the Central Valley South. The Express starting pitcher Ben Johnson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Dingman threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he issued two walks. Michael Hoffman threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by a pair of home runs, Adam Beyer went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle went 1-for 5 and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3, Brooks Marquardt earned a walk and scored a run, Max Tibbits earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Brian Marquardt earned a walk.

The Clippers starting pitcher Dustin Kramer threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he issued two walks. Xander Willner threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Carter Block went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nolan Geislinger, Carson Geislinger and Dustin Kramer all went 1-for-4.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rival the Nicks for their first playoff win, backed by ten hits and a big sixth inning. The Express put up five big runs, it was 2-2 ball game going into to their half of the inning. Veteran lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Hoffman threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Express offense was led by a pair of big home runs, Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cade Marquardt had big day, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, has hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Dingmann went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned two walks and Brooks Marquardt went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Tibbits went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt had a sacrifice bunt. Scott Marquardt, Tom Marquardt and Nick Gustafson all earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher, Derek Kuechle threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Kevin Drontle threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Damian Lincoln, he went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Bautch went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Andrew Bautch went 2-for-4 and Alex Foehrenbacher went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt. Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-3 and Zach Koltes went 1-for-1.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by sixteen hits to earn them the No. 1 seed into the region tournament from the Central Valley North. Andrew Allar started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Left Ryan Hennen threw seven innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Cal Kalthoff, he went 2-for-5 for 2 RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-5 with a double for 2 RBIs and Austin Dufner went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Alex Geislinger went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-5 and Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4. Luke Humbert went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Sam Distel earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher Reed Pfannenstein threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued one walk. Austin Klaverkamp threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense had five players collect singles, Sam Iten, Derrick Orth, Issac Matchinsky and Austin Klaverkamp all went 1-for-4 and DJ Kron went 1-for-3.\

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by eight hits, good defense and a good pitching performance. Player/manager, Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Kevin Kramer, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Brenden Ashton went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3, with a sacrifice, stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-4, Dustin Kramer had a sacrifice, Carson Geislinger earned a walk and Caden Nelman scored a run.

The Gussies veteran right hander Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout

The Gussies were led on offense by Mitch Gwost, he went 3-for-3, Adam Gwost and Nate Gwost both went 1-for-4 and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

The Rockies defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by ten hits, including a home run, triple and a double. The Rockies starting pitcher lefty Jake Brinker threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. TJ Neu threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Nick Skluzacek, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran David Jonas went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Sam Distel went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 with a 380’ shot to right center to get the Rockies going. Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Max Hansen earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady LInn was hit by a pitch.

The Hawks starting pitcher threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout and Nathan Geislinger closed out the game; he threw 1 2/3 inning in relief.

The Hawks offense was led by Travis Thielen, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tanner Olean went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-4 and Austin Berg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ben Arends earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Lies was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Pennertz earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double. The Brewers JT Harren started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up one run, issued three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2-for-5 with home run for two big RBIs and Derrick “DO” Orth went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Sam Iten went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Casey Underwood went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky earned a pair of walks.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mitch Wieneke threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three walks. Their offense was led by Mitch Wieneke, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Andrew Schmitt went

1-for-1 with double. Tommy Linn went 1-for-4 with a double and Colten Fruth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 1-for-4, Alex Miller went 1-for-1, Max Fuchs had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Ryan Wieneke earned two walks.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and two doubles. The Gussies starting pitcher Tyler Bautch started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by veteran Adam Gwost, he went 3-for-4 with home run and a double for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nate Gwost went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-5 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. James went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Dusty Schultzenburg scored a pair of runs.

The Nicks starting pitcher Andy Bautch threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and two walks. Zach Koltes threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks Al Foehrenbacher led their offense, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Tanner Anderson went 2-for-4. Damien Lincoln went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Mike Bautch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Zach Koltes went 1-for-2 and Tyler Bautch earned three walks.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by good defense, timely hitting and a very good pitcher performance. Justin Kunkel started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Wieneke, he went 3-for-3 with a home for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tommy Linn went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Chadd Kunkel went 1-for-4. Justin Kunkel earned a pair of walks and Colten Fruth earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Tanner Olean threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 1-for-4 with a home run ad Matt Pennertz earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Berg was hit by a pitch, Nate Geislinger had a sacrifice bunt and Matt Unterberger earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by thirteen hits. Veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued two walks and he records fifteen strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Jake Sweeter, he went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Brain Schellinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he scored two runs and a stolen base. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Rob Voshell was credited for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Jace Otto went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Braeden Dykuizen earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Partch had a sacrifice bunt.

The Polecats starting pitcher Tanner Eckhart threw two innings, he gave up five hits and four runs. Isaac Frandsen threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Kisner threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts

The Polecats offense was Keenan Macek, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-2 and Michael Revenig earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and good defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was veteran right hander Adam Wenker, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Max Koprek threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Muskies were led on offense by Ethan Carlson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Rob Voshell went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Notsch went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jake Sweeter went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Johnny Schumer went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk, Brain Schellinger was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Tim Burns earned two walks and he scored at run.

The Rivercats were led on offense by Jack Grell, he went 2-for-4 and he scored their lone run and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Smith went 1-for-4, Zach Schmidt went 1-for-3, Cole Gueningsman earned a walk and Ty Carper was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the Villains, backed by ten hits, including five doubles and good defense. The Muskies staring pitcher, lefty Johnny Schumer, threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up eight hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jake Sweeter, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Dylan Notsch went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Rob Voshell went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Carlson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Villains pitcher of record was Kyle Hayden and they collected eight singles, led by Kyle Hayden, he went 2-for-4 and Will Berning went 2-for-3. Mitch Gabrelcik and Justin Cornel both went 1-for-3 and Jarrod Duda went 1-for-4 and Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-2

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Stone Poneys, backed by eleven hits and good defense. Drew Beier started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits and he recorded ten strikeouts. Alec Dietl threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Foss threw two innings in relief, he gave four hits and two runs.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Brandon Buesgens, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tyler Midas went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Rich Rassmusson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Eon VanWald went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Kyle Kipka went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, Sam Keeler went 1-for-4 and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys Quinton Young threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Zach Overboe went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jeff Amann went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and and Will Kranz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Patrick Dolan went 1-for-4.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 19 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 3 (7 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles, nine walks and they put up twelve runs in the second inning. Michael Revenig started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw two innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Brayden Hanson threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Michael Revenig, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Frandsen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Joe Tupy went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Hanson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Andrew Manning was credited for two RBI’s. Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Wyatt Morrell earned two walks, was credited with a RBI and he scored two runs. Evan Demars had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Jacob Schmitz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Eli Schaffer scored at run.

The Villains starting pitcher Jake Rasmusen threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, eleven runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Bourgeois threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Fouquette threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by nine hits. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Reece Johnson threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Kalen Lewis, he went 2-fo-r 4 for a RBI and Zach Overboe went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Dylan Dezurik went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Will Kranz went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Shawn Lindsay and Josh Schaefer both went 1-for-4. Jeff Amann earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Teddy Fleming earned a walk

The River Cats starting pitcher Cory Schmidt threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ty Carper threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a double. Jake Carper and Jordan Picka both went 1-for-4 and Zach Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman earned two walks and Cory Schmidt earned a walk.

The Villains Jacob Dinkel and Mitch Bourgeois went 1-for-3 for each a RBI nod Mitch Gabrelcik went 1-for-4 with double. Ian Jungles went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Jack Denne went 1-for-3 and Eric Fouquette was credited with RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Schumacher earned a walk and he scored a run, Carson Andrews earned a walk and Chase Bocker scored a run.

BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 11 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Yellow Jackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits, including five doubles. The Yellowjackets starting pitcher Matt Chuba threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets were led on offense by six players with multi-hit games, leading the way Dallas Miller, he went 4-for-6 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Dokkebakken went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went

2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Busse went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Chuba went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 2-for-3, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Brandon Holthaus earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Jordan Golombiecki threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and three walks. Mike Smith threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Kreling threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Korte threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Lakers offense was led by Tyler Maurer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Matt Korte went 4-for-5 and Justin Hagstrom went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Brett Knudsen went 1-for-4. Ryan Skyzmanski earned a walk and he had a sacrifice and Ryan Janzen earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 4 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by four timely hits and good defense. This win earned the Saints the Stearns County League championship. Payton VanBeck started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by James Kuefler, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Roelike was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4, Kevin Kuefler earned two walks, Luke VanBeck earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Vogt scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher Adam Winkels threw four innings, he gave gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Cody Fourre went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Taylor Fourre went 2-for-5, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Isaac Nett earned two walks. Nick Mergen went 1-for-5, Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4, Tylor Schroeder earned two walks, Adam Winkels earned a walk and Will Mergen scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed eleven hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Veteran right hander Ben Schroeder started on the mound for the Martins, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jaylyn Arceneau threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-5 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jaylyn Arceneau went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Ryan Messer went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he has a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base and Matt Schlangen earned two walks and he was credited with two RBIs. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Michael Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen earned two walks and he scored two runs. Derek Koll earned a walk, a stolen base, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Chas Hennen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run

The Chargers starting pitcher Aaron Christen threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. Jordan Orbeck threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and he issued three walks. Eric Terres threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Carter Tschida threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Chargers offense was led by Owen Meyer he went 2-for-2 and Jamie Terres was credited with a RBI. Anthony Revermann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3. Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-1, Eric Terres earned two walks, Jordan Welle was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Eric Schoenberg earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 16 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 (7 Innings)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by eleven hits, including four home runs, a triple and a pair of doubles. This gave their starting pitcher, young right hander, Dalton Thelen good support, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran right hander DJ Schleicher threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Dalton Thelen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple and a double for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Trent Gertken went 2 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Logan Aleshire, earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Brady Klehr earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Ty Reller threw 1 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and he issued one walk. Nolan Sand threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Funk threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Jacob Hinnenkamp, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Logan Funk went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Rademacher went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Joe Stangler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-3, and Chad Funk earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Sand earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Stangler was hit by a pitch.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 2 (8 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits, six players with RBIi’s. The Lakers starting pitcher, Adam Jaeger threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout

The Lakers were led on offense by Nick Dingman, he went 3-for-4 or a RBI and he scored two runs and Grant Ludwig went 2 for 3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Adam Miller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Quade and Carter Wessel both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run. Levi Bast went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Hopfer was credited with a RBI, Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Colin Spooner earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Nick Rademacher threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Leukam threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. Derek Wessel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and three runs

The Cubs were led on offense by Kegan Stueve went 2-or-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Henry Braun went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Ryan Kramer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Derek Wessel and Tyler Thomes both earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 10 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rival the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs. Grant Ludwig threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Quade, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four big RBIs. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Levi Bast went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cooper Bast scored a run

The Cubs starting pitcher, Tyler Hoffman threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kegan Stueve threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Cubs were led on offense by Tyler Thomes, he went 1-for-3 and Tyler Engelmeyer and Nick Rademacher both earned a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 10

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County League rivals in a very wild game, including a total of twenty-one hits. The Rangers Cody Mackedanz started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and two walks. Zach Mackedanz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Spence Evans threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rangers were led on offense by Chris Vanderbeek, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brent Heinen went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Devon Savage went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brady Klingfus went 1-for-3 for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run and RJ Leyendecker went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brandon Schleper, went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Russ Leyendecker earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cody Mackedanz earned a walk, Spence Eisenbraun and Cory Schmitt both were hit by a pitch and Nick Hommerding had a stolen base.

The Cubs starting pitcher Jacob Imdieke threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gabe Schwieters threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Welle threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Aaron Meyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs

The Cubs offense was led by Tanner Klaphake, he went 6-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Alex Welle went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Moscho was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Omlscheid went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Gabe Schwieters scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Chargers starting pitcher Austen Schoenberg threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave six hits and he issued one walk. The Chargers offense was led by Nathan Terres, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Anthony Revermann went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Eric Terres went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Austin Schoenberg and Jamie Terres both earned a walk and each scored a run. Eric Schoenberg had a sacrifice bunt, Owen Meyer earned a walk and Dylan Gertken had a stolen base.

The Rangers starting pitcher Dawson Hemmesch threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three walks, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Mackedanz threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout

The Rangers were led on offense by Chris Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Spencer Evans went 2-for-3. Brandon Schleper and Devon Savage both went 1-for-4 and Dawson Hemmesch had a sacrifice bunt and Brent Heinen earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 3 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by seven walks and a good pitching performance. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Will Kleinschmidt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Taylor Holthaus earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI and Caleb Curry earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, three stolen bases and he scored one run. Cole Fuecker was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, one stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Bjorn Hansen earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus earned a walk and Carter Huberty had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox’s, Bryce Stahlberger threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, six walks, three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nate Mettenburg threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Black Sox offense was led by Blake Martinez, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Bryan Benson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored their lone run. Cody Rose went 1-for-3, Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and Trevor Sawyer was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 3 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Steves in a good pitching dual. The Lakers starting pitcher Will Kleinschmidt threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Stich threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Josh Becker, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Taylor Holthaus earned three walks, had one stolen base and he scored two runs and Riley Voit and Matt Meyer both earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher, veteran lefty Nick Krippner threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Belling threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeou

The Steves were led on offense by Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4 and Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Riley Hartwig went 1-for-1. Logan Siemers, Ben Biescheid, Mat Meyer all earned a walk and Ben Oman earned two walks and Blake Guggenberger was hit by a pitch.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Saints, backed by three home runs and good defense. Riley Hartwig started on the mound for the Steves, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mat Meyer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Bo Schmitz went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double and he scored two runs. Chris Belling went 2-for-4 with a home run and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Derek Durant earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Peter Schumer threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethen, he went 1-for-4 and Carter Douvier went 1-for-3 and he scored their lone run. Hunter Welle went 1-for-1 and Alex Dalbec earned two walks. Jacob Wolter, Peter Schumer, Jack Opatz and Rolando Ramos all earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 9 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by ten hits and a veteran pitching staff. The Black Sox’s Player/Manager Veteran 50 year old Rob Mettenburg started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. Veteran lefty, 44 year old Nate Winter threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and hero two strikeouts. Veteran right hander Craig Meyer threw three innings in relief he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox was led on offense by Jake Braegelman, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dylan Carlson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Martinez went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks

The Bears starting pitcher Tate Lange threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alan Justin threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Lange threw inning in relief and he retired the three batters he faced.

The Bears were led on offense by Tate Lange he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Austin Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Alan Justin went 1-for-2 and Alex Lange scored a run.

OPOLE BEARS 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6

The Bears defeated their Victory League South rivals the Saints, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Isaiah Folsom started on the mound for the Bears, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Nelson retired one batter that he faced to earn the win. The Saints scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie and the Bears had a walk to win in the bottom of the ninth.

The Bears offense was led by Austin Lange, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Steve Benkowski went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Lange was credited with two RBIs and he earned a walk and Alex Lange was credited with a RBI. Tate Lange went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Nelson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alan Justin went 1- for-3, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints, Jack Opatz threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Schumer faced one batter and he issued a walk

The Bears offense was led by Alex Dalbec, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jake Ethan went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Peter Schumer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Opatz went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Gobos and Carter Douvier both went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, Charlie Slivnik earned a walk and Will Ethen scored a run

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 13 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Chuckers, backed by ten hits. The Twins had a couple of impressive pitching performances, starting on the mound Adam Nibaur he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Patrick Courtney threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Austin Hadley, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three huge RBIs. Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Adam Schrader went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 2 for-4 for a RBI and Jake Rambow earned a walk, he was credited with three RBIs and he scored two runs. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks and Wyatt White went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, Josh Soine earned a walk and he scored three runs and Ethan Haugen scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Chuckers Josh Kingery threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by David Kingery he went 1-for-4, Jordan Olson earned a walk and Eli Albrecht earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Kingery, Tyler Stegeman and Cameron Mellon all went 1-for-3.

STARBUCK STARS 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals in their first playoff game, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. The Stars starting pitcher Matt Gruber threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs and one walk. Darion Alexander threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Michael Gruber went 1-for-5 with a home. Mike Kragenbring went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Mike Andreas went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Jackson Hendrickson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Andy Toop went 3-for-4 with a double. Darion Alexander went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Conner Westberg scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher Grady Fuchs threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Zac Osendorf threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Grady Fuchs went 2-for-5. Grant Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Rick Hendrickson earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Griffin Bjerke and Drew Tangen both went 1-for-4.

EXHIBITION GAMES

(Sunday July 19th)

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 BECKER BANDITS 7

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Bandits of the Sauk Valley League, both are region foes. The Rockies collected eight hits, including six doubles and a five run eighth inning. Lefty Jake Brinker started for the Rockies on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4, Sam Distel was credited with a RBI and Jordan Neu earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Dalton Fouquette threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Groskreutz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two walk, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Kolbringer threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s and Joe Dolan went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Matthew Moe went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Krenz went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Hunter Stulz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Zach Wenner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ben Strot earned a walk and Mitch Louden was hit by a pitch.

ELROSA SAINTS 12 BECKER BANDITS 7

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated the Bandits of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Saints collected twelve hits, to give their pitchers good support. Luke VanBeck threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Will VanBeck threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Matt Schmitz, he went 3-for-6 for six RBIs. Will VanBeck went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Gavin Kampsen went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he scored three runs and Jackson Peter went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Illies went

2- for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke VanBeck went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ethan Vogt earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI and Peyton Winter earned a walk and he scored three runs.

The Bandits starting pitcher, Weston Schug threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Matthew Moe threw three innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Weston Schug, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Dolan went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kreeden Blomquist went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Matthew Moe was credited with a RBI and Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Strot earned a walk and he scored a run.

FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS/UPCOMING SCHEDULES

(Note: all playoffs except for the Region 2B Games)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 9-1

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9-1

JOSEPH JOES 8-2

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7-3

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 4-6

ROGERS RED DEVILS 4-6

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 3-7

BECKER BANDITS 3-7

SATELL STONE PONEYS 3-7

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3-7

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2-8

SAUK VALLEY PLAY IN GAME

Wednesday July 29th

Clear Lake Lakers vs. Clearwater Rivers Cats @ Big Lake (7:30)

Friday July 31st

Foley Lumberjacks @ Sartell Muskies (7:30) One game for No. 1 seed into region

Becker Bandits @ Big Lake Yellowjackets (7:00)

Rogers Red Devils @ Albertville Villains (7:30)

Saturday August 1st

St. Joseph Joes @ Winner of Clear Lake/Clearwater (1:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Monticello Polecats (4:00 and 7:00) (Two Games)

Big Lake Yellowjackets @ Becker Bandits (1:00)

Albertville Villains @ Rogers Red Devils (5:00)

Sunday August 2nd

Clear Lake/Clearwater winner @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30) If Needed (4:30)

Monticello Polecats @ Sartell Stone Poneys (5:00) If Needed

Becker Bandits @ Big Lake Yellowjackets (5:00) If Needed)

Albertville Villains @ Rogers Red Devils (1:00) If Needed)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

(Regional Play-In Game)

August 2nd

Luxemburg Brewers @ Pearl Lake Lakers (2:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

ELROSA SAINTS 8-1

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTEAKS 6-3

MAIRIE GROVE GROVERS 4-5

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3-6

GREENWALD CUBS 1-8

SOUTH

RICHMOND ROYALS 7-2

MARTIN MARTINS 7-2

FARMING FLAMES 6-3

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2-7

ROSCOE RANGERS 1-8

REGIONALS Will Start August 7th

(Greenwald Day Games/Elrosa Night Games)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 7-1

STEPHEN STEVES 5-3 WENDEL SAINTS 4-4

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3-5

OPOLE BEAR 1-7

REGIONALS Will Start August 7th

(Pierz)

COUNY LINE

Friday 31st

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES @ ATWATER CHUCKERS (7:30)

Saturday August 1st

New London-Spicer Twins @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

REGION 2B GAMES

Wednesday July 29th

Buffalo Bulldogs @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Saturday August 1st

Minnetonka Skippers @ Cold Spring Springers (1:30)

Moorhead Mudcats @ Sobieski Skis (1:30)

Sunday August 2nd

Champlin LoGators @ Cold Spring Springers (1:30)

Moorhead Brewers @ Sobieski Skis (12:00)

Moorhead Brewers vs. Moorhead Mudcats (6:00)

EXHIBITION GAME

Tuesday July 28th

Brainerd Bees @ Clearwater River Cats (6:15)