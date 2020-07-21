Town Ball Weekly – July 21st, 2020

cosmin4000

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 2B GAMES

(Nick Bell Tournament/7 Inning games)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 2

The Springers defeated the Region 2B rivals the Skis’s, they collected eleven hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitchers great support. Righty Nick Pennick started on the mound for the Springers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, two runs, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran right hander Zach Femrite closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Pennick went 1 for 2 for three RBI’s and he earned a walk and Jeron Terres went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Veteran Brad Olson went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs and Garrett Fuchs went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Hinkemeyer went 1 for 1 and Jack Arnold earned a walk and Alex Jungels scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcher Scott Litchy threw 3 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tom Miller threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Beau Hanowski went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Wenzel went 1 for 3. Scott LItchy had a sacrifice, Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch and Tyler Jendro and Riley Hirsch both earned walks.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 13 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6

The Mudcats defeated their Section 2B rivals the Springers, backed by eighteen hits, including five doubles. Gabe Duncan started on the mound for the Mudcats, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Brett Erickson, he went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for five RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Vanmoer went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Josh Schmidt went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Boran went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Pryon went 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice for a RBI and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Swanson went 1 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a run, Alex Erickson went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Toby Sayles earned three walks and he scored three runs.

The Springers George Loxtercamp started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sean Terres threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Zach Femrite had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for three RBI’s. Nick Pennick went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Garrett Fuchs went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1 for 3, he earned walk and he scored a two runs and Brad Olson went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 19 BRAINERD BEES 0 (5 Innings)

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by fifteen hits. Their starting pitcher Ryan Olson threw four innings to earned the win, he gave up just one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Christensen threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts

The Brewers offense was led by Jayse McLean, he went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double for six RBI’s, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Hallock went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Oye went 1 for 2 for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Chandler Ibach went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Denver Blinn went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Adam went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Chris Clemenson went 2 for 2 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Brandt Kolpack went 1 for 1 for two RBI’s and Kyle Kingsley went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Grant Wehseler earned three walks and he scored three runs and Jeremy Peschel earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher Grant Tvivonen threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, eleven walks and nine walks. #23 threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up elven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tim Martin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. #2 lead their offense, he went 1 for 2.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Mudcats, with good defense and timely hitting. The Brewers starting pitcher Brook Lyter threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Salentine threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts

The Brewers offense was led by Tanner Adam, he went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Joe Hallock went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Brandt Kolpack went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 1 for 5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Nick Salentine earned three walks, was credited with two RBI’s and he had a pair of stolen bases. Denver Blinn went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and Grant Wehsler went 1 for 2 and he earned a pair of walks. Chandler Ibach earned two walks and he scored a run, Mike Peschel earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jayse McLean, Jeremy Peschel and Chris Clemenson all earned a walk.

The Mudcats starting pitch Ty Syverson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kody Lundgren threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. Jack Naugle threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one run, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout and Mason Penske retired the one batter he faced.

The Mudcats offense was led by Brett Erickson, he went 1 for 4 with a double and Tommy Horan went 2 for 4. Ben Swanson, Matt Pietsch, Mason Penske and Cooper Tietz went 1 for 4 and Toby Sayles earned a walk.

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 6 SOBIEKSI SKIS 3

The Mass defeated their Section 2B foe the Skis, backed by elven hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Yadiel Ortiz started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Reed Hjelle threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts

The Mass was led on offense by Reed Hjelle, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three big RBI’s and Neil Nagle went 3 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s. Jake Hjelle went 3 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored three runs and Scott Mortenson went 2 for 3 with a double, a sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base. Carter Block went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and, Brandon Kresl was hit by a pitch and Tom Hokanson scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcherTyler Jendro threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Zach Opatz, he went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Riley Hirsch went 1 for 3 for a RBI, Jake Kapphehn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Jendro went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 1 for 1, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Alex Gwost scored a run and Zach Gwost went 1 for 1.

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 7 BRAINERD BEES 1

The MASS defeated their Region 2B foe the Bees, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Clark Peterson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Neil Nagle threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The MASS offense was led by TJ Hokanson, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for three big RBI’s and Jacob Hjelle went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Beck went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Hjelle went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored at run. Yadi Ortiz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Neil Nagle went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Scotty Mortenson went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Kresl went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk, Parker Stroh went 1 for 3 and Jake Osowksi scored a run.

The Bees starting pitcher Eric Martin, threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. They were led on offense by Brian Voigt went 1 for 3 and Eli Roberts went 1 for 2. Phil Zinda was credited for a RBI, Joel Martin earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian S. And Colby Waitland both earned walks and Tristen W. was hit by a pitch.

BRAINERD BEES 5 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4

The Bees defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats as they come from behind with a big ninth inning rally. They collected elven hits to give their pitchers good support. The Bees stats are incomplete as players numbers were given on the Game Changer and the Bees roster on the MBA site isn’t up to date.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Ty Syverson threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Noah Pilon threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Noah Pilon, he went 3 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Erickson went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Brett Erickson went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Ben Swanson went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Max Boran went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Ryan VanMoer was credited with a RBI.

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 10 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4

The MASS defeated their Region 2B foes the Springers backed by twelve hits. This gave the MASS a 3-0 record for the weekend in the Nick Bell. Victor Saucedo started on the mound, he gave up three hits and four runs. Conner Richardson threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Osowksi threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The MASS was led on offense by Neil Nagle, he went 3 for 5 with a double for four RBI’s and Jacob Hjelle went 4 for 5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reed Hjelle went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Scotty Mortenson went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and TJ Hokanson went 3 for4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Coby Tweeten went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Yodi Ortiz went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Connor Beck went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs, Clark Peterson went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Trey Lorimer and Parker Stroh both earned walks.

The Springers starting pitcher Chris Butala threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Thompson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Drew VanLoy threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he 2 for 3 with a grand slam and he earned a walk. Justin Thompson went 2 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk and Garrett Fuchs went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Jeron Terres went 1 for 4 with a stolen base, Nick Pennick went 1 for 4 and Chris Butala was hit by a pitch.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by seven timely hits, including a home run and a double. Lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Michael Hoffmann threw one inning to earn the save, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s and Joe Pennertz went 2 for 4 with a double. Matt Dingmann went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Cade Marquardt went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Austin Ruehle earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Tibbits was hit by a pitch.

The Rockies Chris Sundmark started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Neu threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Eli Backes threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Nick Skluzacek, he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Jordan Neu went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. Sam Distel went 2 for 4, Austin Dufner went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Lardy earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by fourteen hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double. Veteran right hander Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lefty Matt Dingmann threw four innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Gustafson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s and Ben Johnson went 2 for 3 with a home and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Marquardt went 2 for 4 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Joe Pennertz went 3 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann and Cade Marquardt both went 1 for 4, earned a walk and both scored a run and Brooks Marquardt went 1 for 3 and he scored at run. Michael Hoffman went 1 for 2 with a double, Max Tibbits went 1 for 4 and Zach Dingmann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher Xander Willner threw eight innings, he gave up fourteen hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Block threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by Carson Geislinger, he went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk, Lincoln Haugen went 1 for 4 and Kevin Kramer went 1 for 2. Armando Walker, Caden Nieman and Matt Johnson all earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by ten hits and and pair of very good pitching performances. Andrew Allar started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up just two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. The Rockies lefty Ryan Hennen was outstanding as he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one run, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by C o-Player/Manager David Jonas, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Sam Distel went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Austin Dufner went 3 for 3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Neu went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored at run. Cal Kalthoff, Nick Skluzacek and Brady Linn all went 1 for 3.

The Brewers starting pitcher, Brady Kenning a seventeen year old senior had a good performance. He threw five innings, he scattered seven hits, he gave up two runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he went 1 for 4 with a RBI and Derrick Orth went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Sam Iten went 1 for 3 and Casey Underwood scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2 (14 Innings)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by ten hits, three runs in the top of the fourteenth to end this battle. The Brewers starting pitcher JT Harren threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Sam Iten threw the final inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers offense was led by Brady Kenning, he went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and Isaac Matchinsky went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly in the fourteenth for a RBI and he earned two walks. Sam Iten went 2 for 5 with a sacrifice, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derrick Orth went 2 for 6, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 2 for 7 and player/manager Cory Wenz went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1 for 7 and Austin Klaverkamp earned two walks. Casey Underwood was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and DJ Kron earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher Andrew Bautch threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and four walks. No. 9 threw five innings, he gave up three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foehrenbacher went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he had a sacrifice. Tanner Anderson went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 2 for 6. Damian Lincoln went 2 for 6 and Tanner Rausch went 2 for 5. Andrew Bautch went 1 for 4 and Michael Bautch earned a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Alex Faber and Conner Lincoln both went 1 for 5, Cole Fuchs scored a run and No. 9 went 1 for 2.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League and Highway 55 rivals the Hawks, Backed by eight hits, including thee doubles. This gave veteran lefty Matt Geislinger great support. He threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks and he scored five strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Carter Block, he went 2 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Heath Kramer went 2 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk and Kevin Kramer went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. Carson Geislinger went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton went 1 for 4. Gavin Mathies went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk, Lincoln Haugen earned a walk and Nolan Geislinger scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Geislinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Tanner O’Lean, Austin Berg and Matthew Pennertz all went 1 for 4. Travis Thelen went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, Austin Schlangen earned a walk and Ben Arends had a sacrifice.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Right hander Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded four strikeouts

The Lakers were led on offense by Tommy Linn went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Wieneke had two sacrifice flies for two big RBI’s. Rudy Knotch went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Colton Fruth went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt, stolen base and he scored a run and Chadd Kunkel went 1 for 2 with a double and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and Justin Kunkel went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Derrick Garding went 1 for 1 and Ryan Heslop was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Austin Berg threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Olean threw four innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. They were led by Travis J., he went 1 for 4, Ben Arends had a sacrifice bunt and Tanner Olean had a stolen base.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2 (10 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by eight hits. Rudy Knotch started on the mound, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he issued a pair of walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Chadd Kunkel, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Colten Fruth went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Max Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 2 for 4 with a triple and he earned a walk and Ryan Wieneke went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitchell Wieneke and Andy Linn both earned a walk and Rudy Knotch had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks, Kevin Drontle, threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and one run. Zach Koltes threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts

The Nicks offense was led by Andrew Bautch, he went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Mike Bautch as credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Koltes went 2 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk and Alex Foehrenbacher went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt. Tanner Anderson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Alex Faber and Jeff Lutgen both earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 SARTELL MUSKIES 3

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Muskies, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a couple of spectacular plays by their outfielders that surely should make the highlights of the week. The Joes young lefty Isaac Benesch started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He threw 110 pitches, he gave up just three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Joey Atkinson threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Joey Atkinson went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and Jackson Jangula went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Alvord went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Hunter Blommer went 2 for 4 with a double. Brandon Bloch went 1 for 4 with a double and Nick Gill went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Schumer threw all nine innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts, he threw 120 pitches.

The Muskies offense was led by Jake Sweeter, he went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and Brian Schellinger earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI. Cody Partch went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Rob Voshell went 1 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk. Ethan Carlson went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Deters earned three walks. Tim Burns earned two walks and he scored a run, Adam Schellinger was hit by a pitch and Dylan Notsch earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 9 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated the Sauk Valley League rivals the Yellow Jackets, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a triple. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and he issued a walk.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2 for 4 with a triple for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Tim Burns went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Rob Voshell went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schellinger went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Cody Partch went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Sweeter had a sacrifice for a RBI, Brian Schellinger went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Ethan Carlson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Matthew Chuba threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded on strikeout. Dustin Wilcox threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Brandon Holthaus, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Dustin Wilcox went 2 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored at run. Sam Dokkebakken went 2 for 5 with a home run and Dustin Miller went 2 for 4, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ben Busse went 1 for 4 with a double, Trey Teige went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run and Travis Hendrickson went 1 for 4. Tanner Teige went 2 for 4 and he earned a walk and Preston Schlegel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 ROGERS RED DEVILS 3

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Dylan Notsch threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for four RBI’s and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 2 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s and Andrew Deters went 3 for 6 and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Grant Machkenthun went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Riley Ahrndt went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Dylan Notsch went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Partch was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger and John Schumer both went 1 for 1 and John scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Logan Kimbler threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, one walk, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Selken threw four innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, two walks, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts

The Red Devils offense was led by. Bryan McCallum, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and a sacrifice for three RBI’s. Ryan Davidson went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Luke Selken went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Tyler Bjork earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Luke Welle earned a walk. Sam Ripley, Eric Simon and Logan Kimbler all went 1 for 4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 0

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles. Veteran lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Max Koprek threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Deters had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brian Schellinger went 1 for 2 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Rob Voshell went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Tim Burns had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cody Partch went 1 for 4, Adam Schellinger went 1 for 3, Carter Hemmesch went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher, Alex Dietl threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, one walk, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Foss threw one inning, he gave up a pair of hits. Kyle Kipka threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and two run

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Tyler Midas, he went 1 for 3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Brandon Buesgens went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Joe Ziwicki went 1 for 3. Drew Beier and Wyatt Ziwicki both went 1 for 4, Mitch Loegering earned a walk and Kyle Kipka was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 21 ROGERS RED DEVILS 4 (7 Innings)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by fifteen hits, including six doubles. Righty Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Crafty right hander Mike Beier threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led by Sam Keeler, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for six RBI’s and he scored three runs. Rich Rassmussen went 3 for 4 what a double for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Joe Ziwicki went 4 for 5 with three doubles for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brandon Beugens went 2 for 3 for three RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs.

Drew Beier went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Mike Beier went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering earned three walks and he scored a three runs and Alec Foss was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler scored a pair of runs, Kyle Kipka earned a walk and he scored a run and Alec Dietl earned a walk.

The Rogers starting pitcher Adam Kruger was their pitcher of record. Bryan McCallum went 2 for 3 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Ryan Davidson went 1 for4, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Luke Selken went 1 for 3, with a sacrifice and he scored a run and Sam Ripley went 1 for 4. Eric Simon and Logan Kimbler both went 1 for 4, Tyler Bjork earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Luke Welle earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 MONTICELLO POLECATS 4

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed eleven hits and he big eighth inning, as they put up seven runs. The Joes starting pitcher Joey Atkinson threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Aleshire, he went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Isaac Benesh went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Brandon Bloch had a good game, as he went 3 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Lucas Theisen went 1 for 5 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brandon Bissett went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Bissett earned a walk, was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs, Andrew Rott was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson was credited with a RBI and he scored at run.

The Polecats starting pitcher Wyatt Morrell threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one walk, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Eckhart threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Manning threw 1 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Tupy threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Polecats offense was led by Isaac Frandsen, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Joe Tupy went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored at run. Keenan Macek went 2 for 4 and Michael Revenig went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs. Hunter Kisner went 1 for 1, Jacob Schmitz earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Morrell and Tanner Eckhart both earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 2 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by a couple timely hits, good defense and a walk off single. Lefty Isaac Benesh started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Willie Willats, he went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Jangula went 1 for 3 with a double. Tanner Aleshire had a walk off single in the bottom of the seventh and Brandon Bissett went 1 for 2, with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Lucas Theisen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brandon Bloch earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Jordan Golombiecki threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up just four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Tyler Maurer went 1 for 3 and he scored their lone run and Matt Krepp went 1 for 3. Brett Knudsen went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Ryan Janzen, earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he had a sacrifice.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 8 ROGERS RED DEVILS 7 (7 Innings)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by eleven hits and four big runs in the bottom the eighth. Tanner Aleshire started on the mound for the Joes, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Lukas Theisen threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led byJoey Atkinson, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk for five big RBI’s, he also scored a pair of runs. Jackson Jangula went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brandon Bloch went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Peyton Joos went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 1 for 2. Noah Bissett earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Lukas Theisen went 1 for 2.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Luke Welle threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by Logan Kimbler, he went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Bryan McCallum went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Luke Selken went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run Noah Schenkle went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Ryan Davidson went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Eric Simon went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Ripley was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Bjork earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 14 BECKER BANDITS 10

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Bandits, there were twenty-nine hits total in this game. The Joes had two huge innings, they put five runs in the fourth inning and five in the eighth inning. The starting pitcher for the Joes, lefty Tanner Aleshire threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by Joey Atkinson, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hunter Blommer went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Alvord went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Lukas Theisen went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he had a sacrifice and Tanner Blommer went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Jangula went 2 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a run Noah Bissett went 1 for 5 and he scored run. Tanner Aleshire earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Willie Willats earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett went 1 for 2 and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matt Moe threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 3 for 4 with a double for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Hunter Stulz went 3 for 4 with a home runs for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Kreeden Blomquist went 1 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and a stolen base. Conner Rolf went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matt Moe went 2 for 5 with a double and Weston Schug went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Mitch Louden went 1 for 5 and Joe Dolan had a sacrifice and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3 (7 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, they collected ten hits and were aided by ten walks, including a triple and three doubles. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Kisner threw four inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Cole Bovee, he went 4 for 5 with two doubles for four RBI’s. Isaac Frandsen went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Keenan Macek went 1 for 5 with a triple for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Axelberg went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Ty Kline went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Aaron Wisecup was credited with a RBI. Michael Revenig went 1 for 3, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brayden Hanson went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Joe Tupy earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Eli Schaffer scored a run. Jon Affeldt earned two walks and Calvin Schmitz earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher Richard Thompson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and six walks. Nick Proshek threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by Cole Gueningsman, he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Jack Grell went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Carper went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Callan Henkemeyer went 1 for 3 with a double. Zach Schmidt went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Justin Houge went 1 for 3 and Richard Thompson went 1 for 2.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits, and four big runs in the first inning. Michael Revenig started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered four hits, gave up one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Braydon Hanson, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Schmidt went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Keenan Macek went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Michael Revenig went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Joe Tupy went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Isaac Frandsen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jon Affeldt earned a walk and a stolen base.

The Lakers Brett Knudsen started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Blake Brown threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Korte threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Hagstrom, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Eric Faust went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson and Brett Knudsen both went 1 for 3 and Ryan Janzen had a sacrifice.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 17 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 (7 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys backed by nineteen hits, including three doubles and seven players with multi-hit games. The Polecats starting pitcher Isaac Frandsen threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Polecats were led on offense by Brayden Hanson, he went 3 for 3 for four RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jason Axelberg went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Revenig went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored three runs and Cole Bovee went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Isaac Frandsen went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Tupy went 2 for 2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Demars went 2 for 2 with a double and he scored at run and Keenan Macek went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Jon Affeldt went 1 for 4 and he scored two runs and Eli Schaffer earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, Nathan Nierenhausen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits and ten runs. Michael Ashwill threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Schaefer, he went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Jeff Amann wen 1 for 1 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Pat Dolan went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Kalen Lewis went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Nolan Hemmesch went 1 for 2, he scored a run and he had a stolen base and Michael Ashwill went 1 for 1. Dallas Haugen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Dylan Dezurik earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Overboe scored a run and he had a stolen base.

BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 13 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 3. (7 Innings)

(No report from the Albertville Villains)

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Sauk Valley League foe the Villains, back by a very good pitching performance. Preston Schegel threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Dallas Miller led the Yellow Jackets offense, he went 3 for 4. Tanner Teige, Will Boeckman and Sam Bokkelakken went 2 for 4.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by fourteen hits and aided by twelve walks. Ryan Skymanski started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Smith closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 1 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Justin Hagstrom went 1 for 2 for a RBI, earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Korte went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki earned three walks, scored two runs and he was credited for a RBI and Caleb Neeser earned two walks, scored a run and he was credited with a RBI. Eric Faust had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Blake Brown had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ryan Skyzmanski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mike Smith went 1 for1. Jake Samuelson went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The River Cats starting pitcher Cory Schmidt threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, eight runs, seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ty Carper threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw one inning in relief, he gave up four walks, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Cod Thiery threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a pair of strikeouts

The River Cats were led on offense by Cole Gueningsman, he went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jordan Picka went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Ty Carper went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cory Schmidt went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Adam Smith went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Schmidt went 2 for 5 and he scored a run, Richard Thompson went 1 for 4, Jack Grell earned a walk and Nick Proshek scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 3

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Yellow Jackets, backed by six timely hits, including a home run and a double. Quinton Young started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earned the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Player/Manager, Lefty Jeff Amann closed it out as he threw 1/3 of inning in relief to earn the save. He issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Shawn Lindsay, he went 1 for 4 with a home run for three huge RBI’s. Dylan Dezurick went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Teddy Fleming went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Jeff Amann went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Dallas Haugen went 1 for 4, Kalen Lewis earned two walks and he scored a run, Will Kranz earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Dylan Gerdes scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4 (8 Innings)

(Note: This is a game played on July 12th)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Stone Poneys, backed by eleven hits to give their pitchers good support. Lefty Tanner Aleshire started on the mound for the Joes, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by Andrew Weisser, he went 3 for 4 for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Peyton Joos went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lukas Theisen went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Schneider went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Alvord had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks, scored two runs and he was credited with two RBI’s. Tanner Blommer went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Aleshire went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jackson Jangula went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Gill earned a walk, he was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson was hit by a pitch and he was credited with two RBI’s. Noah Bissett earned a walk and he scored a run and Willie Willats earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Reece Johnson threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Knudsen gave up two hits, five runs and he issued two walks. Brandon Reinking threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and three walks. Jeff Amann threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Cam Knudsen, he went 4 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ted Fleming went 3 for 5 for a RBI and Brandon Hartwig went 2 for 4. Shawn Lindsay went 2 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Josh Schaefer went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Jeff Amann went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Dylan Gerdes and Zack Overboe both earned walks.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

FARMING FLAMES 9 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by fifteen hits. Their starting pitcher young right hander Tylor Schroeder threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, gave up one run, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense had five players with multi-hit games, led by Ethan Navratil, he went 4 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Will Mergen went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Nett went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Taylor Fourre went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and Tylor Schroeder went 1 for 5 for a RBI, Nick Mergen went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Aaron Eiynck wen 1 for 5 and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Jim Thull threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Funk threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Sand threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Logan Funk went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Will Funk went 1 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk. Ty Reller went 2 for4 with a stolen base and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Adam Stangler and Hunter Rademacher both went 1 for 4, Nolan Sand went 1 for 1 , Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chad Funk earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits and a big five run ninth inning. Veteran Ben Schroeder started on the mound for the Martins, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts and cousin Kyle Lieser threw the final inning in relief and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Scott Lieser went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Scott Schlangen went 2 for 5. Kyle Lieser earned three walks and Michael Schlangen earned a pair of walks. Chas Hennen and Ryan Messer both went 1 for 1 and he they scored a run. Nathan Schlangen and Matthew Schlangen both earned a walk, Tanner Arceneau earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Moritz scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Carter Wessel threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Sam Hopfer, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Nick Dingman went 2 for 4 and he scored their lone run. Levi Bast went 2 for 5, Grant Ludwig went 1 for 3 and Carter Wessel and Shane Kampsen both went 1 for 4.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers backed by twelve hits including a pair of big home runs. Payton VanBeck started on the mound for the Saints, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Douvier threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter went 2 for 4 with a home run for four huge RBI’s and Derek Wiener went 2 for 3 with a home run for four big RBI’s and he scored two runs. Kevin Kuefler went 3 for 4 for a RBI and Will VanBeck went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Ethan Vogt went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Brandon Roelike went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Edwin Martin went 1 for 1, Ryan Illies earned a walk and he scored a run. James Kuefler, Luke VanBeck and Gavin Kampsen all earned walks.

The Lakers starting pitcher Grant Ludwig threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs and two walks. Sam Hopfer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Lieser he went 1 for 2 for a RBI, Sam Hopfer and Cooper Bast both went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Matt Quade went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Carter Wessel went 2 for 5. Levi Bast went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk, Shane Kampsen went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig earned two walks and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 9 GREENWALD CUBS 6

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rival the Cubs, backed by nine hits. Jackson Peter started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke VanBeck threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Luke VanBeck, he went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brandon Roelike went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Will VanBeck went 1 for 4 for three RBI’s and he earned a walk and Evan Wiener went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Schmitz went 1 for 2, he earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. James Kuefler went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid was credited with a RBI and Jackson Peter had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Engelmeyer threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, nine walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Zach Ettel went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored at run. Tyler Hoffman went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Brett Engelmeyer was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Tyler Thomes went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored at run. Tyler Leukam went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Henry Braun went 1 for 2 and Levi Feldewerd and Ethan Ettel both scored at run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 2 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by eight timely hits and good pitching performances. Veteran right hander Blaine Athmann started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earned the win. He gave up just three hits, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and Justin Schroeder went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Kyle Budde and DJ Schleicher both went 1 for 3 and Brady Klehr, Dusty Adams and Logan Aleshire all earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Hoffman threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Levi Feldewerd, he went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice and Tyler Thomas went 1 for 3. Kegan Stueve went 1 for 4 and Zach Ettel went 1 for 3 and Tyler Leukam and Tyler Engelmeyer both earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rival the Chargers, backed by seven timely hits and six walks. Lefty Ty Reller started on the mound for the Silverstreaks, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, gave up four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for two big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Stangler went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Adam Stangler went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1 for 5, Logan Funk went 1 for 3, Chad Funk earned a pair of walks and Tanner Rieland scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher, Carter Tschida threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks. Eric Terres threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Brent Terres, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Terres went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and he had a sacrifice bunt. Reagan Nelson went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk. Nathan Terres and Anthony Reverman both went 1 for 4 and each scored a run. Jordan Orbeck went 1 for 3 and Eric Schoenberg was hit by a pitch.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (10 Innings)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by eight timely hits and solid pitching performances. Bryan Schlangen started on the mound for the Martins, he threw six innings. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two his, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Zach Moritz, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Scott Schlangen and Jaylyn Arceneau both went 2 for 5 for a RBI. Michael Schlangen went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 2 for 5 and Bryan Schlangen went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Derek Koll earned a pair of walks, Avery Schmitz had a sacrifice bunt and Scott Lieser earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Dawson Hemmesch threw 9 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. They were led on offense by Brady Klingfus went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Chris Vanderbeek went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Brandon Schleper went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jordan Schleper went 1 for 2 and he earned two walks. Devon Savage went 1 for 4, Russell Leyendecker went 1 for 1 with a double and RJ Leyendecker went 1 for 1 with a double.

FARMING FLAMES 12 ROSCOE RANGERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by twelve hits, including three home runs and a double. They did have a pair of big innings, they put up four runs in the second and five runs in the eighth innings. Right hander Ethan Navratil started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flames were led by Isaac Nett, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for five RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Taylor Fourre went 3 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Aaron Eiynck went 2 for 4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Mergen went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Ethan Navratil went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Will Mergen went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Tylor Schroeder went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Hunter Mergen was credited for a RBI, Chad Mergen went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Cody Fourre was hit by a pitch and Dylan Panick scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Brent Heinen threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Mackedanz threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts

The Rangers offense was led by Chris Vanderbeek, Devon Savage and Spence Evans all went 1 for 3. Zach Mackadenz went 1 for 2 and he was hit by a pitch, Russ Leyendecker earned a walk and Brandon Schleper was hit by a pitch.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 8 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by twelve hits, including a big run eighth inning and three doubles. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers were led on offense by Josh Olmscheid, he went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Jordan Klaphake went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s. Alex Welle went 2 for 5 for three RBI’s and Josh Roelike went 2 for 3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Moscho went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Tanner Klaphake went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Welle earned three walks, Ryan Olmscheid was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Gabe Schwieters scored a run

The Chargers starting pitcher Austin Schoenberg threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Anthony Reverman threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 4 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Eric Schoenberg was credited with two RBI’s and Anthony Reverman went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Austin Schoenberg went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reagan Nelson went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Orbeck went 1 for 3. Nathan Terres earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored at run, James Terres was hit twice by a pitch, Jordan Welle had a sacrifice bunt, Brent Terres earned a walk and Aaron Christians scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 18 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 (7 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Saints, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs, a triple and four doubles. Putter Harlander started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Stich threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Bjorn Hansen, he went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for seven RBI’s and he scored three runs. Cole Fuecker went 2 for 4 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Taylor Holthaus went 1 for 4 with a double or two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Will Kleinschmidt went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Voit had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Meyer earned three walks and he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Josh Becker went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Carter Holthaus earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Carter Philippi went 1 for 1 with a double, Shane Olmscheid went 1 for 1 and Zac Tomsche scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints Jack Opatz threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five walks, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Huls threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and three runs. Alex Dalbec threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 2 for 4 and Jake Ethen went 1 for 3 and he scored their lone run. Braden Bomgaars went 1 for 3, Charlie Slivnik was credited with a RBI, Jack Opatz was hit by a pitch and Jon Ethen earned a walk

AVON LAKERS 6 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by eight hits and a good pitching performance. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Cole Fuecker, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Cody Stich went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Bjorn Hansen went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Caleb Curry went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Taylor Holthaus earned two walks and he scored two runs and Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he had a stolen base

The Bears starting pitcher Jake Nelson threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tate Lange threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Jake Nelson, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Alan Justin was hit by a pitch, Cody Skwira scored a run and Tony Boeckermann earned a walk. Tate Lange, Alex Lange and Austin Lange all went 1 for 4.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by ten hits, including three home runs and and a pair of doubles. Jake Schelonka started on the mound for the Steves, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Riley Hartwig threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and one run.

The Steves offense was led by Blake Guggenberger, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and Tony Schmitz went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Bo Schmitz went 1 for 3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a two runs. Logan Siemers went 2 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Ben Oman went 1 for 4 with a stolen base.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Taylor Erickson threw all eight innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Braegelman, he went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and Carter Sawyer went 2 for 5 for a RBI. Tyler Hemker went 2 for 4 and he earned a walk and Dylan Carlson went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Brandon Bokelman went 1 for 3 with a walk, Ike Sawyer went 1 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run and Bryan Benson earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Saints defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by eight hits, including a big three run second inning. Peter Schumer threw a complete game to earn the win, he scattered six hits. Peter also led the offense, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher, Cody Rose threw six innings, he gave up seven its, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryan Benson went 2 for 4 with a RBI, Carter Sawyer went 2 for 4 and Tyler Hemker scored a run.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Pirates, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. The Twins starting pitcher Mike Danielson, threw 7 13 innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Magnuson threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and Dalton Rambow went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Adam Schrader went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Ben Kulset went 3 for 4. Derek Dolezal earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited with a RBI. Ethan Haugen went 1 for 4 and Josh Soine earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Rambow was hit by a pitch and Dylan Arndorfer scored at run.

The Pirates starting pitcher Spencer Imholte threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke retired one batter that he faced.

The Pirates offense was led by Grady Fuchs, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI. Blake Vagle went 2 for4 with a double and Rick Hendrickson went 2 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Johnson went 1 for 5, Zac Osendorf went 1 for 4 and Caden Spanier earned a walk

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 3 STARBUCK STARS 2

The Twins defeated their Country Line League rivals the Stars, backed by good defense a a solid pitching performance. Patrick Courtney started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts

The Twins were led on offense by Dalton Rambow, he went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Scott Rambow went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Adam Schrader went 2 for 3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Mike Danielson went 1 for 4 and Ethan Haugen scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Stars Matt Gruber threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Michael Gruber threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout

The Stars were led on offense by Michael Gruber, he went 2 for 3 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matt Gruber went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk and Michael Andreas went 1 for 5 with a double. Mike Kraggenbring went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Aaron Versteeg went 1 for 5, Dylan Jorgenson went 1 for 3, Jared Freese went 1 for 1, Andy Toop was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Parker Holmberg earned a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 1 NEW LONDON-SPICER 0

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by five very timely hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher, Josh Kingery threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Chuckers were led on offense by Josh Cunningham, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Josh Kingery went 2 for4 with a double and he scored the lone run of the game and veteran Jordan Olson went 1 for 3

The Twins starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Scott Rambow led the Twins offense, he went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk and Dalton Rambow went 1 for 4. John Perkins went 1 for 3, Josh Soine and Wyatt White both earned walks and Derek Dolezal had a sacrifice bunt.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 9 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 2

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits. Griffin Bjerke started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zac Osendorf threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Johnson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blake Vagle went 1 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs and Zac Osendorf went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Grant Fuchs went 1 for 4 for three RBI’s and Drew Tangen went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs. Abe Bullard earned a walk and he scored a run, Rick Hendrickson was hit by a pitch and Griffin Bjerke earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Justin Johnson threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Levi Sweery threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts

The Lakers offense was led by Brandin Dahl, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Josh Peterson went 3 for 5 with a double. Weston Gjerde went 1 for 5 and Justin Johnson was credited for a RBI and he earned two walks. Kyle Baker earned a walk, James Ortiz earned a walk and Jared Cortez scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 6 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals the Pirates, backed by twelve hits. Andy Toop started on the mound for the Stars, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Jared Freese threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits and one run. Michael Gruber threw the final two innings to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Mike Kraggenbring, he went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Gruber went 3 for 5 with a double for a RIB and he scored a run. Aaron Versteeg went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jared Freese went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Michael Gruber went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Pirates starting pitcher Grady Fuchs threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Kerzman threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Vagle closed out by retiring one batter that he faced.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Abe Bullard went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and Blake Vagle went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Griffin Bjerke went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Grant Fuchs went 2 for 4 with a double. Grady Fuchs went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and Tanner Stanley went 1 for four and he scored a run. Rick Hendrickson went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Drew Tangen went 1 for 3. Zach Osendorf was hit by a pitch and Grayson Fuchs earned a walk.

Tentative Schedule for July 20th thru 26th

(Standings/Schedule regular season/playoffs)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

(Saturday July 25th)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS @ PEARL LAKE LAKERS (2:00)

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS @ COLD SPRING ROCKIES (7:00)

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS @ KIMBALL EXPRESS (1:00)

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES @ WATKINS CLIPPERS (2:00)

WINNERS PLAY SUNDAY

LOSERS PLAY SUNDAY

FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

North

Cold Spring Rockies 5-2

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-3

Luxemburg Brewers 3-4

Eden Valley Hawks 1-6

South

Kimball Express 7-0

Watkins Clippers 4-2

St. Augusta Gussies 2-4

St. Nicholas Nicks 1-6

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Foley Lumberjacks 8-1

Sartell Muskies 6-1

St. Joseph Joes 8-2

Monticello Polecats 6-2

Rogers Red Devils 4 -6

Albertville Villains 3-5

Big Lake Yellow Jackets 3-6

Becker Bandits 3-7

Sartell Stone Ponies 2-6

Clear Lake Lakers 2-7

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 22nd

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Sartell Muskies @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Friday July 24th

Albertville Villains @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Saturday July 25th

Sartell Muskies @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Foley Lumberjacks (1:00)

Sunday July 26th

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ Clear Lake Lakers (6:00)

Albertville Villains @ Sartell Muskies (4:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE STANDINGS

North

Elrosa Saints 7-1

New Munich Silverstreaks 6-2

Meire Grove Grovers 4-4

Spring Hill Chargers 3-5

Greenwald Cubs 1-7

South

Farming Flames 6-2

St. Martin Martins 6-2

Richmond Royals 6-2

Lake Henry Lakers 1-7

Roscoe Rangers 0-8

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 24th

Farming Flames @ Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Saturday July 25th

Lake Henry Lakes @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

St. Martin Martins @ Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

Meire Grove Grovers @ Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

PLAYOFFS

Sunday July 26th

Roscoe Rangers @ Spring Hill Chargers (12:00)

Lake Henry Lakers @ Greenwald Cubs (2:30)

Winners will play the for the 5/6 seed at a site TBA/midweek

REGION 2B GAMES

Wednesday July 22nd

Brainerd Bees @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Saturday July 25th (@ Jack Williams Field/Fargo)

Cold Spring Springers @ Moorhead Mudcats (1:00)

Cold Spring Springers @ Moorhead Brewers (4:00)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Standings

Avon Lakers 5-1

St. Stephen Steves 4-2

St. Wendel Saints 4-2

Freeport Black Sox 2-4

Opole Bears 0-6

Friday July 24th

Avon Lakers @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Saturday July 25th

St. Stephen Steves @ Avon Lakers (12:00)

Sunday July 26th

St. Wendel Saints @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Opole Bears @ Freeport Black Sox (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Play offs start Friday July 24th thru July 25th