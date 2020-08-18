Town Ball Weekly – August 18th, 2020

Roger Mischke

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

SECTION 2B

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Brewers defeated their Region 2B rivals the Springers to earn the No. 1 Seed from the Region. The Brewers collected eight hits, to give their pitchers good support. Veteran right hander David Ernst started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Clemenson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Parker Harm threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Tanner Adam, he went 3-for4- for two RBIs and Denver Blinn went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Joe Hallock was credited with a RBI, Chandler Ibach went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jayse McLean earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher Justin Thompson threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran right hander Drew VanLoy threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brad Olson and Jeron Terres each went 1-for-3 and Drew Bulson earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 1

The Springers defeated their Region 2B rivals the MASS, backed by sixteen hits, all singles and good defense to give their pitchers good support. Starting pitcher for the Springers young right hander Nick Pennick threw six very good innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran right hander Justin Thompson threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by seven players with multi-hit games, Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a stolen base and he scored two runs. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Brad Olson went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice and Justin Thompson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The MASS starting pitcher Jake Owsowski threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recored three strikeouts. Connor Richardson thew 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The MASS offense was led by player/manager Clarke Peterson, he went 2-for-4 and Parker Stroh went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colby Tweeten went 1-for-4, Carter Beck went 1-for-3 and Jake Hjelle was hit by a pitch and credited with their lone RBI.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 MOORHEAD MINERS 0

The Mudcats defeated their cross town rivals the Miners in a Region 2B elimination game. The Mudcats collected seven very timely hits, including a triple and a double. Player/manager for the Mudcats started on the mound, Ty Syverson threw a complete game to earn thew in. He gave up just two hits, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Tommy Horan, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jake McKeever went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Pilon went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Matt Pietsch and Max Boran both went 1-for-4.

The Miners starting pitcher, Caleb Safari threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Justin Pietrick and Wyatt Gunkel both went 1-for-4 and Ryan Luthi earned a walk.

BRAINERD BEES 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 4

The Bees defeated their Region 2B rivals the Skis, backed by nine hits, to give their pitchers good support. Mason Argir started on the mound for the Bees, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brain Voigt threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bees were led on offense by Joel Martin, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Eric Martin went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Colby Watland went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Argir went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Phil Zynda was 1-for-5 for a RBI, Eli Roberts was credited with a RBI and Gunnar Wicklund both went 1-for-5.

The Skis starting pitcher Tyler Jendro threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Collin Eckman threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Skis were led on offense by Riley Hirsch, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Thomas Miller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Joey Hanowski went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Dusty Parker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Wenzel went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Matt Baier went 1-for-4 with sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4 BRAINERD BEES 3

The Mudcats defeated the Bees to punch their ticket to the state tournament, backed by eight timely hits. Gabe Duncan started on the mound for the Mudcats, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Ben Swanson, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Pietsch went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Horan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Toby Sayles was credited with a RBI, Max Boran went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Noah Pilon and Ryan VanMoer both went 1-for-3 and each scored at run.

The Bees starting pitcher, Brian Voigt threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Brian also led the offense, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and double for three RBIs. Phil Zynda went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Colby Watland went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Eli Roberts went 1-for-4. Gunnar Wicklund earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Mason Argir went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bryan Systad had a stolen base and he scored a run.

REGION 2B State Tournament Schedule

Moorhead Brewers vs. Prior Lake Sunday @ 2:00

Cold Spring Springers vs. Anoka Sunday @ 5:00

East Grand Forks MASS vs. Dundas Saturday @ 11:00

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Elko Saturday @ 5:00

REGION 11C

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Rockies of the Central Valley League for the Region 11C championship. The Muskies collected ten hits, including a home run and a double. The Muskies starting pitcher, veteran lefty, David Deminsky threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout to earn the save.

The Muskies offense was led by their centerfielder Ethan Carlson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 with a 385 foot home run and Brain Schellinger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tim Burns, Adam Schellinger and Rob Voshell all went 1-for-4.

The Rockies starting pitcher young lefty Jake Brinker, threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by young Brady Linn, he went 1-for-3 for a home run of 385 plus shot to center field. David Jones went 2-for-4, Jordan Neu and Alex Geislinger both went 1-for-4 and Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 ST. JOSEPH JOES 4

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes in a elimination game. The Lumberjacks collected eight hits, including a home run to give their pitchers good support. Young right hander Drew Beier threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, gave up four runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Grandpa Buddy would have been proud of Drew the way he battled thru out the game. Ryan Chmielewski threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with a towering home run, that hit the left field foul pole, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Midas went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Eon VonWald had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Ziwicki had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he earned a pair of stolen bases. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 and Sam Keeler earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Joes Lukas Theisen threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Young right hander Joey Atkinson threw five innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Alvord went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-5.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated their rivals from the Sauk Valley League the Polecats to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They collected ten timely hits, including a double. Young lefty JT Harren threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrick Orth, he went 2 for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Harren went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Casey Underwood went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and DJ Kron went 1-for-4. Sam Iten was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Brady Kenning earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Matchinsky earned a walk.

The Polecats starting pitcher lefty Tanner Eckhart threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Manning threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Keenan Macek, went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4, Wyatt Morrell had a sacrifice bunt and Cal Schmitz earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Brewers of the Central Valley League to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense to give their pitchers good support. Alec Dietl started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts, to earn the save.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Midas went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4 with a double and Drew Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 1-for-4 and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3.

The Brewers starting pitcher Austin Klaverkamp threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Isaac Matchinsky, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. D. J. Kron went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored arun. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Derrick Orth earned a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies for the number two seed from Region 11C. The Lumberjacks collected seven timely hits and played good defense. Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Foss threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Crafty veteran right hander Mike Beier threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout to earned the save.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Loegering, he went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Tyler Midas went 1-for-5 and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-2.

The Rockies starting pitcher JT Neu threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw two innings in relief, he gave one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Hennen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 2-for-4 and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and Jordan Neu went 1-for-5. Austin Dufner and Nick Skluzacek both went 1-for-4, Collin Eskew earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brady Linnwas hit by a pitch.

REGION 11C DRAFT CHOICES/STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

SARTELL MUSKIES

Isaac Bennesh St. Joseph Joes

Mitch Wieneke Pearl Lake Lakers

Brady Kenning Luxemburg Brewers

Muskies vs. St. Martin and Gaylord winner Saturday @11:00 AM in Springfield

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS

JT Harren Luxemburg Brewers

Jeff Amann Sartell Stone Poneys

Nate Nierenhausen Sartell Stone Poneys

Lumberjacks vs. Hanska Friday @ 7:30 in Springfield

COLD SPRING ROCKIES

Luke Selken Rogers Red Devils

Justin Kunkel Pearl Lake Lakers

Colton Fruth Pearl Lake Lakers

Rockies vs. Starbuck Saturday @ 8:00 PM in Springfield

REGION 15C

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs and a double. Player/Manager, Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Heath Kramer went 2-for-5. Carter Block went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Lincoln Haugen earned a walk and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger earned a walk.

The Express starting pitcher Zak Wallner threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Joe Pennertz went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Beyer earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 ELROSA SAINTS 0

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals in a Region 15C elimination game. The Martins got seven very timely hits, including a home run to give their pitcher good support. Right hander Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by by Kyle Lieser, he went 1-for-5 with a big three run home run and he had a stolen base. Matthew Schlangen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jaylyn Arceneau went 3-for-4. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Schlangen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-5 and Nathan Schlangen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Koll had two sacrifice bunts and Scott Lieser had a sacrifice bunt.

The Elrosa starting pitcher, a lefty and draftee from New Munich Ty Reller, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Payton VanBeck threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Roelike, he went 2-for-3, Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 and Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS over SPRING HILL CHARGERS (FORFEIT) ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by fourteen hits, including a triple. The starting pitcher for the Martins Ben Schroeder threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Jaylon Arceneau, he went 4-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored two runs and Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Bryan Schlangen went 4-for-6 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored four runs. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Schlangen went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored three runs. Derek Stroeing went 1-for-1 and Michael Schlangen earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI. Kyle Lieser earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Chas Hennen earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Grant Ludwig threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and four walks. Jordan Schleper gave up three hits, four runs and five walks. Tom Olmscheid threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Matt Quade went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double and Colin Spooner went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Adam Miller was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 with a double. Nick Dingmann went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Trent Wendlendt went 1-for-2.

Roger Mischke

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County League foe the Martins in a regional seeding game. The Express collected ten hits, including a home run and a double. Lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Michael Hoffman threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Joe Pennertz, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Brian and Scott Marquardt both went 2-for-4 for a RBI and each scored a run. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cade Marquaradt went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Max Tibbits went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jeremy Kuechle earned a walk.

The Martins draftee Matt Imdieke from Meire Grove started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Schlangen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Derek Koll, he went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Ryan Messer went 2-for-4. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-1 and he earned three walks and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Chas Hennen earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI, Tanner Arceneau and Scott Schlangen each had a sacrifice bunt and Ryan Nett and Avery Schmitz both were hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 WATKINS CLIPPERS 4

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed eleven hits, including a pair of home runs and a double to earn the Region 15C championship. The Express Michael Hoffman started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Gustafson threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Ben Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by young Cade Marquardt, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for three big RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-5 for a RBI, Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt earned a walk. Ben Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Joe Pennertz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Adam Beyer went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Tibbits earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Clippers starting pitcher Carson Geislinger gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. Carter Block threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Xander Willner threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Danny Berg threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brendon Ashton went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Heath Kramer went 1-for-5. Carter Block went 2-for-5 and Gavin Mathies went 2-for-5. The high school guys Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch.

REGION 15C DRAFT CHOICES/STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

KIMBALL EXPRESS

Eli Emerson Richmond Royals

Zach Laudenbach St. Augusta Gussies

Kimball Express vs. the winner of New Ulm and Prior Lake game on Saturday August 29th @ 5:00 PM in Springfield.

WATKINS CLIPPERS

Ty Reller New Munich Silverstreaks

Payton VanBeck Elrosa Saints

Clippers vs. Howard Lake Saturday August 22nd @ 5:00 PM in Milroy

ST. MARTIN MARTINS

Adam Winkels Farming Flames

Ethan Navratil Farming Flames

Martins vs. Gaylord Sunday @ 5:00 PM in Milroy

LAKE HENRY LAKERS

Ty Schroeder Farming Flames

Ethan Vogt Elrosa Saints

Lakers vs. Midway Saturday @ 2:00 PM in Springfield

REGION 8C

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 4 AVON LAKERS 3

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals and Lakers for the Region 8C championship, backed by twelve hits. The starting pitcher for the Billygoats Matt Tautges threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three runs, eight walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their draftee threw the final two innings to close the door, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Billygoats were led on offense by Matt Kummet, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Noah Boser went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lane Girtz went 3-for-4 and Matt Tautges went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Noah Cekalla went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Shawn Lanners went 1-for-4 and Travis Kahl went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Matt Pichelmann threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Caleb Curry, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer earned a pair of walks, and Taylor Holthaus, Josh Becker and Carter Holthaus each earned a walk.

REGION 8C DRAFTEE CHOICES/STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Matt Swanson Upsala Blue Jays

Derek Durant St. Stephen Steves

Lakers vs. Union Hill Saturday @ 11:00 AM in Milroy

REGION 4

REGAL EAGLES 2 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Eagles defeated the Pirates in a Region 4C elimination game, backed by eight hits, and a solid pitching performance. Shane Rademacher started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles were led on offense by Jordan Beier, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Nathan Beier went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Beier went 1-for-5. Nick Perkins went 1-for-2 and Derek Dungerud had a sacrifice bunt.

The Pirates starting pitcher Grady Fuchs threw a complete game, he gave up eights, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Pirates were led on offense by Grady Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Johnson went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Drew Tangen went 1-for-3. Rick Hendrickson and Tanner Stanley both went 1-for-4.