Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

SECTION 2B/LAKEWOOD LEAGUE TEAMS

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 SOBIESKI SKIS 8

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated their Section 2B rivals the Skis of the Victory League on a walk off single by Brad Olson. The Springers collected twelve hits, including a home run and a double. The starting pitcher, veteran right hand Zach Femrite threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Right hand Jack Arnold threw 1 1/3 innings to in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Brain Hansen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alex Jungels went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with his walk off single for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Eric Loxtercamp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk, Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk a he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Skis starting pitcher Tyler Jendro threw 1 2/3 inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Litchy threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up twelve hits, he issued eight walks, gave up nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis were led on offense by Scott Litchy, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s and Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Austin Weisz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Thomas Miller went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Baier went 1-for-2, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Dusty Parker went 1-for-5. Colin Eckman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Joe Hanowski earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 SOBIEKSI SKIS 4

The Springers defeated their rivals the Skis to earn their ticket to the state tournament. The Springers collected sixteen hits and a good pitching performance by Sam Hanson. The lefty started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jack Arnold thew one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by five players with multi-hit games, led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-6 for two RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Alex Jungels went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Garrett Fuchs went 3-for-6 for two RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Eric Loxtercamp was credited with a RBI, Brad Olson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Will Huls was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Skis starting pitcher was Thomas Miller, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Gwost threw 1/3 inning, he gave up ten hits, surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dusty Parker threw four innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout and Riley Hirsch threw the final inning in relief.

The Skis were led on offense by Collin Eckman, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Scott Litchy went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Matt Baier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Hanowski went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Dusty Parker went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Kapphahn was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Riley Hirsch went 1-for-3 and Austin Weisz had a sacrifice bunt.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 13 BRAINERD BEES 3

The Brewers defeated their rivals of the Lakewood League, the Bees, backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher David Ernst threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jake Faircloth, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jayse McLean went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Veteran Mike Peschel went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jeremy Peschel went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Oye went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Joe Hallock went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Chris Clemenson was credited with a RBI.

The Bees starting pitcher, Brian Voigt threw four innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued three walks and he surrendered six runs. Hanson DeVine threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Boran threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Bees were led on offense by McCale Peterson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Colin Kleffman went 3-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Voigt went 1-for-4 with a double and Max Boran went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Joel Martin went 1-for-4, Phil Zynda and Alex Haapajoki both earned walks.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 BRAINERD BEES 0

The Brewers punched their ticket to the state tournament with a win over their rivals the Bees. Backed by eight hits, along with some timely hitting and good defense. Jason Beilke started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Kingsley threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers were led on offense by Jayse McLean, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Joe Hallock went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored one run and David Ernst went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Oye went 1-for-3. Mike Peschel earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Faircloth earned walk and he scored one run.

The Bees starting pitcher McCale Peterson threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bees were led on offense by Colin Kleffman, he went 3-for-4 with a double and Bryce Flanagan went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Player/manager Tim “never aging” Martin went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brian Voigt went 1-for-4 and Grant Toivonen went 1-for-2.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals, backed by six timely hits. Brindley Theisen started on the mound for the Saints, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Tommy Auger, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Brian Minks went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-3 and Brindley Theisen went 1-for-3. Nick Maiers was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Tom Imholte earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher David Kroger Jr threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cylcones were led by their player/manager Paul Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Bjorn Hanson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Tommy Wippler, Mitch Loegering and Cole Fuecher all went 1-for-4. David Kroger Jr went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Logan Siemers earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 12 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Cyclones to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tom Imholte went 3-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Steve Neutzling went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Nick Maiers went 1-for-2 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he he scored two runs. Tommy Auger went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Brian Minks went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nick Hengel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tom Spaniol had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Tyler Bjork threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued four walks, gave up twelve runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Bjorn Hanson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. David Kroger Jr went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tommy Wippler went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

SECTION 2B

Saturday August 10th

Moorhead Brewers vs. Beaudreaus Saints (1:00) (At Cold Spring)

Winner vs. Cold Spring (3:30) (Springer Park)

Saturday August 10th

All Games at Bob Cross (Sauk Rapids)

Moorhead Mudcats vs Sauk Rapids Cyclones (1:00)

Brainerd Bees vs. Sobieksi Skis (3:30)

Sunday August 11th

Winners play for No. 4 Spot (State Qualifier) (1:00)

REGION 11C (CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE/SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 BIG LAKE. YELLOW JACKETS 3

The Watkins Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated their foe the Yellow Jackets, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and a home run. Player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk off double for two big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Danny Berg went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Carter Block went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4. Reese Jansen was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Brendan Ashton was hit by a pitch.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Dallas Miller threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, he gave up four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets were led on offense by Tony Rathmanner, he went 1-for-4 with a towering first inning home run. Joe Rathmanner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dallas Miller went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Luke Atwood went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Chance Halligan earned a walk and he scored one run. Sam Dokkebakken and Brandon Holthaus both went 1-for-4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Brewers of the Central Valley League to very good pitching dual backed by seven very timely hits and very good defense. Veteran lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He allowed just three base runners, he gave up three hits, issued no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Jace Otto, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt and Brian Schellinger 1-for-3 for a RBI. Veteran Jake Sweeter had a good game, he went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 1-for-4. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4, Cody Partch and Grant Mackenthun both earned a walk and Tim Burns scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was right hander Reed Pfannenstein, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Chase Aleshire, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Derrick Orth and Reed Pfannenstein both went 1-for-3.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley defeated their regional rivals the Gussies of the Central Valley League, backed by nine hits, including a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher, lefty Alex Dietl a senior to be at Foley High School threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Player/manager Mike Beier threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Tyler Midas, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored a run. Tanner Brosh went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s and Noah Winkelman went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Rich Rassmussen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mitch Keeler was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Gussies starting pitcher Travis Laudenbach threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Adam Gwost, he went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dusty Schultzetenberg went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Grafft went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned one walk, Mitch Gwost went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Marcus Lommel earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

The Rockies of the Central Valley defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the Polecats. Backed by eight hits, including three extra base hits and a very good pitcher performance by a young lefty,Ryan Hennen. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just four hits, issued no walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five big RBI’s. Brock Humbert, a senior to be at Rocori High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Veteran David Jonas went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Nick Skluzacek was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Collin Eskew had a sacrifice bunt and Brandon Gill and Sam Distel both earned walks.

The Polecats starting pitcher Michael Revenig threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, he surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Joe Tupy threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 0

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Yellow Jackets of the Sauk Valley League, backed by six hits and good defense. Lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Austin Klaverkamp, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ethyn Fruth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Sam Iten had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Derrick Orth went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Luke Harren went 1-for-3. Chase Aleshire was hit by a pitch, Logan Aleshire earned a walk and Isaac Matchinsky earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Yellow Jackets Mason Miller threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets were led on offense by Tanner Teige, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tony Rathmanner went 1-for-4. Dallas Miller went 1-for-3, Sam Dokkebakken earned a walk he had a sacrifice bunt and Joe Rathmanner earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 1 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Polecats of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valle League foe the Gussies, backed by seven hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Wyatt Morrell started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Tom Blackstone, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Olson went 1-for-4 with a double. Braydon Hanson went 2-for-4 and Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-3, Greg Holker earned two walks and he scored a run and Wyatt Morrell earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher, Tyler Bautch threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters that he faced.

The Gussies were led on offense by Nate Gwost went 1-for-4 with a double and Dusty Schultzenburg went 1-for-3 and he was hit b a pitch. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-4 and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Central League Champions the Clippers, backed by seven hits, good defense and a big ninth inning, to punch their ticket to the state tourney. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Gohl threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, as he retired the one batter he faced.

The The Muskies were led on offense by veteran Jake Sweeter, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, one stolen base and he scored one run. Ethan made a couple very nice plays in center field, has he continues to cover a great deal of ground when chasing balls down. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 1-of-4 for a RBI and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jace Otto had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBI’s.

The Clippers starting pitcher was veteran lefty Danny Berg, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Matt Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers did leave the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning after rallying for three big runs. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 and he scored one run and Carter Block went 2-for-4 and he scored one run. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-5 with a double and Carter Geislinger earned a walk and he scored one run. Reese Jansen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Dan Berg earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Rockies to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Backed by thirteen hits, including a home run, thee doubles and a triple. The Lumberjacks right hander Drew Beier threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Mitch Keeler, he had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Tyler Midas went 1-for-4 with a big ninth ninth inning home run for three RBI’s. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Kipka had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs and Tanner Brosh went 2-for-5 with a double. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-5, Sam Keeler went 1-for-5 and Drew Beier earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Rockies starting pitcher, lefty Jake Brinker threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, gave up five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Trevor Lardy gave up three hits and he surrendered one run. Brandon Gill threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Jordan Neu and Davin Jonas, both went 1-for-4. Nick Skluzacek, Sam Distel and Collin Eskew all went 1-for-3 and Austin Dufner earned a walk.

REGION 11C

(Sartell)

Friday August 9th

Foley Lumberjacks vs. Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Saturday August 10th

Luxemburg Brewers vs. Cold Spring Rockies (12:00)

Watkins Clippers vs. Monticello Polecats (2:30)\

Winners Play 5:30

REGION 16C (STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE)

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 4

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County and Region 16C rivals in what was a great pitching dual till the eighth inning. The Lakers collected seven very timely hits and along with some mis-plays by the Saints led to their win. This was scoreless till the fifth inning when the Lakers got a solo home run. It stayed 1-0 till the eighth, when the Lakers picked up four runs. The Saints picked up three runs to make this a 5-4 ball game with the tying and winning runs left on third and second base. Jason Kampsen started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Right hander Grant Ludwig retired the final Saints batter of the game, as he recorded a strikeout to earn the save.

The Lakers offense was led by Aaron Savelkoul’s solo home run, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases, Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-5, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Carter Wessel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Adam Miller went 1-for-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Nick Dingmann went 1-for-4 and Matt Quade earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Elrosa Saints starting pitcher, veteran right hander Ethan Vogt, threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up five runs, two of which were earned and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Ethan Vogt, he went 1-for-3 with a big three run home run in the eighth inning. Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Matt Schmitz went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-4 with a double and Austin Imdieke went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Kevin Kuefler earned a walk and he scored a run and James Kuefler earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals, backed by seven very timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Veteran Jim Thull started one the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Funk threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the save.

They were led on offense by Chad Funk, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Will Funk went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Tyler Rieland went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ty Reller went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-5 and Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Logan Funk earned a pair of walks and Joe Stangler earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Royals staring pitcher Eli Emerson threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran Blaine Athmann threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks.

They were led on offense by Brady Klehr, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4. Trent Gertken went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Alex Budde earned a walk and Mason Primus was hit by a pitch.

FARMING FLAMES 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

The Flames had their best game of the season, as they defeated the Grovers their big Stearns County rivals in a huge Region 15C upset. They collected thirteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Flames starting pitcher, lefty Brad Mergen had his best performance of the season. He threw a gem, a complete game, giving up just four hits, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Flames were led by Brad Mergen, he had a great game at the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three huge RBI’s. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Isaac Nett went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4. And Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a double and Zach Koltes went 1-for-1 with a double. Cody Fourre went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Craig Klein went 1-for-1.

The Grovers starting pitcher Matt Imdieke threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Colten Meyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by the Welle’s, Alex went 2-for-4, Andrew went 1-for-4 and Anthony went 1-for-3. Tanner Klaphake and Ryan Olmscheid both earned walks and Colten Meyer was hit by a pitch.\

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers in Region 15C action. Backed by five very timely hits, good defense and a good pitching performance. Their starting pitcher Scott Lieser threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Nathan Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 for three big RBI’s and Daniel Sargent went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Kyle Lieser earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Bryan Schlangen earned two walks, Michael Schlangen earned a walk and Chas Hennen scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher Carter Tschida threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Jordan Welle threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Chargers were led on offense by Nathan Terres, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jamie Terres and Anthony Reverman both went 1-for-4, Brent Terres went 1-for-3 and Eric Terres earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 ELROSA SAINTS 5

The Royals defeated their Stearns County and Region 16C rivals the Saints, backed by nine hits. The Royals starting pitcher DJ Schleicher threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, it was Trent’s walk off single the secured the win for he Royals. Andy Hadley went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Klehr was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Mason Primus went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Alex Budde went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Adam Backes earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Kyle Budde scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher Aaron Vogt threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he gave up five runs. Payton VanBeck threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Matt Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Cody Eichers went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. James Kuefler went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jackson Peter went 1-for-4, he had a sacrifice bunt and one stolen base. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-3 and Ryan Illies went 1-for-1 and he scored one run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 9 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals, backed by nine hits, timely hits, including a home run and a double. They got a solid pitching performance from Anthony Reverman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Chargers were led on offense by Jordan Orbeck, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Eric Terres went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Reagan Nelson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run and Nathan Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Anthony Reverman went 1-for-5 with a double and Brent Terres went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-5, Ben Welle went 1-for-1 and Owen Meyer had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Grovers starting pitcher Jacob Imdieke threw six innings, he gave up six hits, gave up six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Hoffman, a draftee from the Greeenwald Cubs threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs and Jaron Klaphake threw 2 1/3 innings in relief.

The Grovers were led on offense by Alex Welle, he went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Moscho went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5. Anthony Welle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jaron Klaphake was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Colten Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Ryan Olmscheid and Andrew Welle both earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County and Region 15C rivals the Silverstreaks to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Backed by ten hits and timely hitting. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Carter Wessel, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Aaron Savelkoul, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBI’s. NIck Dingmann went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Matthew Quade went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Miller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Josh Kampsen went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Shane Kampsen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jordan Lieser had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run and Jason Kampsen earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher, Ty Reller threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Will Funk threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs.

They were led on offense by Will Funk, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Nick Stangler went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Chad Funk had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jacob Hinnenkamp was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 and Peyton Rademacher went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland earned two walks and he scored one run and Logan Funk earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals in Region 15C action to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Backed by a pair of home runs and a double and a very good pitching performance by Adam Winkels. He threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 1 2/3 inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Mergen went 1-for-3 with a home run and Tylor Schroeder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4 with a double and Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 and he scored one run. Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Aaron Eiynck and Taylor Fourre both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Martins was Bryan Schlangen, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, gave up four runs and recorded six strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Bryan Schlangen, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Matthew Schlangen was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Schlangen and Kyle Lieser both went 1-for-4, Tanner Arceneau scored a run and Chas Hennen was hit by a pitch. Nathan Schlangen, Dan Sargent and Jaylyn Arceneau all earned a walk.

SECTION 15C (Richmond/Farming)

Friday August 9th

Farming Flames vs. Lake Henry Lakers (8:00) (At Farming)

Saturday August 10th

St. Martin Martins vs. Richmond Royals (11:00)

Spring Hlll Chargers vs. New Munich Silverstreaks (2:30)

Winners Play (4:00)

REGION 8C (VICTORY LEAGUE)

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 15 AVON LAKERS 4 (7 Innings)

The Rebels defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by four hits, including four home runs and two doubles. Logan Kalis started on the mound for the Rebels, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw 1/3 of an inning in relief. Zach Heidmann threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rebels were led on offense by Logan Kalis, he went 3-for-5 with a grand slam for four huge RBI’s. Zach Heidmann went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for five RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ethan Branum went 1-for-3 with a three run home run, he had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Brian Skluzacek went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bill Sather went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jason Sather went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs and Nick Jelacie went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Rhett Williamson earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Brett Kramer earned three walks.

The Lakers stating pitcher Putter Harlander, threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, gave up seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jon Bauer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he gave up five runs. Isaiah Fulsom threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Matt Meyer, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Caleb Curry went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Carter Philippi went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tony Harlander earned a walk and he scored one run. Riley Voit and Cody Stich were both hit by a pitch.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 20 St. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Lightning defeated their Victory League South rivals the Steves, backed by eighteen hits, including a pair of home runs and three doubles. Brett Jenkins started on the mound, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Olson a draftee for Aitkin threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning was led on offense by Drew Boland, he went 4-for-5 with three doubles for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Adam Hardy went 5-for-6 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored three runs. Sam Peterson went 1-for-4 with a home run for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tory Miller went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Chris Pederson went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jason Roepke went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Morgan Shepherd went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Paul Jenkins went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored one run.

The Steves starting pitcher Nick Krippner threw 4 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued six walks, gave up nine runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Tony Schmitz threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Alan Justin threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs.

The Steves were led on offense by Bo Schmitz, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Mathew Meyer and Tony Schmitz both went 1-for-3 and Austin Guggenberger earned a walk. Several of the Steves ball players attended a wedding yesterday.

AVON LAKERS 3 PIERZ BULLDOGS 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They were backed by seven hits, good defense and a good pitching performance. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Taylor Holthaus, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s. Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Carter Philippi went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Josh Becker went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 and Reed Voit went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Riley Voit earned a walk, Carter Huberty had a stolen base and he scored one run and Carter Holthaus scored one run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Austin Dickmann threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Skip Toops, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-4 with a double and he had a sacrifice bunt. Charlie Boser was hit by a pitch and Logan Meyer earned a walk and he scored one run.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 3 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Steves, backed by six timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Their starting pitcher, draftee from the Pierz Lakers, veteran right hander Chad Weiss threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, surrendered one run and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Billygoats were led on offense by Matt Kummett, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Aaron Weber went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Lane Girtz went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Kahl went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Matt Tautges earned three walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored one run. Noah Boser earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Noah Cekalla scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher Bo Schmitz threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued five walks, two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves were led on offense by Tony Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Blake Guggenberger and Ben Oman both went 2-for-4 and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4, Brandon Waldvogel had a sacrifice bunt and Cody Wolhart had a stolen base.

REGION 8C

At Avon

Saturday August 8th

Buckman Billygoats at Avon Lakers (1:00)

Winner vs. Fort Ripley Rebels (4:00)

Saturday August 9th

Winner vs. Nisswa Lightning (1:00)

REGION 4C GAMES

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4 BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 1

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Bullfrogs of the Corn Belt League in Region 4C action. The Twins punched their ticket to the state tournament, backed by four hits, including three big doubles and good pitching performances. Adam Nibaur started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Austen Hadley threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins were led on offense by Austen Hadley, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and John Perkins went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Ben Kulset had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Jake Rambow earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Adam Schrader was hit by a pitch and Derek Dolezal earned a walk and he earned a walk.

The Bullfrogs starting pitcher Logan Nissen threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, gave up four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Casey Lewandowski threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bullfrogs were led on offense by Shawn Dollerschell, he went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dylan Gass went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Trevor Nissen was credited with a RBI and Trent Athmann went 1-for-5. Ben Steffel and Reed Stadther both went 1-for-4.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0

The Twins defeated their County Line rivals in the 2nd round Region 4C game, backed by eight hits and eight walks. Austen Hadley started on the mound for the Twins, he threw five innings to earn the win. He didn’t give up a hit, he issued one walk. Adam Nibaur threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Schrader threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Austin Hadley, he went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s. John Perkins went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and scored one run. Adam Schrader went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Scott Rambow had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Wyatt White went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Austin Rambow went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Mike Danielson went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Derek Dolezal earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Chuckers was Kobe Holtz, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Borman threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers were led on offense by Chris Fellows, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Jeff Peterson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Cunningham went 1-for-4 and Jordan Tanner, Jared Kaddatz and Josh Gunningham all each earned a walk.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 8 REGAL EAGLES 3

The Rockets of the Corn Belt league defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles and solid pitching performance. Cole Christenson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, gave up three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Rockets were led on offense by Justin Koenen, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored one run. John Sawatzky went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Jordan Smith went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Steen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-6 for two RBI’s and Brett Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Hulterstrom went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run, Joe Schlagel went 1-for-1 and Jose Rosario scored one run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Chris Beier threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, he gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Meyer threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits and he gave up four runs. Sam Ohrlein threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and Mitch Krueger threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles were led on offense by Blake Karsh, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Derek Dengerud and Jordan Wozmek both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Beier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Shane Rademacher went 1-for-5. Nathan Meyer earned a walk and Nathan Beier scored one run.

ROGER MISCHKE

The Mat Rat

Email matrat@midco.net