Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

SECTION 2B GAME

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 3

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by eleven hits, including three extra base hits. Nick Salentine started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recored six strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brook Lyter threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Brewers were led on offense by Joe Hallock, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jayse McLean went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Matt Oye went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Mike Peschel went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jeremy Peschel earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Adam earned a walk and he scored a run, Jake Faircloth earned two walks and he scored one run and Chris Clemenson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Ty Syverson threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Brett Erickson threw one inning in relief, he issued four walks and he gave up one run.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Beau Wilmer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Mason Penske went 2-for-4 with a double and Alex Sames went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Alex Erickson earned a pair of walks, Eric Watt was hit by a pitch, Tanner McBain earned a walk and Fletcher Andel scored a run.

SECTION 2B SEEDINGS

#1 Cold Spring Springers

#2 Moorhead Brewers

#3 Beaudreau's Saints

#4 Sauk Rapids Cyclones

#5 Brainerd Bees

#6 Sobieski Skis

#7 Moorhead Mudcats

Sobieski Skis vs. Cold Spring Springers (All Games at Watkins)

Saturday August 3rd Skis vs. Springers (12:00)

Saturday August 3rd Skis vs. Springers (3:00)

Sunday August 4th (If needed) (12:00)

Brainerd Bees vs. Moorhead Brewers (all games at Jack Williams/Fargo)

Saturday August 3rd Brainerd Bees at Moorhead Brewers (1:00)

Saturday August 3rd Brainerd Bees at Moorhead Brewers (4:00)

Sunday August 4th (If Needed) (1:00)

Sauk Rapids Cyclones vs Beaudreau’s Saints

Saturday August 3rd Cyclones at Beaudreaus (1:00 at Dick Putz)

Saturday August 3rd Beaudreaus at Cyclones (4:00) (Bob Cross Field)

Sunday August 4th (If Needed) Cyclones at Beaudreaus (1:00 at Dick Putz)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOF

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of home runs. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recored five strikeouts. Lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Logan Aleshire threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by their catcher Chase Aleshire, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four huge RBI’s and he earned a walk. Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky had a good night, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for three big RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Derrik Orth went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Luke Harren went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Aleshire went 2-for-5. Sam Iten went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth earned a walk and Troy “Chico” Schroeder earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Brewers starting pitcher Jake Brinker threw just two innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Backes threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued five walks and he gave up four runs. Calvin Kalthoff threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies were short a couple of their key players, as Monday night is a tough night for amateur ball. They were led on offense by David Jonas, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Brandon Gill went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Austin Dufner had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Colin Eskew went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Brock Humbert went 1-for-4 and he scored one run. Jake Brinker went 1-for-1 and Eli Backes earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY (Region 15C) (Play-In Game)

ROSCOE RANGERS 10 GREENWALD CUBS 8

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, after falling behind 6-0. They collected eight hits, including a pair of big home runs. Josh Mackendanz started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, he issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brent Heinen threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers were led on offense by Brent Heinen, he went 2-for-4 with a huge three run home run, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Spence Evans went 1-for-1 with a huge pinch hit home run for three big RBI’s. Chris Vanderbeek went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jordan Schleper went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Mackedanz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a a pair of runs. RJ Leyendecker earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Brady Klingfus earned two walks, scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. Brandon Schleper was hit by a pitch and Devon Savage scored one run

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Tyler Hoffman, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Braegelmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, gave up three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Rademacher threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recored two strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Adam VanBeck, he went 4-for-6 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Tyler Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Rademacher went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Ryan Kraemer went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brandon Worms went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Ettel went earned a walk and Tyler Braegelmann earned two walks and he scored one run.

FARMING FLAMES 12 ROSCOE RANGERS 5

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers for a spot in the Region 15C tournament. Adam Winkels started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Panek threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames were led by Isaac Nett, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Brad Mergen went 2-for-4 or two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Dylan Panek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Cody Fourre went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Taylor Fourre went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Adam Winkels earned a walk and he scored one run, Tylor Schroeder earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Craig Klein earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Brady Klingfus threw four innings, he gave up six hits, surrendered seven runs, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Russ Leyendecker threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers was led on offense by Chris Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Spence Evans went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. Brent Heinen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Devon Savage went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brady Klingfus went 1-for-3 and RJ Leyendecker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 5 MILROY YANKEES 0 (Region 4C)

The number one seeded Eagles of the County Line League defeated the Yankees of the Cornbelt League in Region 3C action. The Eagles collected thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and they got a very good pitching performance. Chris Beier started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles were led on offense by Nathan Beier, he went 2-for-4 for two big RBI’s and Jordan Beier went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base. Blake Karsch went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Sam Ohrlein went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Shane Rademacher went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Josh Beier went 1-for-4. Nathan Meyer earned two walks and he scored a run, Chris Beier and Tyler Kemen both earned a walk and Griffin Bjerke scored one run.

The Yankees starting pitcher Nathan Deutz threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three runs, gave up three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mahlon Zimmerman threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Yankees were led on offense by Brian Dolan, he went 2-for-4 and Riley Carpenter went 1-for-3. Andy Schmidt and Derek Rasmussen both went 1-for-4 and Jacob Hughes earned a walk.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 6 STARBUCK STARS 0 (Region 4C)

The Rockets of the Cornbelt League defeated the Stars of the County Line League to advance in Region 4C action. The starting pitcher Cole Christenson thew a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issue one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Rockets were led on offense by Justin Koehn, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and John Swatzky had two sacrifice flies for two RBI’s. Jordan Smith went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Eric Hulterstrum went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Steen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two run. Calvin Kosminskas earned a pair of walks and Brett Swanson earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Stars starting pitcher Colin Richards threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Stars were led on offense by Matt Gruber, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Micheal Gruber went 2-for-4. Mike Kragenbring and Mike Andreas both went 1-for-4 and Jackson Hendrickson earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES

REGION 11C (Sartell, MN) HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD

Central Valley League/Sauk Valley League

Saturday August 3rd

Watkins Clippers vs. Big Lake Yellowjackets (11:00)

Sartell Muskies vs. Luxemburg Brewers (1:30)

St. Augusta Gussies vs. Foley Lumberjacks (4:30)

Monticello Polecats vs Cold Spring Rockies (7:00)

Sunday August 4th

Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser (11:00)

Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser (1:30)

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (4:30)

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (7:00)

REGION 15C (Richmond Day Games/Farming Night Games)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday August 2nd

Lake Henry Lakers vs. Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Saturday August 3rd

Richmond Royals vs. New Munich Silverstreaks (4:00)

Farming Flames vs. Meire Grove Grovers (11:00)

St. Martin Martins vs. Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

Sunday August 4th

Winners of #1 vs. #4 (11:00)

Winners of #3 vs. 32 (8:00)

Losers of #1 vs. #4 (1:30)

Losers of #2 vs. #3 (4:00)

VICTORY LEAGUE (REGION 8C)

Saturday August 3rd (At Pierz)

11:00 Pierz Bulldogs vs. Randall Cubs

1:30 St. Stephen Steves vs Nisswa Lightning

4:30 Avon Lakers vs. Forth Ripley Rebels

7:00 Buckman Billygoats vs. Upsala Blue Jays

ROGER MISCHKE

