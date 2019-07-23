Town Ball Weekly

Dave Overlund

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

The Springers defeated the Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Cyclones, backed by eight timely hits and a grand slam. Lefty Sam Hanson started on the mound for the Spingers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he surrendered two runs.

The Springers were led on offense by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-5 with a grand slam home run and a double for seven huge RBI’s. He was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. His home run to left center field was estimated at 390’ plus. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs, he called another great game from behind the plate. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jeron Terres was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Alex Jungels earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs, Zach Femrite earned two walks and he scored one run and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-4.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Noah Klinefelter threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Kreiling threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he surrendered four runs. Mitch Loegering threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and surrendered six runs. Luis Massa threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led of offense by Tyler Hemker, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Louis Massa went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Bjorn Hanson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-3, veteran Scott Geiger was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Carlos Gomez earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base

NICK BELL TOURNAMENT GAMES (SECTION 2B GAMES)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 SOBIESKI SKIS 4

The Springers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Skis of the Victory League, backed by sixteen hits, including nine extra base hits. This gave veteran right hander Zach Femrite a great deal of support. He threw a complete game, he did give up thirteen hits, of which elven were singles. He issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by four players with multi-hit games with Eric Loxtercamp had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for a RBI and he scored three runs. Eric did cover acres of ground in center field, with flashes of Byron Buxton. Drew Bulson went 4-for-5 with two triples for four RBI’s and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Zach Femrite went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored four runs. Jeron Terres had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Veteran Ryan Holthaus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Alex Jungels went 1-for-5 and Jack Arnold earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run.

The Skis starting pitcher Scott Litchy threw a complete game, he gave up sixteen hits, issued three walks and he surrendered twelve runs. The Skis were led on offense by Riley Hirsch, he went 4-for-4 with two sacrifice flys for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Collin Eckman went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Litchy went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Austin Weiss went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Thomas Miller went 1-for-5 and scored a run and Matt Baier went 1-for-5.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 3

The Cyclones defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by ten hits, including two extra base hits, including a walk off three run home run. Tyler Bjork started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, no runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brendan Ehlers threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he surrendered one run. David Kroger Jr. threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Mitch Loegering, he went 3-for-5 with a walk off three run home run and he scored a pair of runs. David Kroger Jr. went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Luis Massa went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored one run. Logan Siemers was credited with a RBI, he had called a great game behind the plate. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tommy Wippler went 1-for-5. Veteran Scott Geiger went 1-for-2, Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 and Brendan Ehlers had a sacrifice bunt.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Drew Olsonawski threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner McBain threw four innings in relief, he gave two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Ty Syverson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Ben Swanson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Alex Erickson went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Alec Sames went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Dylan Fox went 2-for-4 and he scored one run. Brett Erickson and Toby Sayles both earned one walk and Ty Syverson scored one run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 5

The Springers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by seven hits, including four extra base hits. The Springers Nick Pennick started on the mound he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Etzell threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Brad Olson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Ryan Holthaus went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Nate Hinkemeyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Ty Syverson threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by Ben Swanson, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Sames went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Ben Wilmer went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dylan Fox went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Reece Kramer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mason Penske and Brett Erickson both went 1-for-4 and Alex Erickson earned a pair of walks.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 SOBIESKI SKIS 9

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals from the Victory League the Skis, backed by thirteen hits, including four extra base hits. The big one being a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to give them the lead. The Brewers starting pitcher Jason Beilke started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Parker Trewin threw the final inning in relief to earn the win, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Spencer Flaten, he went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and a sacrifice fly for five huge RBI’s. Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Veteran Jeremy Peschel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. David Ernst went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Hallock went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Nick Salentine went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Peschel went 1-for-4.

The Skis starting pitcher Thomas Miller threw a complete game, he gave up thirteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis were led on offense by Austin Weisz, he went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker went 1-of-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Tyler Jendro went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored one run. Scott Litchy went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Thomas Miller earned a walk and he scored one run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 2 BRAINERD BEES 1

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by six hits, good defense and a good pitching performance. Brook Lyter started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by David Ernst, when 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jayse McLean went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Nick Salentine went 1-for-3. Joe Hallock earned a pair of walks, Jeremy Peschel and Spencer Flaten both earned one walk.

The Bees starting pitcher McCale Peterson also threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bees offense was led by Bryce Flanagan, he went 3-for-3 and McCale Peterson went 2-for-3. Joel Martin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tim Martin was hit by a pitch.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 7 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

The Saints defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by eleven hits, including six extra base hits. The Saints starting pitcher Chris Koenig threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Tommy Auger, he went 2-for-3 with a homer in, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Maiers went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brindley Theisen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brian Minks went 1-for-4 with a triple. Steven Neutzling went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Hengel was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Tom Imholte was credited with a RBI.

The Mudcats Beau Wilmer started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Schmidt threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs. Mason Penske threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Mason Penske, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ben Swanson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Beau Wilmer went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 1-for-3, Reece Kramer was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Alec Sames earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 6 BRAINERD BEES 0

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by seven very timely hits and a good pitching performance. Brindley Theisen threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Reese Gregory, he went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s and Tom Imholte went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Steven Neutzling went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andy Auger was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Maiers went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brindley Theisen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Nick Hengel was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brian Minks, earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Tommy Auger earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Bees starting pitcher, Casey Welsh threw three innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Boran threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bees were led on offense by Joel Martin, Alex Haapajok and Grant Toivonen all went 1-for-3. Veteran Tim Martin went 1-for-2 and Bryce Flanagan earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 BRAINERD BEES 7

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and a home run. Sam Hanson started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three runs. Jack Arnold threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw the final inning in relief, he gave four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Jeron Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brad Olson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Ryan Holthaus went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Nick Pennick was credited with two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Jungels earned three walks and he scored two runs and Justin Thompson earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Bees stating pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks and he surrendered four runs. Max Boran threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks and he surrendered three runs. Casey Welsh threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued four walks and he surrendered six runs.

The Bees were led on offense by Phil Zinda, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tim “Never Aging” Martin went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’is and he scored a run. Joel Martin went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Casey Welsh went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Grant Toivonen went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Colin Kleffman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Alex Haapajaki earned three walks and he scored a run and Max Born earned a walk and he scored one run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 0

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Saints, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a good pitching performance. David Ernst started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earned the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Adam threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by veteran Mike Peschel, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run and Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Spencer Haley went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Joe Hallock went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored at run and Nick Salentine went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Matt Oye went 1-for-4 and Chris Clemenson earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher, Tommy Auger threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits and he surrendered five runs. Nick Maiers threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Reese Gregory, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4 with a double. Nick Maiers went 1-for-4 with a double, Brian Minks went 1-for-4 and Jack Schramel earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 15 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 10

The Skis from the Victory League come from behind to defeat their Section 2B foes the Mudcats. They were backed by eleven hits, including six doubles and a triple. Dusty Parker started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chris Reller threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk and he surrendered three runs. Collin Eckman threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to close it out.

The Skis were led on offense by Scott Litchy, he had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and two doubles for seven RBI’s, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned two walks. Matt Baier went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Collin Eckmann went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Chris Reller had a pair of sacrifice bunts. Austin Weisz earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Thomas Miller earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Alex Erickson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded six one strikeout. Josh Schmidt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Mason Penske threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Beau Wilmer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned one walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Mason Penske went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Sames went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored one run and Toby Sayles went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Dylan Fox went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Reece Kramer went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Eric Watt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Brett Erickson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Swanson went 1-for-5.

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B GAMES

Saturday July 27th

Cold Spring Springers at Brainerd Bees (1:00)

Sunday July 28th

Beaudreaus Saints at Sobieski Skis (12:00)

Brainerd Bees at Sobieksi Skis (3:00)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE (PLAYOFFS)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 21 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0 (7 Innings)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by nineteen hits, including six players with multi-hit games and a very good pitching performance by a pair of Clippers arms. Veteran lefty Danny Berg started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers were led by Danny Berg, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored five runs. Carter Block went 2-for-5 for four RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Reese Jansen went 3-for-4 for four RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Lincoln Haugen went 3-for-5 for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Player/manager Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Geislinger went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored three runs and Dustin Kramer was credited with a RBI and he earned three walks.

The Hawks starting pitcher Stephen Pennertz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Pauly threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he surrendered five runs. Matthew Pennertz threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issue one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks were led on offense by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-3, David Pennertz went 1-for-3 and Matt Lies earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers in a very good game. They collected eleven hits, played good defense and they had a good pitching performance by a pair of Rockies arms. This was a 2-1 game in the favor of the Rockies, till the seventh inning, when they put up three runs. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Gill threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies were led on offense by Calvin Kalthoff, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, he showed flashes of the Twins center fielder, he made several nice plays. Collin Eskew went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brock Humbert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jordan Neu went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Gill went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run, Nick Sklucazek went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and David Jonas had a sacrifice fly.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Justin Kunkel threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tommy Linn threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by Tommy Linn, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Max Fuchs went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Colton Fruth went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Chadd Kunkel earned a walk. Mitch Wieneke, Justin Kunkel and Andy Linn all went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. Starting pitcher JT Harren threw seven innings to earn the win. Sam Iten threw two innings in relief to close it out.

The Brewers were led on offense by Sam Iten he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 with a homer run and he earned a pair of walks and Derrick Orth went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and Isaac Matchinsky was credited with two RBI’s. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored one run. Logan Aleshire went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Ethyn Fruth earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks, Travis Hanson threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. Grant Mrozak threw three innings in relief to close it out. No information on the Nicks offense.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 8 KIMBALL EXPRESS 6

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by eight hits, including four doubles. Tyler Bautch started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Marcus Lommel, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dustin Schultzetenberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Adam Gwost was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Nate Gwost went 2-for-4 for a double and he scored two runs, Mitch Gwost went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Brady Grafft earned two walks and he scored one run.

The Express’s starting pitcher Zach Wallner threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recored seven strikeouts. Max Koprek threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Zach Wallner went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run and Zach Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Michael Hoffman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Matt Dingmann earned two walks and Scott and Brooks Marquardt both went 1-for-5.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies in a pitching dual. The Rockies held a early lead, but the Clippers come back to earn the win. They had some very timely hitting and good defense to support their pitcher/manager Matt Geislinger. The lefty started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Brendan Ashton, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored run. Kevin Kramer had big game, he went 3-for-4 with three doubles and he scored one run. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-3, he earned walk and he scored one run.

The Rockies starting pitcher Eli Backes threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, he surrendered from runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Rick Burtzel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Nick Skluzacek, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Veteran David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 and Brandon Gill was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Travis Laudenbach threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Nate Laudenbach, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored one run. Brady Grafft went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Aaron Fruth went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nate Gwost was credited with two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored one run. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Adam Gwost went 1-for-3. Mitch Gwost earned a walk and he scored one run and Eric Primus scored one run.

The Brewers starting pitcher, Reed Pfannenstein threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Klaverkamp threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2-for-3 with a double for RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Harren went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2 with a double, Chase Aleshire earned a pair of walks, Derrick Orth earned a walk and he scored one run and Cory Wenz scored one run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5 (10 Innings)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the NIcks, backed by seven very timely hits, including a big home run. Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Express’s offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for five big RBI’s. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Brian Marquardt earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Zach Dingmann had two sacrifice bunts, Zak Wallner earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Ben Johnson had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Nicks starting pitcher Derek Kuechle threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Andrew Bautch threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks were led on offense by Jeff Lutgen, went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Mike Bautch went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Andrew Bautch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Al Foehrenbacher was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Anderson went 3-for-5 and Matt Schindler went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Dylan Rausch earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6

The Lakers defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a double. Mitchell Wieneke started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Ergen threw four innings, he gave up one hit, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Ryan Wieneke, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Linn wen 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chadd Kunkel went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he had two stolen bases. Justin Kunkel was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run and Max Fuchs was credited with a RBI and he scored one run. Andy Linn went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ryan Heslop scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner Olean threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks were led on offense by Tanner Olean, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. David Pennertz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Arends went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Unterberger went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Berg went 1-for-4, Matthew Pennertz earned three walks, Steve Pennertz earned a pair of walks and Jackson Geislinger scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 27th

St. Augusta Gussies at Watkins Clippers (2:00)

Kimball Express at Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers at Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE (PLAYOFFS)

( ELIMINATION GAMES )

ROGERS RED DEVILS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

The Red Devils defeated the Sauk Valley League rival the Lakers 7-0, backed ten hits, and a very good pitching performance. The Red Devils starting pitcher Luke Welle threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Red Devils were led on offense by Eric Simon, he went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Adam Kruger went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Dustin Carlson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Selken went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manager Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitch Annis went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Both Luke Welle and Calen Kirkland each earned a walk and both scored one run.

The Lakers starting pitcher, player/manager Mike Smith threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ran Skymanski threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Ben Anderson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and Tyler Maurer went 1-for-4 with a double. Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Mike Smith was hit by a pitch.

STONE PONEYS 8 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 7

The Stone Poneys took an early led, they they gave up four runs in the seventh inning to fall behind one run. They came back in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk off double by Player/manager Jeff Amann, to drive in the tying and winning runs. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, lefty Sean Minder threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Hartun threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded one run. Right hander, Cameron Knudsen threw one inning in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Villains starting pitcher Mike Wallace threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jack Bloomstrand threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walks and he surrendered two runs.

The Villains were led on offense by Jace Pribyl, he went 4-for-4 with a double for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Hayden went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Schumacher went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ian Jungles went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a one run. Justin Cornell went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jim Althoff went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Ryan Hagerty went 1-for-5.

SARTELL MUSKIES 9 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0 (FORFEIT)

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 1 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0 (10 Innings)

The Yellow Jackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by ten hits, and a very good pitcher performance. Mason Miller started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets were led on offense by Tanner Teige, he went 3-for-5, Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-3 and Sam Dokkebakken went 2-for-4. Dustin Wilcox was credited with the games only RBI, Joe Rathmanner and Tony Rathmanner both went 1-for-3 and Joe scored a run and Tony earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher Joey Atkinson threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Greg Anderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Blommer, Hunter Blommer and Brandon Bissett all went 1-for-4.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 16 STONE PONEYS 6 (8 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Stone Poneys, backed by nineteen hits, including six extra base hits. The Polecats starting pitcher Hunter Kisner threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Tupy threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Greg Holker, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and a sacrifice fly for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Joe Tupy went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Michael Revenig went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brayden Hanson went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Michael Olson went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Cole Bovee went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Keenan Macek had a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch and Jake Rasmusen earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Jeff Amann, threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits and he surrendered eight runs. Brandon Hartung threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Cam Knudsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sean Minder threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Will Kranz, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zack Overboe went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored one run. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Cam Knudsen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Cooper Lynch went 1-for-4. Dylan Dezurik earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer had a stolen base.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 13 BECKER BANDITS 1 (8 Innings)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles, one triple and a home run. Veteran right hander Mike Beier started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Buesgens threw one inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Noah Winkelman, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Tony Stay went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for one RBI and he scored three runs. Mitch Keeler went 3-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Drew Beier went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Mark Dierkes went 2-for-5. Alec Dietl went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Drew Murphy was hit by a pitch.

The Bandits starting pitcher wasn’t reported. They were led on offense by Weston Schug, he went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 with a double. Connor Rolf went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Ryan Sommerdorf went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Hess and Conrad Goldade both went 2-for-4. Matthew Moe went 1-for-4, Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 and Zach Wenner was hit by a pitch.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0 (FORFEIT)

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 16 BECKER BANDITS 5

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by eighteen hits, including six doubles. Lefty Sean Minder started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Cooper Lynch, he went 4-for-6 for five RBI’s and he scored two runs. William Kranz went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, he one stolen base and he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Zach Overboe went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Cameron Knudsen went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Patrick Dolan went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brandon Hartung went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs, Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Brandon Reinking went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Michael Ashwill was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Yellow Jackets in a very well played game. The Muskies were backed by nine hits and one big inning. Veteran lefty David Deminsky threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by veteran Tim Burns, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dylan Notsch went 2-for-4 and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Taylor Giving threw two innings, he gave up six hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw six innings in relief, he gave up just three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Trey Teige, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Brandon Holthaus went 1-for-4, Luke Atwood went 1-for-3 and Tanner Teige earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by fourteen hits, including four extra base hits. Their starting pitcher Wyatt Morrell threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits and he surrendered five runs. Micheal Revenig threw 7 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued five walks and he recorded six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Polecats were led by Keenan Macek on offense, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and Greg Holker went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Michael Olson went 1-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Joe Tupy went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s. Isaac Frandsen went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brayden Hanson went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs, Wyatt Morrell went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Ty Kline and Jake Rasmusen both scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher, Kyle Kipka threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued six walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Foss threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one run.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Noah Winkelman, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Tony Stay went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Drew Beier went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-5 with a double, Kyle Kipka went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Mark Dierkes scored a run and Tyler Midas earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Monticello Polecats vs Sartell Muskies (1:30) at Sartell

St. Joseph Joes vs. Foley Lumberjacks (1:30) at Foley

Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Big Lake Yellowjackets (1:30) Big Lake

Winners Play on Sunday at the Highest Seed (1:30)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE GAMES

ELROSA SAINTS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by eight hits, and a very good pitching performance. Veteran right hander Ethan Vogt threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Weller went 1-for-4 with a double and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cody Eichers went 1-of-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-3.

The Chargers starting pitcher Anthony Revermann threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers were led on offense by Eric Schoenberg, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored one run. Eric Terres went 2-of-4 with a stolen base, Nathan Terres went 1-for-4 with a double and Austin Schoenberg earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Martins defeated the Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by eight hits, including three home runs and a three doubles and good pitching performances. Ryan Nett started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits. Kyle Lieser threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ryan Schlangen threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Schlangen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Martins were led on offense by Kyle Lieser, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for six RBI’s and he scored three runs. Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Avery Schmitz went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and Ryan Messer went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Chas Hennen went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored one run, Ryan Nett went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Brent Heinen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Schleper threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs. Devon Savage threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Rangers were led on offense by by Brandon Schleper, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he had a stolen base. Russell Leyendecker went 2-for-4 and Cody Mackendanz went 1-for-2. Brent Heinen and Chris Vanderbeek both went 1-for-4, Zach Mackedanz and Jordan Schleper were both hit by a pitch once and Devon Savage and RJ Leyendecker both earned a walk.

St. MARTIN MARTINS 5 FARMING FLAMES 0

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by some very timely hitting, good defense and a pair of very good pitching performances. Scott Lieser threw eight innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Ryan Nett threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Bryan Schlangen, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-3 or two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Michael Schlangen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Kyle Lieser and Chas Hennen both earned a walk and both scored one run and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-1.

The Flames starting pitcher, Brad Mergen threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dylan Panek threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Cody Fourre, he went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Tylor Schroeder earned a walk. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 and Will Mergen went 1-for-3.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 7 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by nine hits, including a home run. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks and he surrendered three runs. Jaron Klaphake threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Colton Meyer went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Anthony Welle went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jaron Klaphake went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Ryan Olmscheid went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Andrew Welle scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Jim Thull threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Reller threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Jacob Hinnenkamp, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ty Reller went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Joe Stangler went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Logan Funk went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Stangler earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 7 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals, backed by ten hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Payton VanBeck threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Ethan Vogt, he had a pair of home runs for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Weller went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Cody Eichers went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jackson Peter went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a double and Austin Imdieke went 1-for-3. James Kuefler was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Royals starting pitcher Eli Emerson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Andy Hadley, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Adam Backes went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Cole Schmitz was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Trent Gertken went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Justin Schroeder earned a pair of walks.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 14 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by sixteen hits. Their starting pitcher Grant Ludwig threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he issued a pair of walks. Jason Kampsen threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Josh Kampsen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Quade went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored five runs. Shane Kampsen went 3-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Jaeger went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jordan Lieser went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Ty Reller threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Sand threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks and he surrendered nine runs.

They were led on offense by Chad Funk, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Logan Funk went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Stangler went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Peyton Rademacher went 1-for-5 and Tanner Rieland went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored two runs and Ty Reller earned a walk and he scored one run.

STEARNS COUNTY PLAY IN GAMES For Region 15C

Greenwald Cubs vs. Roscoe Rangers (12:00) at Farming

Winner vs. Farming Flames (2:30) at Farming

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH PLAYOFFS

AVON LAKERS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals, backed by ten hits, including a pair of extra base hits. The starting pitcher Putter Harlander threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, he gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Jon Bauer threw 1 /23 innings in relief, he issued one walk.

The Lakers were led on offense by Cody Stich, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Caleb Curry went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-4 and he had a stolen base and Josh Becker went 1-for-4. Tony Harlander went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Carter Philippi went 1-for3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus had a stolen base and he scored a run, Carter Huberty earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Harlander scored a run. Tyler Ritter and Matt Pichelmann each went 1-for-1 and Tony Schoenberg earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher Mitch Reller threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he issued a walk.

They were led on offense by Jake Braegelmann, he was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Bryan Benson, Alex Martinez and Nate Winter all went 1-for-4.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3 AVON LAKERS 2

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Lakers to win the South Division. They were backed by seven timely hits, including a home run and a double. Riley Hartwig started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up four hits, he gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Bo Schmitz, went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4 with a home run and Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 with a double. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-4. Tony Schmitz was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Wolhart scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led Taylor Holthaus, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and Caleb Curry went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Josh Becker went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Riley Voit went 1-for-5 with a double. Carter Holthaus went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored one run and Carter Philippi was credited with a RBI. Matt Meyer went 1-for-5, Zac Tomsche earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch and Cody Stich had a sacrifice bunt.

REGION 8C

At Pierz

Saturday July 27th

Pierz Bulldogs vs. St. Stephen Steves (4:30)

Avon Lakers vs. Buckman Billgoats (7:00)

EXHIBITION GAMES

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 8 BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 6

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Bullfogs of the Cornbelt League and region rivals, backed by ten hits, including four extra base hits. The starting pitcher for the Twins was Patrick Courtney, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Bangen threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Twins were led on offense by John Perkins, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Josh Soine went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Austin Rambow went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trent Pientka went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jake Rambow went 2-for-5. Scott Rambow earned a walk and he scored one run and Derek Dolezal earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Bullfrogs starting pitcher Brad Gass threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he surrendered one run. James Woelfel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Gass threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Casey Lewandowski threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and surrendered two runs.

They were led on offense by Luke Ryan, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Peppel went 2-for-4 with a home run and Reed Studther went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Shawn Dollarschell went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jordan Sagedahl was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Swann went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored one run, Trevor Nissan went 1-for-4 and Trent Athmann was hit by a pitch.

ROGER MISCHKE

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Co-State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

Email matrat@midco.net