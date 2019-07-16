Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B GAMES

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 3 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2 (17 Innings)

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals in a seventeen inning marathon. The Saints were actually out hit by the Springers, as they collected eleven singles. Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Chris Koenig threw 7 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Tom Imholte, he went 2-7 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. It was his walk off single in the bottom of the seventeenth that gave the Saints the win. This was after a single, one walk and a intentional walk and all with two outs. He laced a line drive to left center field for the walk off. Steven Neutzling went 1-for-7 for a RBI and Nick Maiers went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brian Minks and Reese Gregory both went 2-7 and Reese scored a run. Nick Hengel went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jason Kotschevar went 1-for-5. Mike Reilly went 1-for-7, he was the catcher for this marathon. Veteran Andy Auger earned a walk and Tommy Auger was hit by a pitch.

The Springers starting pitcher Zach Femrite threw eight innings, he gave up nine singles, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Sam Hanson threw 8 1/3 very impressive innings in relief, he gave up just one hit, issued four walks, one intentional, surrendered one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Springers after being off for ten days did collect twelve hits, including five doubles. They left fourteen runners stranded, including at least three at third base in the extra innings, they were just not able to get that timely hit. Eric Loxtercamp led the Springers offense, he went 3-for-7 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jeron Terres and Drew Bulson both went 2-for7 with a double and Brian Hansen went 2-for-8 with a double. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Brad Olson went 1-for-7 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Zach Femrite earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 13 BRAINERD BEES 0

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a handful of walks. Lefty Nick Maiers started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Mike Reilly threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Saints were led on offense by Brian Minks, he went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Chad Hockemeyer went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Steve Neutzling went 2-for-5 with a double for one RBI and Nick Maiers went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Mike Reilly went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Reese Gregory went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Schneider earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and scored a pair of runs. Tom Imholte was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and veteran Andy Auger earned a walk.

The Bees starting pitcher Hunter Devine threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Boran threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Casey Welsh threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Bees offense was led by Max Boran, he went 1-for-2 with a double,Blake Peterson and Grant Toivonen both went 1-for-3. Brain Voigt and Bryce Flanagan both earned one walk.

BRAINERD BEES 2 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1 (10 Innings)

The Bees defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats in a good pitching dual that took ten innings to decide. Brian Vogit started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. McCale Peterson threw four innings to earn the win, he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bees were led on offense by Alex Haapajoki, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice bun for a RBI. Josh Hukriede went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Joel Martin went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two run. McCale Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Colin Kleffman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Hanson DeVine went 1-for-5, Brian Voigt earned a pair of walks and Max Boran earned a walk.

The Mudcats Fletcher Andel started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Drew Olsonawski threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Tyson Tallackson, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Beau Wilmer went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Alec Sames went 2-for-4 with a double and Cooper Tietz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Brett Erickson went 1-for-4 and Alex Erickson and Josh Schmidt both earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 12 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0 (7 Innings)

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Cyclones, backed by sixteen hits, including five players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher Brock Lyter threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Salentine threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by David Ernst, he had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with a double for five big RBI’s. Denver Blinn went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Oye went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Olson went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with a double, Joe Hallock earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jeremy Peschel scored one run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher David Kroger threw one inning, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ted Ehlers threw six innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Bjorn Hanson, he went 2-for-3 with a double, Matt Johnson went 1-for-3, Luis Massa earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Paul Schlangen earned a walk.

SECTION 2B TEAMS

TEAMS RECORD POINTS

Beaudreaus Saints 5-2 5pt.

Cold Spring Springer 4-2 4pt.

Moorhead Brewers 4-2 4pt

Brainerd Bees 3-3 3pt.

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 3-6 3pt.

Moorhead Mudcats 1-3 1pt

Sobieksi Skis 0-2 0pt.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE GAMES

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by eleven hits, and some very good defense. Player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw seven very good innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by their center fielder, Kevin Kramer had an awesome game, he went 5-for-6 with a double for four RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Veteran Dan Berg had a good game, the lefty went 2-of-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dustin Kramer was credited with a pair of RBI’s and he scored one run and Brendan Ashton went 1-for-6 for a RBI. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and eighth grader to be, Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored one run. Reese Jansen earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs, Carter Block earned two walks and he scored two runs and Carson Geislinger earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Nicks starting pitcher Andrew Bautch threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued five walks, gave up one hit and he surrendered two runs. Damian Lincoln threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issue two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Bautch threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three runs and he surrendered three runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wehseler he went 1-for-1 he had a grand slam for four big RBI’s. Matt Schindler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-4. Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Michael Bautch earned a walk and he scored a run and Jamison Kuechle scored one run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by a pair of home runs and good pitching performances from three of the Brewers arms. JT Harren started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by lefty Chase Aleshire, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two big RBI’s and Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-3 with a home run. Cory Wenz earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase and JT Harren earned a walk.

The Express’s Matt Dingmann started on the mound, he gave up just two hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Koprek threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by Adam Beyer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5. Cade Marquardt earned three walks and Brooks Marquardt had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by twenty hits, including six doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher Calvin Kalthoff earned the win.

The Rockies were led on offense by veteran David Jonas, he went 5-for-6 with three doubles for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s and he scored one run and Collin Eskew went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Patrick Hemingson went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Jake Brinker went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. TJ Neu went 3-for-6, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Eli Backes went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Gill went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Brock Humbert went 1-for-5 and he was hit by a pitch and Jordan Neu was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

No information from the Eden Valley Hawks.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 KIMBALL EXPRESS 5

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run, a pair of triples and a couple of doubles. Eli Backes started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Jake Brinker threw two innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks, he earned the win. Brock Humbert threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters. Andrew Allar threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by veteran David Jonas, he went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for three big RBI’s and he scored one run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-2, he led off the game with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Andrew Allar went 1-for-5 for three RBI’s and Sam Distel went 1-for-5 for one RBI. TJ Neu went 2-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Collin Eskew went 1-for-2 with a triple and he scored one run, Brandon Gill earned a walk and he scored one run and Calvin Kalthoff scored a run.

The Express’s Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw three innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express was led on offense by Matt Dingmann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned two walks. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Gustafson went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he score one run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5 and Michael Hoffmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Adam Beyer earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by thirteen hits and a good pitching performance. Michael Hoffman threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Dingmann closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Express’s offense was led by the Marquardt’s, they had a total of seven hits, and three RBI’s. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manager and Dad, Tom Marquardt went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs. Michael Hoffman went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s. Zach Dingmann went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Jake Traurig was hit b a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Gustafson earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, gave up seven runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Nick Paul threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he earned a walk. Connor Holthaus threw two innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs.

The Hawks were led on offense by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and Tanner Olean went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored one run. David Pennertz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Matthew Pennertz went 1-for-5 with a double. Matt Lies went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Steve Pennertz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger scored a run.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 13 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3 (8 Innings)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits and a good pitching performance by a pair of Gussie arms. Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs. Lefty Zach Laudenbach threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Nate Laudenbach, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Gwost went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Dusty Schultzetenberg went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Grafft went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Marcus Lommel was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-5, Michael Laudenbach and Matt Skaja both went 1-for-1 and each scored one run and Luke Richardson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mitch Ergen threw three innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton Fruth threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters and RJ Ruegemer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he surrendered two runs. Justin Kunkel threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Ryan Heslop went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cole Denn went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Alex Miller was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke went 2-for-4. Mitch Ergen went 1-for-2 and he scored one run and Derrick Garding went 1-for-1. Max Fuchs went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, Justin Kunkel earned a walk and Mitch Wieneke scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS (Final Standings)

NORTH

Watkins Clippers 12-2

Cold Spring Rockies 9-5

Pearl Lake Lakers 6-8

Eden Valley Hawks 5-8

SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 10-4

KImball Express 8-6

St. Augusta Gussies 7-7

St. Nicolas Nicks 0-14

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE GAMES

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 0

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Yellowjackets, backed by ten hits, a handful of walks and very good defense. The veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky had a very good pitching performance, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up just three singles, issued no walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Veteran Jake Sweeter, he went 3-for-3 for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a big double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run and Andrew Deters went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson had a good game, he went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brain Schellinger went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and John Schumer was hit by a pitch.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher Kyle Knaeble threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued six walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Chuba threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Brandon Holthaus, Chance Halligan and Dustin Wilcox all went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 15 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by seventeen hits, including six doubles and one triple. They had a pair of veteran right handers do the mound duties. Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Paul Schumer threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Muskies offense was led by five players with multi-hit games, Jace Otto had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for four RBI’s and he scored three runs. Veteran Tim Burns went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Cody Partch went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and Brian Schellinger went 3-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Ethan Carlson was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Austin Gohl went 1-for-1 with a double, John Schumer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Brandon Kramer went 1-for-1 and Adam Schellinger earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Blake Brown threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk and he surrendered nine runs. Mike Smith threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered five runs and he issued two walks. Ryan Skymanski threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he surrendered one run. Matt Korte threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Lakers offense was led by Tyler Maurer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brett Knudsen went 2-for-2. Blake Brown went 1-for-3, Eric Faust was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Hayden Fassler and Justin Hagstrom both earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by good pitching performance by right hander Austin Gohl. He threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw two innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks.

They were led on offense by Ethan Carlson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run, a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. He had another good defensive game in center field. Jace Otto went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 for a double and Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Kramer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-1. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-5, Brian Schellinger was hit by a pitch, Tim Burns earned a walk and he scored one run and Dylan Notsch earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Brandon Buesgens, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Brosh went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 and Kyle Kipka, Alec Dietl and Alex Foss all earned one walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a very good pitching performance. Right hander Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Kyle Kipka threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Brandon Buesgens, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two big RBI’s and Tony Stay went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Midas went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Kyle Kipka went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5, Drew Beier went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Mark Dierkes went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher Greg Anderson threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by Ben Alford, he went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-4. Alex Kendall went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Andrew Weisser went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brandon Bloch earned a walk and he scored one run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 BECKER BANDITS 0 (8 Innings)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fourteen hits including five doubles. Their starting pitcher Alex Foss threw three innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts. Mark Dierkes threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Brosh threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued two walks. Brandon Buesgens threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Lumberjacks were led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-4 with a double for RBI and he scored three runs. Brandon Buesgens went 3-for-4 and he earned a walk and Rich Rasmussen went 2-for-3 and he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Tony Stay went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Mark Dierkes went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a double. Tanner Brosh went 1-for-5 with a double and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Cameron Fischer was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Zach Wenner, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and Ryan Sommerdorf went 2-for-4. Nick Dinius went 1-for-3, Conrad Goldade earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Cameron Fischer and Connor Rolf both each earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 17 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 1 (7 Innings)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by eighteen hits, including four doubles. The Joes starting pitcher Tanner Aleshire threw seven innings, a complete game, to earn the win. He gave up just five hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Joes were led on offense by six players with multi-hit games. Peter Nelson had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Tanner Aleshire had a good game, he went 3-for-6 for four RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Bloomer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Tanner Bloomer went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Joey Atkinson went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Sam Schneider went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Willie Willats was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Nick Gill had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Villains starting pitcher Ian Jungels threw two innings, he gave up four hits, issued seven walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Trent Vogt threw four innings of relief, he gave up fourteen hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Villains offense was led by Mike Krempa, Luke Schumacher and Andrew Kraemer all went 1-for-3. Kyle Hayden went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jim Althoff went 1-for-4, Ian Jungels was credited with a RBI and Paul Schumacher and Ryan Hagerty both earned a walk.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 7 MONTICELLO POLECATS 5

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by hits, including a pair of doubles, a triple and one home run. Mason Miller was their starting pitcher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Dallas Miller, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tony Rathmanner went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Trey Teige went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Chance Halligan wen 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4 with sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Atwood went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Brandon Holthaus and Joe Rathmanner both earned walks.

The Polecats starting pitcher Alex Otto threw one inning, he issued one walk, surrendered a run and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Michael Olson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Joe Tupy went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Otto went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 with a double, Wyatt Morrell earned a walk and he scored two runs and Keenan Macek earned a walk and he scored one run.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 9 ROGERS RED DEVILS 6 (7 Innings)

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk River League rivals the Red Devils, backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Taylor Giving threw two innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dustin Wilcox threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw one inning to earn a save, he gave up one hit, he issued one walk, gave up one run and he recored two strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets were led by Dustin Wilcox, he had a great game, he went 5-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Tanner Teige went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Luke Atwood went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Chance Halligan went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored one run. Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. Trey Teige went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Dokkenbakken went 1-for-5 and Joe Rathmanner earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils Luke Selken threw a complete game, he gave up eighteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered nine runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by player-manager Bryan McCallum, he went 2-for-4 with two RBI’s. Calen Kirkland went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Simon went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Luke Selken went 2-for-4. Mitch Annis went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and, Adam Kruger earned a walk and he scored two runs, Jacob Orwoll earned two walks and Luke Welle earned a walk and he scored one run.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 10 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0 (6 Innings)

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils for their fifth win of the week. They were backed by eleven hits, including six extra base hits. Their starting pitcher Mason Miller threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets were led on offense by Sam Dokkebakken, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brandon Holthaus went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Dustin Wilcox went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Chance Halligan went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s. Luke Atwood had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Dallas Miller went 1-for-3 with a double. Tanner Teige went 1-for-3 with three stolen bases and he scored two runs and Trey Teige had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Bryan McCallum threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered ten runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Welle went 2-for-3 and Luke Selken went 1-for-2.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 12 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by seventeen hits, including six players with multi-hit games. Wyatt Morrell started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Frandsen threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and he gave up one run. Joe Tupy threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Isaac Frandsen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Greg Holker went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Hunter Kisner went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Joe Tupy went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Cole Bovee went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Hanson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Jake Rasmusen was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, and Ty Kline went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matthew Moe threw five innings, he gave up sixteen hits, issued three walks, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Ryan Hesse, he went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Wenner went 1-for-2 nod he scored a run. Matthew Moe went 1-for-3, Dalton Fouquette earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Matt Krenz earned a walk and Connor Rolf had a stolen base.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 5 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0 (Game #1)

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Villains backed by ten hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher Matthew Chuba threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dustin Wilcox threw the final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Mason Miller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Chance Halligan went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Trey Teige went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Joe Rathmanner went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Matthew Chuba went 1-for-3. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4, Dallas Miller earned a walk and he scored one run and Dustin Wilcox scored a run.

The Villains starting pitcher Kyle Hayden threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Villains Kyle Hayden, Ian Jungels and Justin Cornell all went 1-for-3, Ryan Hagerty was hit twice by a pitch and Jim Althoff earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 4 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS. 2 (Game #2)

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains for the second time in the evening. This was good pitching dual with some good defense. Their starting pitcher Taylor Giving threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and surrendered two runs. Dallas Miller threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he retired one batter that he faced.

The Yellowjackets were led by Dallas Miller, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Joe Rathmanner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Chance Halligan earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI and Luke Atwood was credited with a RBI. Brandon Holthaus went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Sam Dokkebakken earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Mason Miller earned a walk.

The Villains starting pitcher player/manager Mike Krempa started on the mound, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Ian Jungels threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks and he surrendered three runs.

The Villains were led on offense by Luke Schumacher, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Mike Krempa went 1-for-3 with a double and Jim Althoff went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Hagerty went 1-for-2, Kyle Hayden and Justin Cornell both earned a walk and Max Jensen scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 17 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5 (7 Innings)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles and a triple and a good pitching performance by a pair of Stone Poneys arms. Player/manager Jeff Amann started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Haugen threw three innings in relief to earned the save. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by five players with multi-hit games. Jeff Amann had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Spencer Timm had a great game, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Will Kranz went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Rudy Sauerer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cameron Knudsen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nate Thielen went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Overboe went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run and Cooper Lynch went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mike Golombiecki threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, he surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Skymanski threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he surrendered five runs. Mike Smith threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by Tyler Maurer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brandon Hagstrom went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen and Ben Wright both went 2-for-4 and Hayden Fassler was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki, Ryan Skymanski and Patrick McRae all earned one walk and they each scored one run and Justin Hagstrom earned a walk.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Villains defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by some timely hitting and a good pitching performance. Starting pitcher Kyle Hayden threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyle Hayden, he went 2-for-3 for three big RBI’s and he scored a run. Player/manager Mike Krempa went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Justin Cornell went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jim Althoff earned three walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jace Pribyl and Al Jungel both went 1-for-5 and Luke Schumacher earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Brett Knudsen threw 7 2/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Maurer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Hayden Fassler, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ryan Skyzmanski went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ben Wright went 1-for-4 with a double, Tyler Maurer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Mike Smith went 1-for-4.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 3

The Stone Poneys defeated the Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by five timely hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher Mike Ashwill threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, he issued one walk, he surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Hartung threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cameron Knutson threw one inning in relief to earn the save.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Player/manger Jeff Amann, he went 2-of-4 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored two runs. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Alex O’Leary went 1-for-4 with a double. Cameron Knudsen was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Will Kranz went 1-for-4, he earned one walk and he scored two runs. Cooper Lynch went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Mike Ashwill was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Overboe was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Villains starting pitcher Jake Bloomstrand threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their player/manger led them on offense, Mike Krempa went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Justin Cornell went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Jim Althoff went 3-for-5, with two stolen bases and he scored one run. Luke Schumacher went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Kyle Hayden went 1-for-5. Jake Bloomstrand went 1-for-5 nod he scored a run, Ian Jungles and Al Jungels both went 1-for-4.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

WEST

Sartell Muskies 13-0

Foley Lumberjacks 11-2

St. Joseph Joes 9-4

Sartell Stone Poneys 4-9

Clear Lake Lakers 0-13

EAST

Monticello Polecats 9-4

Big Lake Yellowjackets 9-4

Rogers Red Devils 6-7

Becker Bandits 5-8

Albertville Villains 2-11

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE GAMES

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 16 ELROSA SAINTS 15

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints in a slugfest, a total of thirty-five hits were collected, twenty by the Grovers. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he surrendered three runs. Jaron Klaphake threw 1 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Welle closed it out to earn the win, he gave up four hits and he surrendered five runs.

Their offense was led by Tyler Moscho, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Jaron Klaphake had a big day, he went 5-for-6 for two RBI’s, he had one stolen base and he scored three runs. Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-6 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Anthony Welle went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alex Welle went 3-for-5 with a double for one RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Colton Meyer went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he score three runs. Andrew Welle went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases.

The Saints starting pitcher, Ethan Vogt threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, surrendered ten runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk and he surrendered six runs.

The Saints offense was led by Matt Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Eichers went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 3-for-6 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored three runs. Ethan Vogt went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBI’s and he earned a walk. James Kuefler went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brady Weller went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Derek Wiener went 1-for-5. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run, Austin Imdieke had a sacrifice bunt and Payton VanBeck scored a run

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including a handful of walks and some nicely executed bunts. Their starting pitcher Bryan Schlangen threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Scott Schlangen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Jaylyn Arceneau threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Martins were led on offense by Scott Lieser, he went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Daniel Sargent went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Kyle Lieser was credited with a RBI, he earned four walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Matthew Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Ryan Schlangen went 1-for-4, Chas Hennen had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Michael Schlangen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Carter Wessel threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Jaeger threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Hopfer threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-4 and Josh Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen was credited with a RBI and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nick Dingmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mathew Quade went 1-for-4, Adam Miller earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Tom Ludwig scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by eight timely hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw three innings in relief to earn a save, he gave up two hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two big RBI’s. Dustin Adams went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Budde went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Andy Hadley went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Trent Gertken went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run, Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Adam Backes went 1-for-4.

The Chargers starting pitcher Carter Tschida threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he surrendered one run. Erick Terres threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Chargers were led on offense by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Nathan Terres was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run and Austin Schoenberg was credited with a RBI. Owen Meyer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Anthony Revermann went 1-for-5. Eric Terres and Erik Barten both earned a walk and each scored one run and Eric Schoenberg and Jordan Orbeck both earned one walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 14 ROSCOE RANGERS 1 (7 Innings)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by sixteen hits, some very good defense. Their starting pitcher, Kyle Lieser threw two innings, he issued four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Schlangen threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Ryan Nett threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaylyn Arceneau threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters that he faced.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Scott Lieser went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Avery Schmitz went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-5 for three RBI’s. Kyle Lieser went 4-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Derek Stroeing went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Chas Hennen went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Matthew Schlangen earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Brandon Schleper threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, gave up ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Devon Savage threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Devon Savage, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. RJ Leyendecker went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks and Cory Schmidt was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brandon Schleper earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Josh Leyendecker had a stolen base.

RICHMOND ROYALS 13 GREENWALD CUBS 5

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by fifteen hits, a couple handful of walks and four extra base hits. DJ Schleicher started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win He gave up fifteen hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Blaine Athmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals were led on offense by veteran Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBI’s and Adam Backes went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Alex Budde went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Trent Gertken went 3-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dusty Adams went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Andy Hadley went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Dalton Thelen earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run, Justin Schroeder went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Connor Dols earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher, Tyler Hoffman threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks and he gave up six runs. Cody Imdieke threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he gave up three runs. Peter Lucken threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three runs, issued four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Rademacher threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Cubs offense was led by Adam VanBeck, he went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs and Tyler Braegelman went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Rademacher went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s and he scored a run and Peter Lucken went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Tyler Thomas went 2-for-5 and Kegan Stueve went 1-for-4. Brandon Worms and Ryan Kraemer went 1-for-5.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 6

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by eight very timely hits and a dozen walks. Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Will Funk threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Sand threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led by Hunter Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 for four RBI’s and he earned three walks. Joe Stangler went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Will Funk went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Logan Funk earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored four runs. Player/manager Paul Sand had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nick Stangler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nolan Sand went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Caldin Rieland and Alex Hinnekamp both earned a walk and they both scored one run. Ty Reller earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a one run, Chad Funk earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Jacob Hiennekamp was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Braegelmann threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued seven walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout.Tyler Engelmeyer threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Rademacher threw the final 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Ryan Kraemer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Levi Feldewerd went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Rademacher went 1-for-1 with a double and Tyler Thomas went 1-for-3. Adam VanBeck went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Cody Imdieke went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Tyler Braegelmann earned a walk and he scored one run and Zach Ettel, Brandon Worms and Tyler Englemeyer all earned each one walk.

FARMING FLAMES 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including a big home run. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen started on the mound, threw six very good innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Young right hander Adam Winkels threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Tylor Fourre, he went 3-for-5 including a huge home run for three big RBI’s, he had a stolen base. Isaac Nett went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4. Zach Koltes went 1-for-3, Brandon Eiynck went 1-for-1, Brad Mergen earned a walk and Cody Fourre was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Grant Ludwig threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Nick Dingmann, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4, Carter Wessel earned a pair of walks and Grant Ludwig was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Maire Grove Grovers 8-3

Spring Hill Chargers 8-3

Elrosa Saints 6-4

New Munich Silverstreaks 5-5

Greenwald Cubs 0-11

SOUTH

Richmond Royals 7-3

Lake Henry Lakers 7-3

St. Martin Martins 5-4

Farming Flames 4-7

Roscoe Rangers 2-9

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH PLAYOFFS

AVON LAKERS 10 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance by a pair of Lakers arms. Cody Stich started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Collins threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Taylor Holthaus, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Stich went 3-for-5 for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Riley Voit went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Reed Voit went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tony Harlander earned three walks and was credited for two RBI’s and Caleb Curry went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus and Josh Becker both earned a walk and they each scored one run and Matt Meyer and Tyler Ritter both earned one walk.

The Bears starting pitcher Sam Butler, was their pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Jordan Schmitz, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Lange went 2-for-4. Sam Butler went 1-for-4 and he scored one run, Joel Klein went 1-for-5 and Jake Klein and Tate Lange both earned one walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by seven hits, a handful of walks and a number of misplays by the Black Sox. The starting pitcher for the Steves was Chris Belling, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recored six strikeouts. Austin Guggenberger threw three innings to earn a save, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Cody Wolhart, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Riley Hartwig went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, and Bo Schmitz scored a pair of runs.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, Mitch Reller threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued six walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Taylor Erickson threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Rose threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox were led on offense by Bryan Benson and Carter Sawyer both went 1-for-3 and he each each earned one walk. Brady Pesta went 2-for-2 and Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 8 AVON LAKERS 0

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Lakers, backed by fourteen hits, including four extra base hits and a good pitching performance. Their starting pitcher Nick Krippner threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Tony Schmitz, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s. Bo Schmitz had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Colby Wolhart went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Mathew Meyer went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Troy Monson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored one run, Riley Hartwig went 1-for-4 and Alan Justin scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Matt Pichelmann threw eight innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Putter Harlander threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he surrendered two runs.

The Lakers were led on offense by by Caleb Curry, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Carter Philippi went 1-for-2 with a double. Cody Stich went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Matt Meyer earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch, Reed Voit went

1-for-1 with a stolen base, Josh Becker was hit by a pitch and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 10 OPOLE BEARS 5

The Black Sox kept their season going with a win over the Opole Bears, backed by eleven hits. Their starting pitcher TJ Frericks threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Taylor Erickson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the save, he gave up four hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Black Sox’s were led on offense by Brady Pesta, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Carter Sawyer went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Bryan Benson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored one run, Dylan Carlson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-4, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch.

The Bears starting pitcher Jake Nelson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits and he surrendered six runs. Cody Skwira threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jayden Prochaska threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bears were led on offense by Jake Klein, he went 3-for-5 for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Derek Thielen was credited with a RBI and he earned two walks and Jake Nelson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 EAGAN BANDITS 2

The Springers of the Lakewood League and Section 2B defeated the Bandits of the River Valley and Section 3B. The Springers collected ten hits, including a pair of extra base hits and a good pitching performance by right hander Nick Pennick. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by their veteran catcher Ryan Holthaus, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Brad Olson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brian Hansen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Chris Butala went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Jack Arnold earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Zach Femrite had a sacrifice bunt and Drew Bulson earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher, Neal Kunik threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Kevin Kunik threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Brandt threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits were led on offense by Kaden Gage, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Neal Kunik had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Roy Larson went 1-for-4. Luke Dahl went 1-for-4, Tony Johnson earned a pair of walks, Chad Hinckley earned a walk and he scored one run and JD Dorgan scored a run.

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 10 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5

The Red Birds of the River Valley League and Section 3B defeated the Springers of the Lakewood League and Section 2B, backed by nine hits and five home runs. Their starting pitcher Logan Spitzack threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chris Choles threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded six one strikeouts. Miles Nablo the former Husky threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

They were led on offense by Justin Anderson, he went 3-for-4 with three home runs for four big RBI’s. Brandon Arnold went 2-for-4 with a home run for four huge RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Zach Hoffmann went 2-for-3 with a home run and Aaron Kloeppner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Garrett Fischer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Derek Smith earned a pair of walks, scored two runs and he had a stolen base and Michael Jurgella scored one run.

The Springers Ben Etzell started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Chris Butala threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he gave up five runs. Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers were led on offense by Ale Jungels, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Drew VanLoy went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Arnold went 2-of-4 for a RBI and Brian Hansen went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-5, Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 and Zach Femrite went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Stingers of the North Star league, backed by fourteen hits and a very good pitcher performance by Paul Schumer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty John Schumer threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies were led by Tim Burns, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Partch went 3-for-4 with two doubles, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 for a RBI and David Deminsky went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Grant Machnthun went 1-for-4 an John Schumer earned a walk.

The Stingers starting pitcher Ty Weiman threw two innings, Jake Sohns threw two innings in relief, Brady Boeddecker threw two innings and Rob Knight threw one inning in relief.

They were led on offense by Ben Kunze, he went 3-for-4 and Andrew Moynagh went 1-for-4 with a double. Ty Weiman went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Butch Moynagh went 1-for-2 he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Sohns was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brady Boeddeker earned two walks and he was it by a pitch and Jason Slivnik went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 7

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Royals of the Stearns County League backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. Ben Kulset their starting pitcher threw five innings, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he surrendered two runs. Grant Bengen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Mike Danielson threw the final 1 1/3 inning to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins were led on offense by Adam Schroeder; went 2-for-4 with a home run and Josh Soine went 1-for-1 with a home run for three big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and John Perkins went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Trent Pientka went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored one run and Scott Rambow went 1-for-5 with a double. Austin Rambow went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Austin Hadley went 1-for-3 and Wyatt White had a sacrifice bunt.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Andy Hadley, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBI’s. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 with a double and Dalton Thelen 1-for-5 with a RBI. Andrew Luethmer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kenny Mooney went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4, Max Hanson earned a walk and he scored one run and Brady Klehr scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3 (6 In)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the River Cats, backed by eight hits and numerous walks. Sam Iten started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. Austin Klaverkamp threw two innings in relief and player/manager Cory Wenz closed it out with one inning on relief.

They were led on offense by Sam Iten, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Ethan Fruth went 1-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs and Rhett Fruth went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cory Wenz went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Aleshire had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored one run. JT Harren earned three walks and has credited with a RBI and Luke Harren earned two walks and he scored a run. John Fish went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 and Derrick Orth earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The River Cats Cory Schmidt started on the mound, he threw three innings and Jacob Carper threw three innings in relief. They were led on offense by Cole Gueningsman, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored one run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jacob Carper went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Zachary Schmidt went 1-for-3 and Cory Schmidt went 1-for-4. Nick Proshek earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Carper and Rod Houge both earned one walk.

REGAL EAGLES 5 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated the Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Eagles were led by ten hits and a solid pitching performance. Sam Ohrlein started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Mitch Krueger threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, he gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles were led offense by Nathan Beier, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sam Ohrlein went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Nick Perkins went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jordan Beier went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Derek Dengerud was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Chris Beier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Blake Karsh went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 and Jordan Wozmek scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher, veteran right hander Mike Beier, threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mark Dierkes threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Mitch Keeler, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Drew Murphy went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tanner Brosh went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Foss went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Drew Beier and Kyle Kipka both went 1-for-4 and each each earned one walk. Mark Dierkes went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Joe Ziwicki earned a walk.

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 8 ELROSA SAINTS 2

The Titans of the Resorters League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League in exhibition action. The Titans collected eleven hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitcher good support. Dylan Haskamp started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Titans were led by offense by Jake Haskamp went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run and Andrew Rousslange went 4-for-6 for one RBI and he scored two runs. Brian Beuning went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored one run and Jake Zollman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Alex Kowski went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Derek Holm was credited with a RBI. Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs and Shane Trattles went 1-for-3.

The Saints starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Weller threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, gave up five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints were led by James Kuefler, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Brandon Roelike went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Ryan Illies went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jackson Peter went 1-for-4.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

The Polecats of the Sauk Valley League defeated the River Cats, Black ed by eleven hits, including four doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Hunter Kisner threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issue seven walks and he gave up three runs. Veteran Joe Kounkel threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Polecats offense was led by Braydon Hanson, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he scored one run. Cole Bovee went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Hunter Kisner went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Wyatt Morrel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a double and Michael Olson went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Greg Holker was credited with a RBI, Joe Tuby went 1-for-3 and Ty Kline went 1-for-1 and he scored one run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, issue one walk, gave up seven runs and he recored five strikeouts. They were led on offense by Jordan Picha, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Jake Carper went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Justin Houge went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Richard Thompson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Carper went 1-for-4 and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 1

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals, backed by nine hits and a solid pitching performance. Patrick Courtney started on the mound, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Austen Hadley went 1-of-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. John Perkins went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Wyatt White went 3-for-5 with a double. Jake Rambow went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-5. Josh Soine earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Scott Rambow earned two walks, Jett Salonek earned a walk and he scored one run. Trent Pientka was hit by a pitch and Diego Rojas earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Jake Margaard threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks and surrendered four runs. Weston Gjerde threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout. Justin Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by Josh Peterson, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Kyle Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Justin Johnson went 2-for-4. Weston Gjerde went 1-for-5 and Regan Carlson went 1-for-4. Jake Margaard went 1-for-4 and Alex Baker earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 11 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0 (7 In)

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Pirates, backed by seventeen hits, including eight runs in the fourth inning. Their starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw seven innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Austen Hadley he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and Wyatt White went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mike Danielson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Dalton Rambow went 2-for-4. John Perkins went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Adam Nibaur went 1-for-1. Jett Salonek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Austin Rambow had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Patrick Courtney went 1-for-1 and Josh Soine went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher Grady Fuchs threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Kerzman threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Grant Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a double and Mr. Consistent Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-3, Zach Schroeder went 1-for-2

AVON LAKERS 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1 (6 Innings)

The Lakers defeated of the Victory League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Lakers collected twelve hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Cody Stich started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Philippi threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Ritter threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Taylor Holthaus, he had an awesome game, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs including a Grand Slam for eight big RBI’s. Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Carter Huberty went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Philippi went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cody Stich went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Reed Voit went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Voit went 1-for-3. Tyler Ritter earned a walk and he scored a run, Connor Huberty earned a walk and Shane Olmscheid scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Sean Minder threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Hartung threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Brandon Reinking threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks and he gave up five runs. Nate Nierenhausen gave up one hit and one run.

The Poneys offense was led by Patrick Dolan, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Jeff Amann went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dylan Dezurick went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Rudy Sauerer earned a walk and has hit by a pitch and William Kranz earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 3 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Flames of the Stearns County League defeated the Nicks of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. The Flames Aaron Eiynck threw a complete game to earn the win.

The Flames were led on offense by Isaac Nett, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Eric Schmidt went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Aaron Eiynck and Hunter Mergen both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Colby Mergen and Carey Shay both went 1-for-3 and Will Mergen scored a run.

The Nicks had four pitchers, starting on the mound Derek Kuechle, he threw two innings, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Veteran Kevin Drontle threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he gave up three runs. Travis Hanson threw three innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts and Damian Lincoln threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jeff Lutgen, he went 1-for-3 or a RBI and Mike Bautch was credited for a RBI. Tanner Anderson and Derek Kuechle both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Damion Lincoln went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Alex Faber went 1-for-4 and Sam Moriarty earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B GAMES

(All Nick Bell Games) see below

Wednesday July 17th

Cold Spring Springers at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Friday July 19th

Moorhead Mudcats at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

VICTORY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 20th

Freeport Black Sox at Avon Lakers (1:00)

Sunday July 21st

Winner at St. Stephen Steves (TBA)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 20th (2:00)

Eden Valley Hawks at Watkins Clippers (1:30)

Pearl Lake Lakers at Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

St. Nicholas Nicks at Luxemburg Brewers (1:30)

Kimball Express at St. Augusta Gussies (1:30)

Sunday July 21st (2:00)

Winners at the Higher Seeds (1:30)

Losers at the Hight Seeds (1:30)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Wednesday July 17th

Play In Games

(Loser is Eliminated)

Clear Lake Lakers at Rogers Red Devils (7:00)

Albertville Villains at Sartell Stone Poneys (8:00)

Saturday July 20th (1:30)

Winner of Clear Lake/Rogers at Sartell Muskies (1:30)

St. Joseph Joes at Big Lake Yellowjackets (1:30)

Winner of Albertville/Stone Poneys at Monticello Polecats (1:30)

Becker Bandits at Foley Lumberjacks (1:30)

Sunday July 21st (1:30)

Winners at the Higher Seed (1:30)

Losers at the Higher Seeds (1:30)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 19th

Spring Hill Chargers at Elrosa Saints (7:30)

Saturday July 20th

Farming Flames at St. Martin Martins (1:30)

Roscoe Rangers at St. Martin Martins (4:00)

Sunday July 21st

Elrosa Saints at Richmond Royals (1:30)

New Munich Silverstreaks at Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

NIC BELL CLASSIC INVITATIONAL

(LAKEWOOD/SECTION 2B GAMES)

Friday 7:30 July 19th

7:30 Springers vs Sobieski

Saturday July 20th (in St. Cloud MAC)

11:00 Beaudeaus vs Brainerd

2:00 Beaudreaus vs Mudcats

Saturday July 20th (COLD SPRING)

10:00 Springers vs Mudcats

12:00 Brewers vs Sobieski

2:00 Brewers vs Brainerd

Sunday July 21st

11:00 Springers vs Brainerd

1:00 Brewers vs Beaudreaus

3:00 Mudcats vs Sobieski

ROGER MISCHKE