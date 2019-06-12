Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/REGIONAL GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MOORHEAD BREWERS 4

The Springers split a double header with one of their big rivals in Section 2B the Brewers. The Springers collected fourteen hits, including three doubles and a triple to give their pitchers good support. Lefty Sam Hanson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued seven walks, gave up two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Sean Terres threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued five walks and he gave up two runs. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers were led on offense by five players with multi-hit games, led by Eric Loxtercamp, he went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson had a very good game, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for three big RBI’s. Jeron Terres went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Arnold went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Femrite was credited with a RBI and Alex Jungels earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Brewers Ryan Bourassa started on the mound he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issue one walk, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaleb Binstock threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Trewin threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Matt Oye threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense five players collected base hits, Tanner Adam went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks and Joe Hallock went 1-for-5 for a RBI. David Ernst went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Salentine went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Chris Clemenson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Jake Faircloth was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Denver Blinn earned two runs and Kaleb Binstock and Matt Oye both earned one walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

The Brewers defeated the Springers, taking advantage of a couple of Springer miscues and walks. They got down early and just could not recover, despite out hitting the Brewers eleven to nine. David Ernst started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Jason Beilke threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Deavy threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers were led on offense by Denver Blinn, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jeremy Peschel went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored one run and Jays McLean went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Faircloth was credited with two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Matt Oye went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Kyle Kingsley went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Tanner Adam went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Springers, Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Garrett Fuchs, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and Brad Olson went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, scored two runs and he had one stolen base. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, Alex Jungels went 1-for-4 with a double and Drew Bulson earned a walk.

BRAINERD BEES 6 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

The Bees defeated their Lakewood League rivals the Cyclones, backed by eleven hits, to give their pitchers good support. Brian Voight started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Casey Welsh threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bees were led on offense by Cole Klefman, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, one stolen base and he scored one run. Brian Voight went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tom Fairbanks went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Grant Talvaren went 1-for-3 with a double, he earn a walk and he scored a run and Phil Zinda went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. McCale Peterson went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored one run and Bryce Flanagen went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Max Boran went 1-for-2 and Alex Haapajoki had a sacrifice bunt.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Andy Thayer threw three innings, he gave up six hits and three runs. Cordel Lazer threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Luis Massa, he went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Wippler went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4, David Kroger earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Paul Schlangen earned a pair of walks.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2 (8 Innings)

The Clippers defeated the Hawks in what was a close game till the seventh inning, when the Clippers put up five runs and they added three in the eighth. They collected fifteen hits including one home run and a double for the veteran lefty, Dan Berg a great amount of support. Dan started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Clippers were also led by the veteran lefty Dan Berg who had a great game. He went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs.

Brendan Ashton had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lincoln Haugen went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Carter Block went 1-for-5 and for a RBI and Heath Kramer was credited with a pair of RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Jansen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Nolan will be a eight grader this fall, he collected his second amateur hit of his career.

The Hawks Stephen Pennertz started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Geislinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and surrendered three runs.

The Hawks offense was led by Nathan Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with a RBI and Matt Pennertz went 1-for-4 for a RBI on a fielders choice. David Pennertz went 2-for-4 and Stephen Pennertz went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Tanner Olean went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he eared one walk and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger and Matt Lies both went 1-for-4.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 17 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits and very good defensive play to support their pitchers. Player/manager Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Heath Kramer threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers were led by Kevin Kramer, he went 3-for-4 for four RBI’s and he scored three runs. Dustin Kramer went 2-for-4 or two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Carter Block went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Reese Jansen went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dan Berg went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Heath Kramer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-1 for his first amateur RBI.

The Lakers Cole Denn started on the mound, he gave up three hits, he issued two walks and he surrendered seven runs. Tyler Stang threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks. Justin Kunkel threw 4 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up five hits, issued eight walks, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Chandler Bacon threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he issued one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Mitch Wieneke, he went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs, Chadd Kunkel and Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-3 and Ryan Heslop went 1-for-2.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Rockies defeated their Central Valle League rivals the Gussies, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance by a pair of lefties. Ryan Hennen started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Brinker threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rockies were led by veteran David Jonas, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 and young Colin Eskew went 4-for-4. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for 5. Jake Brinker went 1-for-2 and Brock Humbert scored a run.

The Gussies Travis Laudenbach started one the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, gave up two runs and he recorded two three strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by veteran Dusty Schutlzenburg, he went 2-for-4 with a double. Mitch Gwost, Aaron Fruth and Nate Laudenbach all went 1-for-4 and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. This gave the Brewers starting pitcher, Lefty Austin Klaverkamp enough support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Logan Aleshire, he went 2-for-2 with a home run, he earned pair of walks and he scored one run. Chase Aleshire went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Sam Iten went 1-for-4 with a home run. Luke Harren went 2-for-4, Troy “Chico” Schroeder earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and JT Harren earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Lakers, Mitchell Wieneke started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Colten Fruth went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Ryan Wieneke earned a pair of walks and Max Fuchs earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Brewers defeated the Central Valley League foes the Hawks, They collected twelve hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitchers good support. Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earned the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. JT Harren threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by Logan Aleshire, he wen 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Sam Iten went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly or two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Derrik Orth went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Luke Harren went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Player/Manager Cory Wenz went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Chase Aleshire went 1-for-5 and Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk.

The Hawks Ben Arends started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. The Hawks were led by Alex Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tanner Olean went 2-for-4, Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a walk, David Pennertz went 1-for-3 with a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks backed by twelve hits, including four doubles to give their pitcher good support. Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Max Koprek threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express was led by the Marquardt family, as they collected six hits, six RBI’s and they scored three runs. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Brooks went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Scott went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, and he scored one run. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, one stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Nicks Travis Hanson started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks were led by Matt Schindler on offense, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4, Damian Lincoln earned two walks and Jeff Lutgen and Grant Mrozek both earned walks.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7-0

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3-4

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3-3

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2-4

SOUTH

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4-2

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4-3

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3-3

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0-6

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Lumberjacks backed by ten hits and a good pitcher performance by Adam Wenker. He threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, issued two walks, one run and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by veteran left fielder Tim Burns, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Sweeter went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jace Otto went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Deters went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Braeden Dykhuizen earned a walk and he scored a run and John Schumer earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher Kyle Kipka threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued seven walks, gave up five runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offensive leaders were Noah Winkelman, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and Taner Brosh went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Midas went 1-for-4 and Kyle Kipka and Joe Zuwicki both earned walks.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Joes, backed by fifteen hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. This gave their veteran lefty, David “DD” Deminsky good support, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, surrendered one run and he recorded nineteen strikeouts. Paul Schumer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Muskies offense was led by six players with multi-hit game, led by Cody Partch, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for five RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jace Otto went 4-for-6 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Brian Schellinger went 4-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Mackenthun went 2-for-5 with a double and Tim Burns went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs, Ethan Carlson went 1-for-6 with a double and Adam Schellinger earned a walk.

The Joes, Joey Atkinson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lukas Nyberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes were led by Ben Alvord, he went 3-for-4 and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch and Tanner Aleshire both went 1-for-4.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 5

The Joes defeated the Polecats in a big Sauk Valley game, the Joes collected eight hits and a number of misplays gave the Joes pitchers their support. Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning of relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes were led on offense by Tanner Blommer he went 1-for-5 for two big RBI’s and he scored one run and Brandon Bloch went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Gill went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and RJ Alpers went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-5 and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3, earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett scored a run.

The Polecats Wyatt Morrell started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw three innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Joe Tupy, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Cole Bovee went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and a stolen base and Braydon Hanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Michael Revenig went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-6 and he scored a run, Keenan Macek went 1-for-5, with a double and he scored a run and Jon Affeldt earned two walks and he scored one run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Joes won their third Sauk Valley League game of the weekend over their rivals the Lakers. The Joes Alex Kendall started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Greg Anderson threw the last inning in relief to earn a save, he issued one walk.

The Joes were led on offense by Tanner Aleshire, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Peyton Joos went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Greg Anderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Alex Kendall went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Holthaus was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Alvord earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Brandon Bissett scored a run and Jared Klein had a sacrifice bunt.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mike Golombiecki, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued six walks and he surrendered five runs. Ryan Szymanski threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led by Ben Anderson he went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Tyler Mauer went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Hayden Fassler went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Ben Wright went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk and he had one stolen base.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 3

The Polecats defeated their rivals the Yellowjackets for a big Sauk Valley League win. The Polecats collected nine hits, to give their pitchers support. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brayden Hanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats were led by Tanner Eckhart, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Macek went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he had one stolen base and he scored one run. Brayden Hanson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Michael Olson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Greg Holker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt Michael Revenig went 1-for-5. Cole Bovee earned a walk and he scored one run and Andrew Manning had a sacrifice bunt.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher was Mason Miller, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets were led on offense by Brandon Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and scored one run. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-2 or a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tanner Teige was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Luke Atwood went 1-for-4. Brain Larson went 1-for-3 and Travis Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS

The Yellowjackets defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. This gave their starting pitcher, Taylor Giving good support. He threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led by Dustin Wilcox on offense, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Miller went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Tiege went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Chance Halligan went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brian Larson went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Harris went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Luke Atwood went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Dallas Miller was credited with a RBI and Matthew Chuba earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, Nathan Nierenhausen threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Haugen threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Sean Minder threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (7 INNINGS)

The Stone Poneys earned a Sauk Valley League win over their rivals the Lakers, backed by back some very timely hits and several walks were issued by the Lakers pitchers. Player/manager, lefty Jeff Amann started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Gerald DeGray threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Light closed it by retiring one batter, he recorded a strikeout for the final out.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Jeff Amann, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for one RBI. Pat Dolan went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Josh Schafer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Dylan Dezurik went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jacob Light went 1-for-2, he earned one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. William Kranz earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored one run. Spencer Timm and Brandon Hartung both earned a pair of walks, they were hit by a pitch and they both scored one run.

The Lakers Brad Knudsen started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Brown threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued seven walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Golombieki threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, he issued two walks and one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Tyler Maurer went 2-for-4. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Blake Brown went 1-for-3. Hayden Fassler was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Ben Wright earned a walk and he scored one run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 17 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 (June 1st)

The Lumberjacks defeated the Sauk Valley League foe the Stone Poneys, backed by seventeen hits, including two home runs and two doubles. The Lumberjacks used five pitchers in the game, Mitch Keeler started on the mound, he threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Buesgens threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Player/manager, veteran right hander Mike Beier threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and two runs. Sam Keeler threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Brosh threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led by five players with multi-hit games, led by Noah Winkelman went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBI’s and Brandon Buesgens went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tanner Brosh went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored four runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cameron Jurek went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Keeler went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned four walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-3, he earned one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Rich Rassmason went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Mike Beier earned a walk and he scored one run and Joe Ziwicki earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he issued four walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Hartwig threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recored two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw 1/3 of an innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and he issued four walks.

The Poneys were led by Brandon Hartwig, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. William Kranz went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of runs and he scored one run. Gerald DeGray went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zack Overboe was credited with a RBI. Jeff Amann earned a pair of walks, Brandon Reinking scored a run and Patrick Dolan earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Spencer Timm was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Nate Nierenahausen was hit by a pitch and Sean Minder scored one run.

BECKER BANDITS 20 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 10

The Bandits out hit their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains twenty to fifteen for a big win. Matthew Moe started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Schug threw 5 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bandits were led by six players with multi-hit games, led by Weston Schug, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he scored two runs and one stolen base. Ryan Hess went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Connor Rolf went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he score four runs. Zach Wenner went 2-for-5 or 2 RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs and Nick Dinius went 2-for-2 for a RBI. Jon Crowley went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Krenz and Cam Fischer both earned walks.

The Villains Austin Nickel started on the mound, he threw two innings. Kyle Hayden threw five innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. Jim Althoff threw one in relief and Keith Bistodeau closed it out with one inning of relief.

The Villains were led on offense by Jim Althoff, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles, he scored four runs and he had two stolen bases. Mike Krempa went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he earned one walk and he scored two runs. Ian Jungels went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryan Hagerty went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and Luke Schumacher went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Nick Bloomstrand went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Henry Berning went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Hayden went 1-for-5 and he scored one run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

WEST

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6-2

SARTELL MUSKIES 2-0

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2-1

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1-6

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0-5

EAST

MONTICELLO POLECATS 2-1

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 2-1

BECKER BANDITS 2-1

ROGERS RED DEVILS 1-1

ALERTVILLE VILLAINS 0-1

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County rivals and neighbors the Lakers in a very well played game. The Chargers Anthony Reverman started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers were led by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-2 with a triple and he earned a pair of walks. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Brent Terres went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Anthony Reverman went 1-for-3. Nathan Terres went 1-for-4 and Eric Terres had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Jason Kampsen threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers Josh Kampsen went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 with a double and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Lieser went 1-for-3. Matt Quade was hit by a pitch and Sam Hopfer had a sacrifice fly.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 FRAMING FLAMES 0

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. They got very good pitching performance by the right handed brothers. Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he gave up one hit, he issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Brandon Roelike, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Weller went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Cody Eichers went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Jacob Weller went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz was credited with a RBI. Ethan Vogt earned two walks and he scored a run and James Kuefler, earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Ryan Illies went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Michael Bendix scored a run.

The Flames, Brady Mergen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, gave up five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Flames Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 and Cody Fourre, Tylor Schroeder and Dylan Panek all earned walks.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 11 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 0 (7 Innings)

The Martins had a big win over their Stearns County rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and four doubles to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Nett threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins were led on offense by Daniel Sargent, he had a big game, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Kyle Lieser, had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with home run and he scored two runs. Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs and Jaylyn Arecneau went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s. Derek Stroeing went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Scott Schlangen was credited for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Chas Hennen went 1-for-1 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Michael Schlangen scored a run.

The Silversteaks, Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jim Thull threw two innings in relief he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Will Funk threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks Will Funk went 1-for-3, Paul Sand and Nolan Sand both went 1-for-1. Joe Stangler, Nick Stangler and Jacob Hinnenkamp all earned one walk.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 21 ROSCOE RANGERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Grovers remain on a roll as they defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by twenty-one hits to give their pitcher a lot of support. Ben Klaphake started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Grovers were led by seven players with multi-hit games, led by Colton Meyer, he had a great game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for five RBI’s and he scored two runs. Tanner Klaphake had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored three runs. Alex Welled had a good game, he went 2-for-4 for four RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Klaphake went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he score three runs. Kurt Marthaler went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaron Klaphake went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Olmsheid went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Andrew Welle went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Bob Deters earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Grovers Josh Mackendanz started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, and one run. RJ Leyendecker threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Rangers Zack Mackendanz went 1-for-2 with a double, Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-3, and Brandon Schleper and Chris Vanderbeek both earn walks.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5-1

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5-2

ELROSA SAINTS 5-3

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2-5

GREENWALD CUBS 0-6

SOUTH

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4-2

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3-2

RICHMOND ROYALS 3-3

FARMING FLAMES 3-3

ROSCOE RANGERS 2-5

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 6 NISSWA LIGHTNING 5

The Lakers defeated the Lightning in a game between two of the top teams in the Victory League. The Lakers collected a dozen hits, including three doubles to give their right handers good support. Will Kleinschmidt started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up eight hits, issued a pair of walks and surrendered four runs.

The Lakers were led on offense by Taylor Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Josh Becker went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Voit went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Will Kleinschmidt went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Player/manager Reed Voit went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Caleb Curry went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored one run and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Matt Pichelmann earned a walk and Carter Huberty scored a run.

The Lightning veteran right hander Scott Sand started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, gave up five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Aaron Jenkins threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and one run. Eric Bolt threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lightning were led by Jason Roepke, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Chris Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Morgan Sheperd went 2-for-4. Player/manager Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 and Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Adam Hardy went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Kolton Michalksi was credited with a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4

The Black Sox defeated the Victory League South division rivals the Steves, backed by a huge five run first inning. The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, TJ Frericks threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Edwin Zombrona threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox’s were led on offense by Brady Pesta, he went 1-for-3 for two huge RBI’s and he earned a walk. Alex Martinez went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dylan Carlson went 1-for-4. Bryan Benson went 1-for-3 and Trevor Sawyer earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Nate Mettenberg and Cody Rose both earned walks.

The Steves, Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Belling threw three innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steves were led by player/manager Ben Omann, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tony Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Schelonka went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-4 and Nick Krippner went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Brandon Waldvogel earned a walk and he scored one run and Blake Guggenberger earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 (11 Innings)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League South rivals the Saints for second big win of the weekend. The Black Sox collected thirteen hits, but they left several runners stranded. The Black Sox starting pitcher, Mitch Reller threw a complete game. He threw eleven innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded twenty-six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Black Sox’s were led by six players with multi-hit games, Bryan Benson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, one stolen base. In the eleventh inning he put down a picture perfect bunt to move the winning run into scoring position. The winning run scored on a balk call, as Nate Mettenburg scored after advancing on a pass ball. Alex Martinez was credited with a RBI on the balk call. Brady Pesta had a good game, he went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored the winning run. Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Bryce Stalboerger went 1-for-5. Ike Sawyer earned a walk. Trevor Sawyer and Cody Rose both went 2-for-4 and Ike Sawyer earned a walk.

The Saints, Jake Ethan started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Peter Schümer threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints player/manager led the offense, Tyler Huls went 2-for-5 with a double and Peter Schmer went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Jordan Gombos went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jack Opatz went 1-for-5 and Jacob Wolter was hit by a pitch.

OPELE BEARS 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Bears defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves backed by a good pitching performance by Isaiah Folsom. He threw a complete game, he scattered nine hits, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bears were led by Joel Klein on offense, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three huge RBI’s and he earned a walk. Scott Binek went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Bialka went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 1-for-5 and Jake Klein and Austin Lange both earned walks.

The Steves starting pitcher Riley Hartwig threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued six walks, gave up four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chris Belling threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Blake Guggenberger, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Player/manager Ben Oman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Matthew Meyer went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-3, Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Krippner went 1-for-4.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH STANDINGS

AVON LAKERS 5-0

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4-3

OPOLE BEARS 3-2

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2-5

St. WENDEL SAINTS 0-6

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

The Spingers of the Lakewood League defeated the Polecats from the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. Both teams were missing some of those players, despite the final score that some very good baseball played. Both teams made some very nice defensive plays. The Springers collected twelve hits, including two home runs and two doubles, to give their pitcher very good support. Ben Etzell started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Sam Hanson threw three innings in relief, issued a pair of walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw two innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for five big RBI’s and he earned a walk. His first home run was about a 380 foot shot to left center field. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-3 with a double for three big RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brad Olson had a very good game, he went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 with a double and veteran Zach Femrite was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Jungels and Nick Pennick both earned one walk and they scored one run.

The Polecats Hunter Kisner started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks and he surrendered eight runs. Joe Tupy threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, and he surrendered three runs. Andrew Manning threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Braydon Hanson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats were led on offense by Michael Revenig went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-4. Michael Olson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Braydon Hanson earned a walk and Joe Tupy earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 12 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2 (7 Innings)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley League, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and a triple. Veteran right hander Dan Kronenberg started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brindley Theisen threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Player/manager Brian Anderson threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led by five players with multi-hit games, led by Brian Minks, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, and he scored four runs. Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Gregory went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Tommy Auger went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tom Imholte went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Doug Keller went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s. Nick Hengel went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Mike Reilly earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tom Spaniol earned two walks, Jason Kotschevar and Will Spaniol both earned walks.

The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Blommer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Peter Nelson went 1-for-4. Hank Haggen was hit by a pitch and Nick Gill went 1-for-3 for a RBI.

CHANHASSEN REDBIRDS 3 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2

The Beaudreaus did battle with one of the top Class B teams in the state, the Redbirds of the River Valley League. The Redbirds, they collected just six hits, including a pair of very timely hits, one home run and one double. Former St. Cloud State Husky pitcher, Miles Nablo started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Adrian Turner threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up one run. Shawn Reisgraf threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Redbirds were led by a former St. Cloud State Husky, Michael Jurgella, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two big RBI’s. Aaron Kloeppner went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Riley Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Former Husky Garrett Fischer went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Nick Smith went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Ryan Diers went 1-for-3 and Justin Anderson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher, Tommy Auger threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Reese Gregory faced a couple of his former Husky team mates, he threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led by Mike Reilly, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tom Imholte went 2-for-5. Nick Hengel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brian Minks earned three walks, Reese Gregory earned a pair of walks and Will Spaniol scored one run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0 (8 Innings)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers of the Central Valley league, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run, two doubles and a triple. This gave lefty Johnny Schumer the Muskies starting pitcher good support. He threw five innings, he gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dylan Notsch threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies were led by six players with multi-hit games, led by Ethan Carlson, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Adam Schellinger went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored three runs. Dylan Notsch went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Riley Arndt went 1-4 with a home run that cleared the road and Grant Mackenthun went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Cody Partch earned a pair of walks and Brandon Kramer was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher Chadd Kunkel was their pitcher of record. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-4 with a double and Chadd Kunkel went 1-for-3 with a double. Max Fuchs went 2-for-4, Craig Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 and Mathew Krippner went 1-for-3.

OPOLE BEARS 3 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Bears of the Victory League defeated the Stearns County foe the Flames in exhibition action. They collected eight hits and a pair of runs in the ninth inning to earn the win. Blake Niemeyer started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tate Lange threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears were led on offense by Jordan Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jordan had the base hit that drove in a pair of runs in the ninth inning. Tate Lange went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Lange went 1-for-4. Scott Binek, Isaiah Folsom and Blake Niemeyer all went 1-for-3. Austin Lange went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joel Klein earned a walk and he scored a run Jayden Prochaska had a sacrifice bunt and Jake Klein had a stolen base.

The Flames starting pitcher, Chad Mergen threw five innings, he gave up four hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Eiynck threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Zack Koltes threw two innings relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Austin Arceneau and Chad Mergen, they both went 1-for-3 with a double. Isaac Nett went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Adam Winkels had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Koltes went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Aaron Eiynck earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Fourre and Cary Shay both went 1-for-3. Nick Mergen went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 18 ATWATER CHUCKERS 7 (7 Innings)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated the Chuckers of the County Line League. The Royals collected fifteen hits, including three home runs and a double and eight free passes by the Chuckers. Justin Schroeder started for the Royals on the mound, he threw four innings against his former team to earn the win. He gave up three hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Alex Budde threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals were led on offense by their veteran Cole Schmitz, he had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for seven huge RBI’s and he scored three runs. Alex Budde had a good game, he went 3-for-5 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-5 with a home run for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had one stolen base and he scored one run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Andy Hadley went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Kenny Mooney earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. DJ Schleicher went 1-for-1 and Aaron Budde was hit by a pitch.

The Chuckers Jeremy Elkser started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up fifteen hits, issued eight walks, surrendered eighteen runs and he recorded four strikeouts. The Chuckers were led on offense by Josh Cunningham, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Olson went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored one run and Kobe Holtz went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Zach Cunningham went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Jaren Kaddatz went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored one run. Jeff Peterson earned a walk and he scored a run and David Kingery was credited with a RBI. Noah Cunningham and Nate Ewert both earned a walk and they both scored a run.

ISANTI REDBIRDS 8 MONTICELLO POLECATS 7

The Redbirds defeated the Polecats in exhibition action, they collected eleven hits to give their pitcher support. Phil Bray started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tristen Zimprich threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the win. Patrick Brooks threw on inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued two walks.

The Redbirds were led on offense by Tristen Zimprich, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI,, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Joseph Tucholsky went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBI’s and he had a sacrifice bunt. Nick Hoffman went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he had three stolen bases. Jeff Bowman went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Phil Bray went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Veteran Dan Hamann went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk, Dakota Rockstad went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a two runs and Wyatt Kerkes had a stolen base.

UPCOMING GAMES:

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Wednesday June 12th

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30) (FOX 9 GAME OF THE WEEK)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Tuesday June 11th

Sartell Muskies @ Sartell Stone Poneys (8:00)

Wednesday June 12 th

Foley Lumberjacks @ Big Lake Yellowjackets (7:30)

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Albertville Villains @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Friday June 14 th

Albertville Villains @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Saturday June 15 th

Sartell Muskies @ Rogers Red Devils (1:30)

Monticello Polecats @ Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

Sunday June 16 th

Sartell Muskies @ Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

St.Joseph Joes @ Foley Lumberjacks (1:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Becker Bandits (4:00)

CENTRAL VALLEY GAMES

Friday June 14 th

Eden Valley Hawks @ Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

St.Augusta Gussies @ Watkins Clippers (7:30)

Sunday June 16 th

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Eden Valley Hawks (2:00)

Watkins Clippers @ Kimball Express (2:00)

St.Augusta Gussies @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Cold Spring Rockies (2:00)

STEARNS COUNTY GAMES

Friday June 14th

St. Martin Martins @Farming Flames (8:00)

Saturday June 15th

Richmond Royals @ Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

Sunday June 16 th

Lake Henry Lakers @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

St. Martin Martins @ Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Sunday June 16 th

St. Wendel Saints @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ Aitkin Steam (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Friday/Saturday/Sunday June 14 th thru 16th

HIGH LIFE INVITATIONAL

Co-Hosted by: ARLINGTON “A” and GAYLORD ISLANDERS

TEAMS: Gaylord Islanders, Owatonna Aces, Champlin LoGators, Rosetown A’s, St. Peter Saints, Forest Lake Brewers, Regal Eagles, Prior Lake Jays, Pipestone A’s, Janesville Jays, Dawson Drakes, Cold Spring Springers, TCMABL Black Sox, Osceola Braves, Eau Claire Bears, Metro Knights

Owatonna vs. TCMABL at Arlington, 6:45 p.m.

Champlin LoGators vs. Gaylord at Gaylord, 6:45 p.m.

Cold Spring vs. Osceola at Arlington, 8:45 p.m.

Dawson vs. St. Peter at Gaylord, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Regal vs. Prior Lake at Arlington, 10:15 a.m.

Janesville vs. Metro Knights at Gaylord, 10:15 a.m.

Forest Lake vs. Eau Claire at Arlington, 12:15 p.m.

Rosetown vs. Pipestone at Gaylord, 12:15 p.m.

Loser's Bracket games: 2:15 and 4:15 p.m.

Winner's Bracket games: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Loser's Bracket games: Noon, 2:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Winner's Bracket games: Noon, 2:15 p.m.

Championship game: 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday June 12

New London-Spicer Twins @ Elrosa Saints (7:30)

Avon Lakers @ St. Joseph Joes (6:30)

Beaudreaus Saints @ St. Augusta Gussies (6:15)

Brainerd Bees @ Pierz Lakers (7:30)

Friday June 14

Beaudreaus Saints @ Freeport Black Sox (5:00)

Saturday June 15 th

St. Joseph Joes @ Willmar Rails (1:30)

Albertville Villains @ Montrose-Waverly Stingers (1:00)

Elrosa Saints @ Starbuck Bucks (8:00)

Sunday June 16 th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Beaudreaus Saints (5:00)

Coon Rapids Red Birds @ Monticello Polecats (2:00)

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 Years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

email: matrat@midco.net