Town Ball Weekly

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 18 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Martins defeated their rivals the Cubs on Friday night under the lights in St. Martin. The game ended on the ten run rule after seven innings, Scott Lieser started on the mound for the Martins, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jaylyn Arceneau threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins collected twenty hits, led by a pair of home runs and a double. They were led by six players getting multi-hits, led by Matthew Schlangen, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for five big RBI’s and he scored three runs. Kyle Lieser went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Nathan Schlangen went 2 for 3 with a home run for a pair of RBI’s and Bryan Schlangen went 2 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Brady Goebel went for 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Scott Schlangen went 1 for 3 for a pair of RBI’s and he scored a run and Scott Schlangen went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1 for 3 for a pair of RBI’s and he scored three runs and Derek Kroll went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Derek Stroeing went 1 for 2 and he scored a pair of runs, Tanner Arceneau went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Michael Schlangen was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Moritz scored a run.

The Cubs Tyler Hoffman started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. He threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Rademacher threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs and two walks. The Cubs offense collected four hits by: Tyler Thomes went 1 for 3, Tyler Leukam went 1 for 2, Brett Engelmeyer and Henry Braun both went 1 for 1 and Tyler Engelmeyer had a stolen base.

FARMING FLAMES 10 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7

The Flames defeated their league rivals under the lights on Saturday in Farming, they collected twelve hits to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Adam Winkels started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Schroeder threw two innings in relief to earn the win. Robert Schleper threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued a pair of walks. Ethan Navratil closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Flames offense was led by Cody Fourre, he went 1 for 5 with a huge grand slam for four huge RBI’s. Ethan Navratil went 2 for 2 with a home run for two big RBI’s, he scored three runs and he earned three walks. Brayden Eiynck went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored one run and Tyler Schroeder went 2 for 5 for a RBI. Isaac Nett went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Will Mergen went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Adam Winkels went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Coby Mergen scored a run.

The Lakers Sam Hopfer started on the mound, he three threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Tori Olmscheid threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Ludwig threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers were led by Shane Kampsen on offense, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Wessel went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and Colin Spooner went 1 for 1, with two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Lieser went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Levi Bast earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matt Quade, Nick Dingman and Adam Miller all earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 18 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8 (8 In) (@ Farming Sunday)

The Royals collected fifteen hits to give their pitcher great support in their win over their league rivals the Chargers. This game was played in Farming on Sunday, it was called on the ten run rule after eight innings. The Royals starting pitcher and pitch of record; Ei Emerson threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, five runs, issued pair of walks and he recorded six strikeouts. DJ Schleicher closed it out with four innings of relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals collected five extra base hits, including three home runs, five by five players with multi-hit games. It was a walk off home run that ended the game, Logan Aleshire had a huge game, he went 2 for 2 with a the walk off home run, a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch for five huge RBI’s, he scored four runs. Justin Schroeder had a good game, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s. Trent Gertken went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Dusty Adams went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Mason Primus went 1 for 2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dalton Thelen went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Schmitz went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Klehr was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Kyle Budde went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, scored a run and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Blattner went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Andrew Leuthmer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Lane Myer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chargers Anthony Reverman started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Tschida threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, six runs and six walks. Ben Welle threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings and he recorded three strikeouts and Eric Terres threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers were led on offense by Jamie Terres, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s and Austin Schoenberg went 3 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and a stolen base. Jordan Orbeck went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s and Eric Terres went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Eric Schoenberg went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk, Owen Meyer went 2 for 3, with a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Gertken went 1 for 1.

ELROSA SAINTS 7 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 6

(Sunday June 14th @ Elrosa)

The Saints defeated their league rivals, backed by some timely hitting and the pitching efforts by three Saints arms. Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, issued four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw four innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Peter closed the game out with 1 1/3 of relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Brandon Roelike, he went 2 for 5 for three big RBI’s and he scored a run. James Kuefler went 1 for 6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Imdieke went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Luke VanBeck went 2 for 6 and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Schmitz went 1 for 6 and he scored two runs Derek Wiener was credited for a RBI. Cody Eichers and Jackson Peter both earned a pair of walks and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk.

The Grovers Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded three three strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s, Josh Roelike went 2 for 5 with a home run and Tanner Klaphake went 2 for 5 with a home run. Ryan Olmscheid went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Andrew Welle went 2 for 5. Jordan Klaphake went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Joshua Olmscheid earned a walk and Alex Welle scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

(Sunday @ New Munich)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Rangers backed by a pair of very good pitching performances. Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw five very good innings, he gave up just one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Veteran, right hander Jim Thull threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Hunter Rademacher, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ty Reller was credited with a pair of RBI’s. Nolan Sand went 1 for 2 with a double and Will Funk went 1 for 4. Adam Stangler went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Peyton Rademacher went 1 for 1 and Jacob Hinnenkamp was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jim Thull had a sacrifice bunt and Logan Funk was hit by a pitch.

The Rangers starting pitcher Josh Mackendanz, threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, one run and he issued three walks.

The Rangers were led on offense by Russ Leyendecker, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Spence Evans went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Brandon Schlepper went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored one run. Chris Vanderbeek went 1 for 2 and Zach Mackendanz had a stolen base.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS vs SARTELL STONE PONEYS

(@Clearwater/ June 14th Sunday)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Alec Dietl threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Foss threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Beier threw the final inning, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ean VonWald had a good game, he went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles for four big RBI’s and he was hit twice by a pitch. Drew Beier went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Mitch Loegering went 3 for 5 and he scored three runs and Brandon Buesgens went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Keeler went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Hunter Hamers went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s. Noah Winkelman, Tony Stay and Alec Dietl all earned walks and Kyle Kipka and Rich Rassumusen were hit by a pitch and Rich scored a run.

The Poneys Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Hartung threw two innings, he gave up five hits and six runs. Cameron Knudsen threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Zach Overboe threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and a run and Jeff Amman threw the final inning, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by four doubles, Will Kranz went 2 for 3 with a double, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Cam Knudsen went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Zach Overboe went 1 for 3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Schaefer went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Jeff Amann went 2 for 4, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Brandon Hartung went 1 for 2 with a double and Dylan Dezurik and Dallas Haugen both earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

(@ Elrosa/Friday June 13th)

The Saints defeated their Central Valley League foe the Rockies, their starting pitcher Jackson Peter threw two innings, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Payton VanBeck threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Edwin Martin thew two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. No. 20 threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Roelike, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and James Kuefler went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Kevin Kuefler went 1 for 2, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Peyton VanBeck and Derek Wiener both went 1 for 3 and earned a walk. Jackson Peter went 1 for 4, Edwin Martin and Evan Wiener both earned a walk and Evan scored a run.

The Rockies, lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw three innings, gave up hour hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran Trevor Lardy threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Allar threw two innings, gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Sundmark threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks.

The Rockies were led on offense by Collin Eskew, he went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Austin Dufner went 1 for 4 with a home run. Tyler Geislinger went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Distel went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jordan Neu earned a pair of walks and a stolen base.

COKATO KERNELS 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

(Sunday @ Cokato)

The Kernels defeated the Rockies, backed by a pair of good pitching performance by Tanner Terning, he threw three innings. He gave up three hits and Steve Schmitt threw five innings, gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. The Kernels offense was led by Ethan Niemela, he went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and Austin Kantola went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Tom Haloren went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Isaac Nelson went 1 for 3, earned a walk and he scored a run. Grayson Londerville went 1 for 3 and Chad Koivisto earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Rockies had four players pitch, Brady LInn started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits and recorded five strikeouts. Calvin Kalthoff threw two innings, gave up three hits, and recorded three strikeouts. TJ Neu threw two innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Neu threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by Nick Skluzacek, he went 2 for 4 with a double and Jordan Neu went 2 for 4. Calvin Kalthoff went 1 for 2 and Sam Distel went 1 for 4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

(@ Farming Friday)

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0 (7 2/3 In)

The Rivercats defeated region foe Albertville, backed by an awesome pitching performance by Ty Carper. He threw six innings, gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. This included the first eleven batters of the game.

They were led by Tyler Carper on offense too, he went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and Cole Gueningsman went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 2 for 4 with a walk and Jack Grell went 2 for 4, with a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Carper went 1 for 1 with a walk and he scored a run Justin Hauge went 1 for 4. Nick Proshek went 1 for 2, with two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Villains Kyle Hayden threw 4 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Mitch Bourgeois went 2 for 4 for the Villains offense.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 STARBUCK STARS 2

The Twins defeated their County Line foe the Stars at Spicer on Saturday. The Twins had six pitchers throw. Adam Nibaur started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Patrick Courtney threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued one walk and recorded one strikeout. Mike Danielson threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two his, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Dylan Arndorfer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Magnuson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jeff Salonek closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles, led by Derek Dolezal, he went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored one run and Jeff Salonek, he went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Adam Schrader went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and one stolen base. Josh Soine went 1 for 5 for a RBI and a stolen base and Scott Rambow went 1 for 2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch twice and Ben Kulset had a sacrifice bunt. Dalton Rambow went 1 for 4 and he scored two runs and Dylan Arndorfer went 1 for 2. Jake Rambow scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch twice. Hunter Magnuson scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base and Ethan Haugen was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Stars had six pitchers throw. Starting on the mound was Austin VerSteeg, he was the pitcher of record. He threw four innings, gave up two hits, two runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Aaron VerSteeg threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jared Freese threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Andy Toop gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Michael Gruber threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stars offense collected eight hits, led by Austin VerSteeg, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s. Jared Freese went 2 for 4 and Michael Gruber went 1 for 2, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Gruber went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Mike Kraggenbring went 1 for 2 and Parker Hultberg went 1 for 4.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Stearns County Sunday June 21st

(All games 1:30)

Richmond @ Roscoe

New Munich @ Elrosa

Lake Henry @ Meire Grove

St. Martin @ Farming

Greenwald @ Spring Hill