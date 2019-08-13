Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B

No. 1 Seed COLD SPRING SPRINGERS

No. 2 Seed MOORHEAD BREWERS

No. 3 Seed BEAUDREAUS SAINTS

No. 4 Seed MOORHEAD MUDCATS

Cold Spring Springers vs. Victoria Vics 8/18 At Dassel (1:30)

Moorhead Brewers vs. Eagan Bandits 8/18 At Dassel (11:00)

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Northfield Knights 8/17 at Dassel (11:00)

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Miesville Mudhens 8/17 at Dassel (1:30)

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Saints, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. David Ernst started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Denver Blinn, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for two big RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jake Faircloth went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Hallock went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mike Peschel and Tanner Adam both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and both earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher, Brindley Theisen threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Koenig threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Auger threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Steve Neutzling, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Chad Hockemeyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and John Bell went 1-for-4 RBI. Brian Minks went 1-for-4 and Nick Maiers went 1-for-4. Jason Kotschevear and Brindley Theisen both went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 5 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2 (11 Innings)

The Mudcats defeated the Cyclones to give themselves a chance at the No. 4 Seed in Section 2B. The Mudcats collected ten hits, including three doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher Ty Syverson started on the mound, he threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, gave up two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Olsonawski threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Brett Erickson, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and Mason Penske went 1-for-5 with a home run. Dylan Fox went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Ben Swanson went 3-for-5 and he scored one run. Alex Sames went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Erickson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Reece Kramer 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Eric Watt had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dylan Olsonawski scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher, David Kroger Jr threw ten innings. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Andy Thayer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs. Alex Kreiling threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by David Kroger Jr., he went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Paul Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a double. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk, Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Mitch Loegering earned a walk and Cordell Lazar scored a run.

BRAINERD BEES 1 SOBIEKSI SKIS 0

The Bees defeated their Section 2B rivals the Skis in a pitchers dual, the only run scored was in the bottom of the 9th. After a lead off walk by Bryce Flanagan Alex Haapajoki executed a perfect bunt to advance him to second and pinch hitter Casey Welsh had a single to drive in the winning run. McCale Peterson was the starting pitcher for the Bee’s, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Bryce Flanagan, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned one walk and he scored the games only run. Alex Haapajaki went 1-for-3 with a double and a big sacrifice bunt. Casey Welsh went 1-for-1 for a RBI, McCale Peterson went 2-for-4 and Grant Toivonen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Ski’s Thomas Miller threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw 1 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he surrendered one run.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski and Tyler Jendro, both went 1-for-4. Austin Weisz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Baier went 1-for-3. Riley Hirsch and Thomas Miller both had a sacrifice bunt and Dusty Parker and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MOORHEAD BREWERS 6

The Springers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Brewers to earn the No. 1 Seed, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and one home run. Starting pitcher Sam Hanson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw three innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued five walks, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Etzel threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Drew VanLoy threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and two runs.

The Springers were led on offense by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Fuchs went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Zach Femrite went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, and he scored one run, Ryan Holthaus was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Drew VanLoy scored one run.

The Brewers starting pitcher Jason Beilke threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Bourassa threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued five walks and he gave up six runs. Brook Lyter threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Salentine threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jayse McLean, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Denver Blinn went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Adam went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Jake Faircloth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Matt Oye earned a pair of walks.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 11 BRAINERD BEES 5

The Mudcats earned the No. 4 Seed in Section 2B with a big win over their rivals the Bees, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher Drew Olsonawksi threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, gave up five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Beau Wilmer threw three innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Beau Wilmer, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brett Erickson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ben Swanson went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBI’s. Toby Sayles went 1-for-6 with a double for three RBI’s and Mason Penske went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Fox went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Alex Erickson went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored one run. Reece Kramer went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Alec Sames went 1-for-4, he earned walk and he scored one run.

The Bees starting pitcher Brian Voigt started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Hanson DeVine threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Eric Martin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he gave up one run.

The Bees offense was led by Bryce Flanagan, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Phil Zinda went 1-for-4 with a home run and Brian Voigt went 1-for-4 with a two run home run. Colin Kleffman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Grant Toivonen went 2-for-4. Joel Martin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and no. 54 earned a walk.

REGION 11C (Central Valley/Sauk Valley)

No. 1 Seed SARTELL MUSKIES

Draftees

Ben Johnson Kimball Express Max Koprek Kimball Express Mitch Wieneke Pearl Lake Lakers

No. 2 Seed FOLEY LUMBERJACKS

Draftees

Mason Miller Big Lake Yellow Jackets Wyatt Morell Monticello Polecats Jeff Amann Sartell Stone Ponies

No. 3 Seed WATKINS CLIPPERS

Draftees

Dallas Miller Big Lake Yellow Jackets JT Harren Luxemburg Brewers Matt Dingmann Kimball Express

No. 4 Seed COLD SPRING ROCKIES

Draftees

Mike Revenig Monticello Polecats Zach Dingmann Kimball Express Justin Kunkel Pearl Lake Lakers

SARTELL MUSKIES (BYE)

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS vs. PRIOR LAKE MUDCATS 8/17 (1:30) at Maple Lake

WATKINS CLIPPERS vs. STARK LONGHORNS 8/18 (11:00) at Delano

COLD SPRING ROCKIES vs. ST. PATRICK IRISH 8/18 (7:30) at Delano

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League and Region 11C rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance by a pair of Muskies arms. Lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 for RBI and Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Johnny Schumer went 2-for-3 and he scored one run, Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher, veteran right hand, player/manager Mike Beier. He threw a complete game, he scattered ten hits, gave up three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Tyler Midas, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Keeler and Drew Beier both went 1-for-4 and each scored one run and Noah Winkelman earned a pair of walks.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double and a good pitching performance by a pair of lefties. Ryan Hennen started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Brinker threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, gave up four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two big RBI’s, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. His home run was a shot to right field, estimated at nearly 390’. David Jonas went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Collin Eskew went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Neu went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Sam Distel earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher Reed Pfannenstein threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, gave up six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty Austin Klaverkamp threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Austin Klaverkamp, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Derrick Orth went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs and Luke Harren went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 and Isaac Matchisnky earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated the Polecats of the Sauk Valley League to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. The Clippers play/manager, Lefty Matt Geislinger threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded nineteen strikeouts. He had seven innings, where he faced just three batters, he threw 113 pitches, 91 for strikes.

The Clippers were led on offense by veteran lefty Danny Berg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a huge two run home run and he was hit by a pitch. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-5 and he scored a run, he also made the highlights with a couple of very nice plays in centerfield. Reese Jansen went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Block had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Geislinger was hit by a pitch.

The Polecats starting pitcher Wyatt Morrell started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats were led on offense by Wyatt Morrell, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-4 and Greg Holker was credited with a RBI.\

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1 (7 Innings)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. Veteran Danny Berg started on the mound, he threw two innings and he was forced to leave the game. He gave up two hits, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Young right hander Carson Geislinger threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Carson Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Heath Kramer went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Carter Block went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Dan Berg went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored one run. Reese Jansen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton and Nolan Geislinger both earned a walk and Luke Jansen scored one run.

The Rockies starting pitcher Eli Backes threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, he issued three walks, gave up nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Lardy threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up four runs. Calvin Kalthoff threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Nick Skluzacek, he went 3-for-4 and Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Eli Backes went 1-for-2 and Sam Distel and Jake Brinker both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Clippers of the Central Valley League, backed by eleven his, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The Lumberjacks Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, issued a pair of runs, he gave up five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Kipka threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Tyler Midas was credited with a RBI. Eon VonWald had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning for the game winning RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Keeler went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 with a double. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs, Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Rich Rasmussen was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Clippers, Dustin Kramer, threw eight innings, he gave up elven hits, issued one walk, gave up six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Heath Kramer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one run.

The Clippers were led by Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Heath Kramer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carter Block went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Dan Berg earned a walk and Reese Jansen scored one run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks for the Region 11C championship, backed by fourteen hits and a solid pitching performance. Right hander Austin Gohl threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBI’s. Jace Otto went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and John Schumer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody called a very good game from his catcher position. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Dylan Notsch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Tim Burns went 2-for-4, Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Ahrndt scored one run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was senior to be at Foley High School Alec Dietl, he threw seven innings, he gave up fourteen hits, issued two walks, gave up eleven runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Tyler Midas, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored their lone run. Drew Beier, Mitch Keeler and Noah Winkelman all went 1-for-3. Eon VonWald went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Sam Keeler was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice, Brandon Buesgens had a sacrifice bunt and Tyler Kipka earned a walk.

REGION 15C (Stearns County)

No. 1 Seed FARMING FLAMES

Draftees

Scott Lieser St. Martin Martins

Eli Emerson Richmond Royals

Kyle Lieser St. Martin Martins

No. 2 Seed LAKE HENRY LAKERS

Draftees

Ethan Vogt Elrosa Saints

Bryan Schlangen St. Martin Martins

Carter Tschida Spring Hill Chargers

No. 3 Seed NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS

Draftees

Aaron Vogt Elrosa Saints

Matt Imdieke Maire Grove Grovers

Scott Schlangen St. Martin Martins

FARMING FLAMES (BYE)

LAKE HENRY LAKERS vs. AVON LAKERS 8/18 at Maple Lake (11:00)

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS vs. MARBLE MALLARDS 8/18 at Maple Lake (1:30)

Roger Mischke

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 10 FARMING FLAMES 7

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by nine hits, including a big home run. Carter Wessel started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hit, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Jason Kampsen, he went 2-for-5 with two big home runs. Carter Wessel went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly two RBI’s and he scored one run and Aaron Savelkoul went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Nick Dingmann went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Colin Spooner went 1-of-1 for two big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Shane Kampsen earned two walks and he scored one run, Grant Ludwig earned a walk and Nic Riemann scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher Brad Mergen threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames were led on offense by Brad Mergen, he went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Isaac Nett went 2-for-5 and he scored one run. Cody Fourre went 2-for-5, he scored one run and he was hit by a pitch and Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 and he scored one run. Nick Mergen went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Austin Arceneau was credited with a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 and Ethan Navratil was credited with a RBI and he scored one run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-5 and Zach Koltes earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals, backed by nine hits, including a home run. Scott Lieser started on the mound for the Martins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Scott Schlangen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Mathew Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored one run and Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt.

The Royals Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Adam Backes, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Trent Gertken went 2-for-4. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 and Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. And Hadley went 1-for-4, Alex Budde earned a walk, Cole Schmitz was hit by a pitch, and Dalton Thelen had two sacrifice bunts.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 10 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County rivals the Chargers with a big come back in the late innings. They collected nine hits, a pair of doubles and they had a pair of good pitching performances. right hander veteran Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ty Reller threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Ty Reller, he went 2-for-5 with a double for four big RBI’s. Chad Funk went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tanner Rieland was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher was credited with a RBI, he got walked and he scored one run. Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4 and he score a run. Nick Stangler went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Will Funk went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Chargers starting pitcher Anthony Revermann threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Eric Terres threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he surrendered five runs.

The Chargers were led on offense by Jamie Terres, he went 3-for-4 for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nathan Terres went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s. and he scored one run. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Terres went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 and Jordan Orbeck earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County and Region 15C rivals the Martins a pitching dual. The Silverstreaks did collect eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Ty Reller started on the mound for the Silverstreaks, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued just one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Logan Funk, he went 1-for-4 with a double for RBI, the games only run. Joe Stangler went 2-for-3 with a double and Will Funk went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Chad Funk went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored the games only run and Ty Reller went 2-for-4.

The Martins starting pitcher Scott Lieser threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Matthew Schlangen and Avery Schmitz both went 1-for-4, Nathan Schlangen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Chas Hennen was hit by a pitch.

FARMING FLAMES 11 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 4

The Flames defeated their Stearns County and Region 15C rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by seventeen hits, including a pair of doubles. They had good pitching performances by two young Flame arms. Adam Winkels started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, he issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Flames had five players with multi-hit games, led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil went 3-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Mergen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Arceneau went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Taylor Fourre went 4-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Zach Koltes went 1-for-3 with a double. Craig Klein went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored one run and Tylor Schroeder was credited with a RBI and he scored one run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Hunter Mergen went 1-for-1 and Brad Mergen was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Nick Stangler threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Sand threw 2 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Will Funk, he went 1-for-5 with a three run home run and Nick Stangler went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Logan Funk went 3-for-4 and he scored one run and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Joe Stangler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-4. Chad Funk and Devin Gertken each earned one walk.

FARMING FLAMES 9 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Flames stayed hot as they defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Lakers, backed by eighteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a good pitching performance. Young right hand Taylor Fourre threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued five walks, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Isaac Nett, he went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Taylor Fourre went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ethan Navratil went 5-for-6 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Brad Mergen went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Nick Mergen went 2-for-5. Adam Winkels went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Will Mergen went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Zach Koltes went 1-for-4, Aaron Eiynck earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Coby Mergen earned a walk and he scored one run and Tylor Schroeder earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Jason Kampsen threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, he surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, gave up four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he issued two walks.

The Lakers were led on offense by Nick Dingman and Adam Jaeger both went 2-for-4. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a one run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Aaron Savelkoul earned a pair of walks and Matt Quade earned a walk.

REGION 8C (Victory League)

No. 1 Seed NISSWA LIGHTNING

No. 2 Seed FORT RIPLEY REBELS

No. 3 Seed BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS

No. 4 Seed AVON LAKERS

Avon Lakers vs. Lake Henry Lakers 8/18 Maple Lake (11:00)

8/11/2019

Region 8C draftees:

Nisswa-

Eric Lampert of Upsala (1)

Reggie Litke of the Pierz Lakers (5)

Fort Ripley-

Preston Rocheleau of the Pierz Lakers (2)

Brad Meyer of the Pierz Lakers (6)

Buckman-

Matt Swanson of Upsala (3)

Reese Kapsner of the Pierz Lakers (7)

Avon-

Nick Krippner of St. Stephen (4)

Mitch Reller of Freeport (8)

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 3 AVON LAKERS 2

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Lakers, backed by five very timely hits including a home run and a double. The Billygoats Matt Tauges started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recored twelve strikeouts

The Billygoats were led on offense by Shawn Lanners, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Matt Kummet went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Noah Boser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jack Suska went 1-for-3. Aaron Weber was credited with a RBI, Travis Kahl earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Matt Tauges earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Matt Pichelmann threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Stich threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by Taylor Holthaus, he went 1-for-3 with a two run home run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Riley Voit and Carter Phillip both went 1-for-4, Josh Becker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tony Harlander earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

REGION 4C (County Line/New London-Spicer/Regal)

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 2 RAYMOND ROCKETS 1

The Twins of the County Line League defeated their rivals the Rockets from the Cornbelt league in a pitching dual, backed by a some good defense. The Twins Adam Nibaur started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by John Perkins, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ben Kulset went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Scott Rambow went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and MIke Danielson went 2-for-4. Austen Hadley and Austin Rambow both went 1-for-4.

The Rockets starting pitcher Jose Rosario threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Calvin Kosminskas, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Koenen went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Tyler Steen went 1-for-4 with a double. Eric Hulterstrum and John Sawatzky both went 2-for-4, Jon Broman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Mike Jeseritz was hit by a pitch.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 4 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0

The Rockets of the Cornbelt League defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins for the Section 4C championship. The Rockets collected just four hits, but very timely hits, including a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly. Cole Christianson started on the mound for the Rockets, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran right hander Zach Nelson threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save.

The Rockets were led on offense by Eric Hulterstrum, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored one run. Jordan Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Justin Koenen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. John Sawatzky had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Calvin Kosminskas earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Steen earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher Patrick Courtney threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, gave up four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Schrader threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 4-for-4 with a stolen base and Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 with a double. Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Rambow went 1-for-4. Ben Kulset went 1-for-3, Austen Hadley earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Derek Dolezal earned a walk.

