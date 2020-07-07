Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(4TH OF JULY)

BLUFFTON BRAVES 9 NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS 1

The Braves defeated their Hi-Ten League rivals the Millers in their annual 4th of July game. A game that traditional has a crowd of over 1,000 people and a large fireworks display. This year they had a capacity grown according to the MBA guidelines. Well there wasn’t as much fireworks this season on or off the field. This game takes place under the lights with their fireworks since the 1950’s. This was a 2-1 ball game going into the sixth inning, then the Braves put up four runs and three more in the seventh.

Veteran Dustin Geiser started on the mound for the Braves, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Justin Dykhoff threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Dykhoff threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Skylar Mursu threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Braves offense collected twelve hits, led by Tom Tellers, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Tellers went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Josh Dykhoff went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cody Geiser went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kyle Dykhoff went 3 for 4 and he scored a run. Jake Dykhoff went 2 for 4, Wyatt Hamann went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Preston Warren was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Millers starting pitcher Austin Maneval, threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Millers offense was led by Brandon Kupfer and Ethan Hendrix both went 1 for 3 with a double. Austin Maneval went 1 for 3 and Owen Korte went 1 for 2. Tyler Patron and Taylor Thompson both were hit by a pitch, Adam Petron and Derek Gaudette both earned walks and Collin Teich scored a run

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 16 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3 (7 Innings)

The Express put up eight runs in the first inning to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Ben Johnson started on the mound for the Express, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Express did collect fifteen hits, along with earning eight walks, led by veteran Adam Beyer. He went 3 for 4 with two home runs and a double for five RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Austin Ruehle went 2 for 4 with a home run for three big RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Jeremy Kuechle went 3 for 4 for three RBI’s and Ben Johnson went 3 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Joe Pennertz went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Max Tibbits went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Dingmann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brian Marquardt earned a walk and Michael Hoffman earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Tyler Stang threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Wieneke threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Colton Fruth threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two walks. Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Wieneke, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Tommy Linn went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Colton Fruth earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Derrick Garding and Andy Linn both earned walks.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by some timely hitting and a big four run third inning. Ben Arends started on the mound for the Hawks, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Geislinger threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Thielen threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Olean threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense, collected eight hits, led by Matt Unterberger, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Lies went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Kelm went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. David Pennertz went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Stephen Pennertz was credited with a RBI. Tanner Olean went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeff Haag went 2 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Connor Holthaus went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Austin Berg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Brewers starting pitcher JT Harren threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Casey Underwood threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Breaker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Harren threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave one run and he issued two walks.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrick Orth, he went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored one run. Isaac Matchinsky went 2 for 4 with a double and Austin Klaverkamp earned a walk and he was credited with two RBI’s. Luke Harren went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Sam Iten went 2 for 4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethyn Fruth went 2 for 5 with a stolen base and DJ Kron earned two walks. Rhett Fruth went 1 for 1, Casey Underwood earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Chris Kraus had a stolen base and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES over ST. NICHOLAS NICKS (Forfeit)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 BECKER BANDITS 5

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Bandits, they did put five big runs in the bottom of the eighth. The game was tied up till that point, then the Polecats broke it open. The Polecats starting pitcher Isaac Frandsen threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hunter Kisner threw two innings in relief, he gave one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Tupy threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw the final inning in relief, to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats were led on offense by Keenan Macek, he went 2 for 4 with a double for five big RBI’s. Brayden Hanson went 3 for 5 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Tupy went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Jacob Schmitz was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Frandsen went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and a scored two runs, Cole Bovee and Eli Schafer both scored runs.

The Bandits starting pitcher, Cameron Fischer, threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was he pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Peyton Bigaouette threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired a pair of batters.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Joe Dolan went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Weston Schug went 2 for 5 and he scored two runs and Kreeden Blomquist was credited with a RBI. Ryan Groskreutz went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Ben Strot earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Krenz earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by some good pitching performances. Alex Foss started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran right hander, Mike Beier threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits. Tyler Midas threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense, collected four hits, but very timely hits, including a triple and a double. Noah Winkelman had a good day as he went 1 for 2 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Drew Beier was credited a RBI on a fielders choice and he had a stolen base. Mitch Keller went 2 for 5 with a double and Sam Keeler went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Ean VonWald earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Midas earned two walks and Rich Rassmasson was hit by a pitch.

The Laker starting pitcher, Jordan Golombiecki, threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Skymanski threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Matt Korte went 2 for 4. Tyler Maurer went 1 for 4, Jordan Golombiecki went 1 for 3 and Matt Krepp earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 3

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the Yellow Jackets, in a good game. It was tied one to one going in to the fifth inning, when the River Cats added a run and then they put up two more in the seventh inning. Jake Carper started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recored three strikeouts. Jack Grell threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ty Carper threw the final two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by Justin Houge, he went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Callan Hinkemeyer went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Cole Gueningsman went 2 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ty Carper went 2 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Jake Carper went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk, Jack Grell earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Zach Schmidt and Al Smith both earned one walks.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher, Matthew Chuba threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Busse threw 1/3 of an inning in relief and Zeus Schlegel threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, issued five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he issued a walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets were led on offense by Zeus Schlegel, he went 2 for 4 with a triple for a RBI and Dallas Miller went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored at run and Tanner Teige went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matthew Chuba went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Brandon Holthaus went 1 for 5. Will Boeckman went 1 for 3, Dustin Wilcox earned a pair of walks and Trey Teiger earned a walk and he scored a run.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 6 BECKER BANDITS 5

The Red Devils defeated their rivals the Bandits in a very good ball game, backed by twelve hits, including three big doubles. This gave their starting pitcher, player/manager Bryan McCalllun great support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he scattered five hits, gave up five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Sam Ripley, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two big RBI’s and Ryan Davidson went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryndon Haggerty went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Eric Simon went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Big Mac went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Luke Selken went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Luke Welle went 1 for 5 and he scored a run, Logan Kimbler went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Kruger scored a run.

The Bandits Weston Schug started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Bandits offense was led by Matthew Moe, he went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run no Mitch Louden had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Weston Schug went 1 for 5 with a double and Dalton Fouquette went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Kreeden Blomquist and Matt Krenz both went 1 for 4 and each scored a run and Joe Dolan earned a walk and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

MARTIN MARTINS 2 ELROSA SAINTS 1 (12 Innings)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints in a twelve inning marathon. A walk off home run by Kyle Lieser decided this pitchers battle. The Martins starting pitcher, Scott Lieser threw ten innings, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw two innings in relief, to earn the win, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins did collect ten hits, that included two solo home runs, by Kyle Lieser and Matthew Schlangen. Kyle went 1 for 4 with the home run, he earned two walks and Matthew went 2 for 5 with the home run. Bryan Schlangen went 2 for 4 and he earned a walk and Nathan Schlangen went 2 for 5. Scott Lieser and Michael Schlangen both went 1 for 4 and Derek Kroll went 1 for 3 with a walk. Scott Schlangen and Zach Moritz both earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher, Payton VanBeck, threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Ryan Illies, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kevin Kuefler went 2 for 5 and Will VanBeck went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Luke VanBeck went 1 for 4 and he scored a a run, Jackson Peter went 1 for 4 and Brandon Roelike earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 FARMING FLAMES 5

The Flames did take a early lead, with a pair of runs in the first, one in the second and another in the fifth. The Royals did put up three runs in the top of the sixth inning and a solo shot by Cole Schmitz to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning. The Royals put up three runs in the top of the ninth, to give them a 7-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. Both teams did collect a dozen hits apiece, if it hadn’t been for a handful of impressive defensive plays, we would have seen a lot more runs. The starting pitcher for the Royals, Eli Emerson battled for six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by veteran Cole Schmitz, he went 4 for 5 with a home run and Trent Gertken went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Schroeder went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Chase Aleshire earned a pair of walks and he was credited with a RBI. Dusty Adams went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 2 for 4 and he earned a walk. Mason Primus went 1 for 5, Logan Aleshire went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and and Dalton Thelen earned a walk.

The Flames starting pitcher, Tyler Schroeder threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Taylor Fourre threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Dylan Panek threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued one walk.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he had a great night, he went 4 for 4 with a double, one walk, he scored three runs and two stolen bases. Nick Mergen went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s and Cody Fourre went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by pitch. Will Mergen went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Schroeder went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Taylor Fourre went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Adam Winkels went 1 for 5, Ethan Navatril earned a walk and Chad Mergen had a stolen base.

FARMING FLAMES 5 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by thirteen hits, to give their pitchers good support. Adam Winkels started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Navratil threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Tylor Schroeder, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for three huge RBI’s,, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Will Mergen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Aaron Eiynck went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Isaac Nett went 3 for 5 with a double, Adam Winkels went 2 for 2 and Cory Fourre went 2 for 5 and he scored at run.Taylor Fourre went 1 for 5, Brenden Eiynck went 1 for 1, Nick Mergen and Ethan Navratil both scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher, Carter Tschida threw four innings and Eric Terres threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Eric Schoenberg, he went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Eric Terres went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schoenberg went 3 for 4 and he earned a walk and Jamie Terres went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Carter Tschida went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Reagan Nelson earned a walk and Dylan Gertken scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 9 MEIRE GROVER GROVERS 4

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, they collected eleven hits, as seven players collected hits. This game was tied going into the seventh inning when the Silverstreaks put up four big runs and three more int the eighth inning. Veteran right hander, Jim Thull threw a gem, a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Adam Stangler, he went 2 for 5 with two doubles for three big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Reller went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Tanner Rieland went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Will Funk went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 2 for 4 and he scored three runs. Hunter Rademacher went 2 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Chad Funk was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Joe Stangler went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher, Matt Imdieke threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and he issued three walks. Josh Roelike threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 2 for 4 with a two home runs for three RBI’s and Kurt Marthaler went 1 for 4 with a home run. Jordan Klaphake went 1 for 4 and he was hit by a pitch, Tyler Moscho went 1 for 2 and he earned two walks, Alex Welle scored a run and Andrew Welle was hit by a pitch.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals, backed by good pitcher performances by three Charger arms. Austin Schoenberg started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Reagan Nelson threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Welle closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Chargers offense collected seven hits, led by Jamie Terres, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Schoenberg went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Brent Terres went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice and he scored a run and Eric Terres earned a pair of walks. Nathan Terres went 1 for 4 and Austin Schoenberg went 1 for 5. Reagan Nelson went 1 for 1 and he earned a walk and Aaron Christen went 1 for 2 and he scored a run.

The Lakers staring pitcher, Carter Wessel threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Shane Kampsen, he went 1 for 1 with a home run and he earned three walks. Nick Dingman went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Carter Wessel went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk.Grant Ludwig went 1 for 5 and Levi Bast went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Colin Spooner went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice and Sam Hopfer earned a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 4 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Cubs defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, by ten hits, and a solid pitching performance. Tyler Hoffman started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, one run, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Tyler Thomes, he had a home run and he earned a pair of walks. Ryan Kraemer went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Leukam went 2 for 6 for two RBI’s. Kegan Stueve went 3 for 4, he earned a walk, scored four runs and he had a stolen base. Nick Rademacher went 1 for 4 and he was hit by a pitch, Brett Engelmeyer went 1 for 4 and Levi Feldeward earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Josh Mackedanz threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Dawson Hemmesch, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Chris Vanderbeek went 2 for 4. Brandon Schleper went 1 for 3 with a double and Devon Savage went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Russ Leyendecker went 1 for 4 and Brady Kingfus and Brent Heinen both earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

STEPHEN STEVES 11 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and four doubles. Lefty Nick Krippner started on the mound for the Steves, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Tony Schmitz, he went 3 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jake Schelonka went 4 for 6 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

Blake Guggenberger went 1 for 3 with a home run for three RBI’s and Matt Meyer went 2 for 6 with a home run. Bo Schmitz went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Wolhart went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 2 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Derek Durant went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ben Oman went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored one run.

The Bears starting pitcher, Tate Lange, threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Huls threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Niemeyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alan Justin threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and one run.

The Bears were led on offense by Alex Lange, he went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Huls had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Isaiah Folsom and Joel Klein both went 1 for 4, Jordan Schmitz and Alan Justin both earned a walk and Jake Nelson was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 STARBUCK STARS 2

The Twins defeated their County Line rivals, backed by eleven hits, to give their starting pitcher good support. Adam Niebauer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Derek Dolezal, he went 3 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for four RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored one run. Josh Soine went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s and Scott Rambow went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Rambow went 2 for 5 and he scored two runs and Jake Rambow earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mike Danielson went 1 for 5 and Ben Kulset had a sacrifice.

The Stars starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Austin Versteeg. They were led on offense by Austen Versteeg, he went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Jared Freese went 2 for 4. Mitchell Gruber went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Gruber went 1 for 4 for and he scored a run. Parker Holmberg went 1 for 4 and Mike Kragenbring earned a pair of walks. Aaron Versteeg, Dylan Jergenson and Daron Alexander all earned a walk and Andrew Toops was hit by a pitch.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 14 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 9

The Twins defeated their County Line rivals the Pirates, in a ball game that featured twenty-five hits and seventeen walks. The Twins put up six runs in the second inning to give the their pitchers good support. Adam Schrader started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he issued one walk. Hunter Magnuson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by a pair of home runs, one by Adam Schrader, he went 3 for 5 with a home run for five RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Soine went 2 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Jay Magnuson went 2 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Ethan Haugen earned four walks for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Dalton Rambow went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Kulset earned two walks for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs Mike Danielson went 1 for 5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Rambow earned three walks and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Pirates starting pitcher, Grady Fuchs threw four innings, he gave up three hits, seven walks, eight runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Grant Fuchs threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, seven walks, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Zac Osendorf threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one walk, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates were led on offense by Blake Vagle, he went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Grant Fuchs went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Grady Fuchs went 1 for 5 for a RBI. Griffin Bjerke went 1 for 5 for two RBI’s and Garrett Leusink went 1 for 3 for a double for a RBI. Eric Johnson went 2 for 3 and Luke Johnson was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Rick Hendrickson, Zach Schroeder and Grayson Fuchs all went 1 for 3.

REGAL EAGLES 5 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by eight hits, including three doubles. Nathan Meyer started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three walks, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw six innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, issued three walks and he record three strikeouts.

The Eagles seven players collect hits, led by Nathan Meyer, he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Beier went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. William Rougske went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk and Nick Perkins went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Blake Karsch went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Shane Rademacher went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Josh Beier earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Ohrlein earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw six innings, have gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Patrick Courtney threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2 for 5 with a home run and he scored two runs and Scott Rambow went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Dalton Rambow went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Adam Schroeder went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored at run. Ben Kulset went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Ethan Haugen went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Trent Pientka went 1 for 3 and Jett Salonek earned a walk. `

EXHIBITION GAME

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 TEMPE BANDITOS 0 (7 Innings)

The Springers defeated the traveling team from Arizona, the BANDITOS, backed by twelve hits including a triple and a pair of doubles. The Springers starting pitcher, righty Nick Pennick threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded ten strikeouts. Justin Thompson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2 for 3 with a triple for three RBIs’, he had a stolen base, earned one walk and he scored three runs. Jeron Terres went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Justin Thompson went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Drew VanLoy went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored one run and BJ Huls earned to walk and he was credited with a RBI.

The BANDITOS starting pitcher, Doug Brandt threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven walks, eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kevin Noderer threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The were led on offense by Andy Tulumello, he went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, Daniel Milner went 1 for 3 and Michael Coughlin went 1 for 2.

SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 6th THRU 12th

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 8th

Friday July 10th

St.Nicholas Nicks @ Eden Valley Hawks (8:00)

Saturday July 11th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Watkins Clippers @ Luxemburg Brewers. (2:00)

Sunday July 12th

Kimball Express @ St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

St. Augusta Gussies @ Eden Valley Hawks (6:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

Watkins Clippers @ Cold Spring Rockies (7:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Monday July 6th

Clearwater River Cats @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Tuesday July 7th

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ Rogers Red Devils (6:30)

Wednesday July 8th

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Clear Lake Lakers (6:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Friday July 10th

Sartell Muskies @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Albertville Villains @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Clear Lake Lakers (5:30)

Saturday July 11th

St. Joesph Joes @ Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Sunday July 12th

Clearwater River Cats @ Becker Bandits (4:00)

Sartell Muskies @ Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Albertville Villains @ Rogers Red Devils (5:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 10th

Roscoe Rangers @ Elrosa Saint (7:30)

New Munich Silver Streaks @ St. Martin Martins (8:30)

Saturday July 11th

Miere Grove Grovers @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

Sunday July 12th

Farming Flames @ Meire Grove Govers (1:30)

St. Martin Martins @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

New Munich Silver Streaks @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday July 11th

St. Stephen Steves @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Sunday July 12th

Opole Bears @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

CLASS B

Thursday July 8th

Cold Spring Springers @ St. Cloud Beaudreaus (7:30)

Saturday July 11th

Brainerd Bees @ Sobieski Skis (1:30)

Sunday July 12th

Moorhead Brewers @ Cold Spring Springers (3:00)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Wednesday July 8th

Atwater Chuckers @ Paynesville Pirates (7:00)

Saturday July 11th

New London-Spicer Twins @ Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers (1:30)

Paynesville Pirates @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

EXHIBITION

Wednesday July 8th

Raymond Rockets @ New London-Spicer Twins (7:30)

Starbuck Stars @ Elrosa Saints (7:30)

St. August Gussies @ Clearwater River Cats (6:15)

Friday July 10th

Brainerd Bees @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

New London-Spicer Twins @ Bird Island Bullfrogs (7:30)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Clearwater River Cats (6:30)

Saturday July 11th

Roger Red Devils @ Northwest Orioles (Osseo) (6:30)

Albertville Villains @ Loretto Larks (8:30)