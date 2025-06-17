Town Ball Update – Tuesday, June 17th

PIERZ BREWERS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Brewers defeated their foe the Black Sox, they out hit them nine to four, J. Prokott threw six innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded nine strikeouts. Peter Schommer threw three innings, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derek Dahmen went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base and he had scored a run. Phil Zynda went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Preston Veith went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Mike Nezerka went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Mike Leidenfrost had a sacrifice fly, a RBI and he had two walks, Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

Freeport Andrew Kerzman threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jadin Norby threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4with a double and Ryan Liebrenz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Mason Toutges went 1-for-4 and Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-3.

__________________________________________________

OPOLE BEARS 4 AITKIN STEAM 2

The Bears defeated their eastern division foe the Steam, they out hit them eight to seven, including four doubles. Isaiah Folsom threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. David Heinen threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chris Ebnet, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Dominic Hoika went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Max Posch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-4, Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-3 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Dierks Opatz and Isaiah Folsom both scored a run.

For Aitkin J. McGuire threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Drew Paulbeck threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by J. McGuire went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Zack Ehnstrom went 2-for-5 with a double and Logan Olson went 1-for-4 with a double. Drew Pualbeck went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and. Tucker Holm was hit twice by a pitch. J. McGuire had two walks and Jon Blanchette had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they were out hit eleven to nine. Will VanBeck threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Ashton Dingmann threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Saints scored the go ahead run in the top of the tenth inning on a suicidal bunt.

Their offense was led by Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 1-for4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Blaine Fischer went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Luke Illies had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-1 and Peyton Winer had a sacrifice bunt and a walk. Gavin Kampsen had a walk and he scored a run, Ethan Mueller had a sacrifice bunt, Kevin Kuefler was hit by a pitch and Ryan Olmscheid had a walk.

For the Rangers Bryce Vanderbeek threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had five strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Max Athmann threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Matt Hemingson went 4-for-6 and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 1-for-3 with three walks and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-5 and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-4 with a walk, Brandon Schleper went 1-for-5, Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-5 and Nick Utsch had a walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

The Nicks defeated their league foe the Gussies, they out hit them seven to six, they were aided by six walks and they had seven stolen bases. Andy Bautch threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dylan Rausch went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Damian Lincoln went 3-for-3 with three stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Kaden Rausch had a RBI. Andray Stang had two stolen bases and a walk, Al Foehrenbacher had three walks and he scored a run and Andy Bautch had a walk.

For St. Augusta Truman Toenjes threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Jared Laudenbach threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense led by Aaron Voigt, he went 2-for-3 with home run and a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch. Nevin Bloolm went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Truman Toenjes was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 8 BECKER BANDITS 4

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they were out hit nine to eight. Terrance Moody threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Dom Mathies went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Noah Hemker went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Carter Reideman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Terrance Moody had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz had two walks and he scored a run and Owen Arndt had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For Becker Will Thorn threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Weston Schug threw one inning, he gave up a walk and Matt Moe threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and four runs. Ethan Guck threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Will Thorn went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Weston Schug went 2-for-4. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-5 and he scored three runs and Kreeden Bloomquist had two walks. Gerad Brock had two walks and Josh Groskreutz had a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 3 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 1

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, they each collected nine hits, Austin Versteeg threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he had a strikeout. Colin Richards threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Versteeg, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mitch Gruber went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Gruber went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Aaron Versteeg went 2-for-4. Darion Alexander went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, PJ Johnson went 1-for-4 and Cameron Simon had a walk.

For Paynesville Sam Oehrlein threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sam Oehrlein, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-1 with a double. Garret Leusink went 2-for-4 and Luke Johnson went 1-for-2 with two walks. Brock Bruntlett and Grady Fuchs both went 1-for-3 and Grayson Fuchs had two walks and he scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them four to three. Lefty Ty Reller threw nine innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Holm, he had a RBI and a walk and Ty Reller went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Birr went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ian Funk went 1-for-3. Logan Funk went 1-for-4 and Will Funk had two walks. Carter Schiffler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caden Sand and Carter Birr both had a walk.

For the Lakers Trent Wendlandt threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he had three strikeouts and Grant Ludwig gave up a walk.

Their off offense was led by Trent Wendlandt went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-4. Shane Kampsen had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch three times and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-3 and Grant Ludwig and Leyton Fuchs both had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 7 BASEBALL 365 4

The Mudcats defeated their foe 365, they out hit them thirteen to ten, Jacolby Nold threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts. Dylan Erholtz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Cullen Wilson threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Carter Heinsch went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caiden Kjelstrom went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Cullen Wilson went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Dylan Inniger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Gavin Gast went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, David Dorsey went 1-for-4 and Dylan Erholtz went 1-for-4.

Carl Ermisch threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he had two strikeouts. Nate Cousins threw two innings, he gave up three hits, and two runs and Jackson Thielen threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had a strikeout. No. 41 threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Schmalz went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Tony Manville went 3-for-3, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Chris Odegard went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Mike Lueck went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Jake Mangler had a RBI and Mason Wolf went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5 MONTICELLO POLECATS 4

The Polecats were defeated by their rivals the Irish, Tanner Eckhart threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Caden King went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-2 with three stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs and Eric Bello went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases. Cal Ulven went 1-for-4, Nick Anderson had two stolen bases and Brayden Hanson had a sacrifice fly.

STEARNS COUNTY STANDINGS

NORTH

Spring Hill 7-1

New Munich 6-3

Elrosa 6-3

Greenwald 3-5

Meire Grove 1-9

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE STANDINGS

Norway Lake Sunburg 3-1

New London Spicer 3-2

Starbuck 3-3

Paynesville 3-3

Atwater 2-4

Regal 3-3

VICTORY B

W-L

Buckman 5-1

Sobieski 5-1

Foley 4-2

Nisswa 2-4

St. Stephen 2-3

Avon 1-4

Ft. Ripley 1-5

SCL-SOUTH

W-LSt. Martin 7-2

Richmond 5-3

Roscoe 5-5

Farming 3-5

Lake Henry 1-9

VICTORY LEAGUE STANDINGS

VICTORY C

W-L

St. Wendel 7-1

Pierz Brewers 6-1

Pierz Lakers 6-1

Upsala 5-3

Opole 5-2

Randall 3-3

St. Mathias 3-4

Freeport 3-5

Royalton 2-5

Aitkin 2-5

Pierz Bulldogs 2-6

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

CLASS A SECTION 8

Sartell Muskies 6-0

Monticello Polecats 2-1

CLASS B DISTRICT 1

Cold Spring Springers 5-0

St. Joesph Joes 4-3

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 2-3

Sartell Stone Poneys 2-3

Albertville Anglers 0-9

CLASS C REGION 1

Becker Bandits 4-3

Clearwater River Cats 4-4

Clear Lake Lakers 1-4