STATE TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

AUGUST 29th and August 30th

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 COLOGNE HOLLANDERS 3

The Royals out hit the Hollanders nine to eight, including one double, four stolen bases, three batters were hit by a pitch and seven collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. A draftee from New Munich Ty Reller threw four innings in relief to close it out and he earned the save. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Caleb Maddox went 2-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Cole Schmitz went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Boos went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Goose Hadley went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and Cooper Notch went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Grady Notch went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run, Kyle Budde was hit by a pitch and Cru Rugemer had a stolen base.

The Hollanders starting pitcher was Quinn Cloutier, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Greyson McKinney threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Graham Burke threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hollanders offense was led by Carter Clemenson went 1-5 with a home run for a RBI and Ben Schaefer went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tanner Liebrenz went 3-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Koepp went 1-3 with a walk, Quinn Cloutier went 1-4, Casey Clemenson had a walk and Joey Lilya scored a run.

FAIRMONT MARTINS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

The Martins out hit the Rockies thirteen to four, including one home run, two doubles, six walks and seven collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Spencer Chirpich, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Jon Traetow, he went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he had two walks. Joey Crissinger went 4-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Eli Anderson went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Levi Becker went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Derek Shoen went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Zach Jorgensen went 1-5 and he scored a run, Spencer Chirpich went 1-5, Lance Becker was credited for a RBI and he had a walk and Luke Becker had a walk.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Evan Acheson threw one inning, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Hennen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger and Sam Nislter both went 1-4. David Jonas was credited for a RBI, Luke VanErp went 1-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Neu went 1-2 with two walks.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 BLUFFTON BRAVES 3

The Springers out hit the Braves thirteen to twelve, including one double, they had seven that collected hits and they made some very good plays on the field. This was a twelve inning battle that last about four hours! Their starting pitcher was Jack Arnold, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Draftee from Chisago Lakes Reed Marquardt threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty veteran Zach Femrite threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer went 2-6 for a RBI and he scored a run, he was named player of the game. Jace Griffin went 3-6 for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 1-5 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 2-6, he scored two runs and Joe Dempsey went 2-5 with a walk. Will Huls went 2-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cal Heying went 1-6 for a RBI. Drew VanLoy was credited for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Brad Olson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Braves starting pitcher was draftee from Roseau Isaac Wensloff, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Josh Dykhoff threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Darin Stanislawski a draftee from Fergus Falls threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Braves offense was led by Isaac Haman went 2-6 for a RBI and Josh Dykhoff went 3-5 with two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Justin Dykhoff went 3-6 and and Tyson Barthel went 2-6. Gabe Geiser went 1-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Connor Davis went 1-6. Kobe Snyder was hit by a pitch and he had two walks and Payton Rondestvedt scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 FOREST LAKE BREWERS 0

The Muskies out hit the Brewers seven to six, including a double and six collecting hits and they played very good defense. Lefty John Schumer started on the mound, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was named the outstanding player of the game. Andrew Deters went 2-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Partch and Mateo Segura both went 1-3 and Jace Otto went 1-4.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Cam Kline, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 30 threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Brewers offense was led by Alex Abercrombie went 3-4 and Mike Schultz went 1-4 with a double. Gage Lund went 1-2 with a stolen base and he had a walk, Sean Graff went 1-4 and Gavin Goehner and Brock Larsen both had a walk.

WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 1 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Red Devils were out hit by the Cyclones ten to four, they played solid defense. Their starting pither was Patrick Tschida, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. J. From threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Chris Olson, he went 1-3 and scored a run and Patrick Tschida went 1-2 with two walks. Ryan Hangartner went 1-4, Isaiah Mead went 1-2. Wyatt McCabe was hit by a pitch and Ben Theisen had walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. A draftee from Isanti Phil Bray threw three innings, he gave up one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Caleb Martin went 2-4 with a double and Ben Rothstein went 2-3 with a double. Shea Koster went 1-3 with a walk and Carter Riedeman went 1-3. Noah Jensen and Vince Murn both went 1-4, Jeff Solorz went 2-4. Luke Pakkala was hit by a pitch and Dan Dusing had a stolen base.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 BROWNTON BRUINS 1

The Brewers were out hit by the Bruins ten to eight, they did collect two doubles and they had six collect hits. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw three innings, he gave up two hits one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer, he went 2-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. JT Harren went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored one run. Josh Lanctot went 1-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Peters went 1-5 with a double for a RBI. Luke Harren went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Adams went 1-5 and he scored a run, Jake Stalboerger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Derrik Orth had a walk and he scored a run and Sam Iten had a walk.

The Bruins starting pitcher was Cole Mathews, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Grams threw three innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Priebe threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bruins offense was led by Nate Schultz went 2-5 and Scott Finberg went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch. Dylan Schwarzrock went 3-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Andy Prieve went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Mason Clark, Taylor Schuette and Nathan Haas all went 1-4.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 1

The Martins out hit the Billygoats nine to three, including a double and six collecting hits. Their starting pitcher Scott Lieser threw a gem, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 3-4 for a RBI and Kurt Schlangen went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-4 for a RBI and Jaylynn Arceneau went 2-4. Matt Schlangen went 1-4 and Devon Schaefer scored a run.

The Billygoats starting pitcher was Matt Tautges, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Peter Herman went 1-3 for a RBI, Andrew Rueckert went 1-3 and he scored a run and Noah Boser went 1-4.

SOBIESKI SKIS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Skis and the Express both collected eight hits, including a sacrifice fly, eight walks seven that collected hits. All runs were scored in the ninth inning. Dustin Parker threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run and four walks. A draftee from Fort Ripley Jack Schafer threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Thoma went 1-4 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Alex Thoma had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, game winner and Collin Eckman went 2-5 with a stolen base. Dusty Parker went 1-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn went 1-3 with a walk, Hunter Filippi went 1-1 and he had two walks, Owen Bode was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Zach Opatz went 1-4.

The Express starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven singles, one run, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Austin Ruehle went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt had a walk. Matt Friesen went 1-5, Joe Hess was hit by a pitch and Ben Johnson had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 DUMONT SAINTS 0

The Saints out hit the Saints ten to five, inclduing a triple and a double and six that collected hits. The Saints starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann, he threw a nine inning gem to earn the win. He gave five singles, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter went 3-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he had a walk. Peyton Winter went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Blaine Fischer went 2-4 and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Derek Wiener went 2-4 and Luke Illies went 1-3 and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Roos, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. A draftee from Minneota Adam Dalage threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Patrick Kussatz, he went 2-3 and Eli Larson went 1-3 with a walk. Brady Nachbor went 1-4, Jordan Roosevelt went 1-3 and Mason Lampe had a walk.