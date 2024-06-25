Town Ball Update; Cold Spring Rockies Win

COLD SPRING DAY IN THE PARK

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4, GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Rockies from the Central Valley league defeated the Cubs from the Victory league at the day in the Park event. This was the only game of four played because of the rain. The Rockies out hit them nine to four and they got a pitching gem from Hunter Fuchs. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 for aRBI and he earned a walk and player/manager David Jonas went 1-for-4. Thad Lieser went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Linn went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Brady Levington went 1-for-4 and Austin Dufner scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Ethan Ettel, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he issued three walks. Tyler Engelmeyer threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Grant Moscho, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Connor Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2, Breydon Dobmeier earned two walks and Westin Middendorf earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Ettel was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Tyler Engelmeyer earned a walk, Kegan Stueve and Sam Frieler both were hit by a pitch.