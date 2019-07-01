Timberwolves Miss Out on Russell

The Timberwolves had been reportedly interested in acquiring point guard D'Angelo Russell but that hope went away Sunday night when Golden State acquired Russell in a sign and trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State traded guard Andre Iguodala to Memphis to make room for Russell. Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier go to Golden State in the trade as well.

The Timberwolves were hoping to trade point guard Jeff Teague or shooting guard Andrew Wiggins to make room for Russell.