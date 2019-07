The Timberwolves are in the NBA Summer League final after beating the Brooklyn Nets 85-77 Sunday in Las Vegas. Naz Reid had 20 points and 6 rebounds in 19 minutes to lead the Wolves. Jordan McLaughlin added 12 points and former Gopher Jordan Murphy chipped in 9 points and 7 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Wolves play Memphis in the NBA Summer League Final in Vegas at 8pm (Central Time) tonight. Watch the game on ESPN2.