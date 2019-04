MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves are on their longest winning streak (4 games) since December 2012 after beating the Mavericks Saturday night.

Three different Timberwolves had double-doubles on the night. Karl Anthony-Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Taj Gibson with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jeff Teague had 11 points with 10 assists.