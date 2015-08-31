Tigers Top Sartell In Overtime- Week Two Scoreboard

The Tech Tigers topped the Sartell Sabres 32-31 in overtime Friday night to improve to 1-1 on the season. The Tigers trailed 25-14 at the half before coming back to win.

Tech quarterback Chris Backes was 21-31 for 247 yards and two touchdowns and Brevyn Spann-Ford had ten catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Sartell (0-2) quarterback Chris Belling was 6-15 for 108 yards and also added a rushing touchdown.

ELSEWHERE:

Rocori (2-0) beat Willmar 41-20

Brainerd topped Apollo (1-1) 35-6

Bemidji beat Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-1) 46-26