Tigers Strike First But Fall At State Tourney

The Tech Tigers struck early but couldn’t hold the momentum in a 4-1 loss to Holy Angels Monday night at US Bank Stadium in the Class A boys soccer semifinals.

The Tigers struck first when Ethan Miller lobbed a ball over the head of Holy Angels goalkeeper Peter Forseth in the 35th minute of the first half. The goal was assisted by senior Mohamad Yussef, and Tech took a 1-0 lead into the half after out-shooting the Stars 4-3.

However, Holy Angels struck twice in short order in the second half, with sophomore Carter Hermanson scoring two goals within a minute of one another to give AHA a 2-1 lead. The Stars would add a pair of goals in the game’s final three minutes to pull away for the 4-1 win.

The Stars out-shot the Tigers 6-0 in the second half, although the Tigers did have a pair of scoring chances in close while they were still within a goal early in the half.

Tech’s record falls to 15-3-2, and the Tigers will play a 3rd place game Tuesday at 10 am.

(An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Tech’s season was over).

