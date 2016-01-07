Thursday’s Prep Sports Schedule

The third-ranked Apollo Eagles boys hockey team will take on second-ranked Breck Thursday night at the MAC. Apollo is 12-1 on the season and currently is riding a 12-game winning streak. The Mustangs are 10-3 on the season and most recently lost back-to-back games in the Schwan's Cup over the holiday break.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Boys Basketball

ROCORI @ Albany

Cathedral @ Zimmerman

Girls Hockey

Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

Brainerd @ River Lakes

Girls Basketball

Tech @ Sartell

Apollo @ ROCORI

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Foley @ Cathedral