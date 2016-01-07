Thursday’s Prep Sports Schedule

Dave Overlund

The third-ranked Apollo Eagles boys hockey team will take on second-ranked Breck Thursday night at the MAC. Apollo is 12-1 on the season and currently is riding a 12-game winning streak. The Mustangs are 10-3 on the season and most recently lost back-to-back games in the Schwan's Cup over the holiday break.

ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Boys Basketball 
ROCORI @ Albany
Cathedral @ Zimmerman

Girls Hockey 
Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Brainerd @ River Lakes

Girls Basketball 
Tech @ Sartell
Apollo @ ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Foley @ Cathedral

 

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top