St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

St. Cloud Tech graduate and Sauk Rapids native, Brevyn Spann-Ford has been invited to participate in the NFL scouting combine. The 6'7 268 pound tight end played college football for P.J. Fleck at the University of Minnesota.

Photo - Jacky Ford Photo - Jacky Ford loading...

Spann-Ford was named All-Big Ten Honorable mention in 2023. He started all 12 regular season games and made 25 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He also blocked for an offense that rushed for 2,264 yards and 13 touchdowns and one that threw for 1,864 and 16 touchdowns. He played in 60 career games and caught 95 passes for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns. He recently competed in the Senior Bowl, where he caught one touchdown.

Get our free mobile app

Spann-Ford's college teammate for the Gophers, Tyler Nubin has also been invited to the NFL scouting combine. Nubin was named First Team All-American and All-Big Ten First Team last season, made 53 tackles in the 2023 season. He also had five interceptions and four pass breakups. Nubin played in 55 career games for the Maroon and Gold and made 207 tackles. His 13 career interceptions are a program record.

The NFL scouting combine will take place Feb. 26 through March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium.