The Vikings Battled The Rams 25 Years Ago With A Different Reclaimed Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the most successful seasons in franchise history in 1998. The team rolled over nearly every foe during the regular season and finished 15-1. After demolishing the Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, the team famously fell to the 14-2 Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Metrodome.

Some of us still haven't recovered.

The 1999 season saw the team attempt to run it back with a very similar roster to the 1998 edition but, after starting the season 2-4, coach Dennis Green made a change at quarterback. Out was Randall Cunningam just a year after throwing for 3,704 yards and leading the team to a then-NFL-record 556 points.

Taking his place? Former #1 overall draft pick Jeff George, who the Vikings had signed to a one-year contract shortly before the start of training camp. George was hoping for a starting job but settled for the backup spot in Minnesota's high-powered offense.

George led the Vikings to a 10-6 record and a spot in the NFC Playoffs, passing for 23 touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts). In the opening round of the playoffs, George helped Minnesota beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-10 to reach the NFC's Divisional round.

The Vikings were matched up with the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" team, led by league MVP Kurt Warner. In a high-scoring shootout, the Rams won 49-37.

After the season, Vikings wide receivers (and future Hall of Famers) Cris Carter and Randy Moss both vocalized their desire for George's return.

"We'd have something special," said Carter, who caught half of George's 28 touchdown passes. "I'll be pulling for him. They know how I feel about the situation."

Moss concurred: "Being wise, if it was my choice, I'd keep him. ... I would like to have him play as our quarterback for the next couple years."

The Vikings decided against the $4 million dollar price tag to re-sign George and instead opted to hand the reigns of the offense to second-year quarterback Daunte Culpepper, who led the team to the NFC Championship game.

Interestingly, the Vikings may end up having to make a similar decision after this year's playoffs as well... albeit with more zeros involved.

Minnesota drafted quarterback JJ McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the quarterback hurt his knee before the regular season began and the team turned to journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, who put up by far the best year of his career with the Vikings this season.

The Vikings have a few options when the season ends, including re-signing Darnold for a contract worth roughly $25-30 million per year or using the 'franchise tag' which would bring him back for one year at about $40 million.

Otherwise, the Vikings could choose to go with McCarthy and/or find a less expensive veteran for the job.