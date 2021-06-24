The Minnesota Vikings 2021 Schedule is Ranked 5th Toughest

The NFL is preparing for the 2021-2022 season, and after the league released the schedule for the Minnesota Vikings experts agree, its brutal for the men in purple.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been rated as having the toughest schedule in the league this season. The Philadelphia Eagles are said to have the easiest.

The Green Bay Packers schedule comes in as the 4th toughest, with the Bears ranked as the third roughest -- so at least there's that. The Lions come in at the sixth toughest schedule, so the NFC North has a tough road ahead this year.

According to CBS Sports.com:

Speaking of the Packers, who have the fourth-most difficult schedule, along with the Steelers, they're the only other team in the NFL this year that has to play 10 games against playoff teams from last season.

By the way, these schedule rankings aren't some subjective ramblings by a so-called expert or two -- the rankings are based on the 2020-2021 final win-loss records of each team's 2021-2022 opponents.

The NFL has played a 16-game regular season since 1978, when it added two games to each team's schedule. This season the schedule has been expanded to 17 games.

Minnesota Vikings 2021-22 Schedule

WEEK 1: SUN 9/12 - Minnesota at Cinncinati (Noon CT)

Will the Vikings be a contender in 2021? Will Aaron Rodgers still be wearing a Packers uniform? Will Justin Fields make an impact as Chicago's new quarterback? Will Detroit still be Detroit?

