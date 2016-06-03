Terry Steinbach Excited to Come for St. Cloud Rox Home Opener

ST. CLOUD -- The defending Northwoods League North Division champs are set for their 2016 home opener tomorrow (Saturday).

Along with the usual fireworks display, the St. Cloud Rox will have former Oakland A's catcher Terry Steinbach on hand to throw out the opening pitch and sign autographs for fans.

Steinbach says the Northwoods League is a great opportunity for college ballplayers. He says it gives them a chance to see what playing baseball everyday is all about and whether they want to pursue a professional career.

Steinbach says he enjoys making appearances and talking to fans about baseball. He says Minnesota has a strong tradition of baseball and St. Cloud area fans are knowledgeable about the game.

Rox home games are played at Joe Faber Field. Tomorrow's gametime is 7:05 against the Thunder Bay Border Cats.