Tennis balls are fuzzy and yellow and Wimbledon competitors are required to wear white. Why is this? Tennis balls used to be white or black until 1972. The introduction of color television in the late 1960s and early 1970s made it difficult to see white balls on screen, especially against the backdrop of the court and players' clothing.

Get our free mobile app

White vs. Yellow

In 1972, the International Tennis Federation officially adopted yellow tennis balls, recognizing their superior visibility on color screens. While the change was widely adopted, Wimbledon notably held onto white balls until 1986.

Why Fuzzy?

Tennis balls are fuzzy to improve their aerodynamics and playability. The fuzz, or felt, creates a layer of turbulence around the ball as it moves through the air, reducing drag and allowing for more controlled shots and longer rallies. Without the fuzz, a tennis ball would travel too fast and bounce too high, making the game difficult to play and watch.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why Wear White?

Wimbledon players are required to wear almost entirely white clothing due to a long-standing tradition rooted in the Victorian era, primarily to minimize the visibility of sweat stains, which were considered improper and unseemly. This tradition has become a significant part of Wimbledon's unique brand and identity, and the dress code, established in the 19th century and made official in 1963, is still strictly enforced today.

Oldest Tournament

The Wimbledon Tennis tournament is the oldest tournament in the world dating back to 1877. The tournament has been held every year except in 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.