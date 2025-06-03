The Cathedral girls track and field team claimed their 2nd straight section 5A girls track and field championship last week. In the process they qualified 10 athletes for the state meet June 10-12 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Great to Repeat at Section Champs

Cathedral Track and Field coach Rick Fleege joined me on WJON. Fleege says the veterans on the team were hoping they could repeat as section champions so they are pleased they were able to accomplish that.

Why State Track and Field is Next Week

The State meet has been held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for the past 4-5 years. Because STMA's academic school year ends this Friday and the State doesn't want the state meet happening while school is still in session, the meet was moved to the following week.

Preparation This Week

Fleege says they are practicing to some extend this week while working around the athlete's summer schedule. He says the plan is to keep them fresh without undertraining them or overtraining them. Fleege says it's important to keep a balance while maintaining their competitive edge.

Cathedral Athletes Competing at State

4x800 Katelyn Waldoch, Emma Jamison, Lilly Jamison, Cece Jamison

4x400 Amelia Newiger, Emma Jamison, Cece Jamison, Aubrey Lesnau

4x200 Amelia Newiger, Aubrey Lesnau, Julia Vega, Erika Salaski

Erika Salaski - 100 and 200

Julia Vega - 200 and 400

Aubrey Lesnau - 400

Katie Reuter - 800

Abby Hughes - Shot Put

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rick Fleege, click below.