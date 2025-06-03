Ten Athletes From Cathedral Earn Spots At State Meet
The Cathedral girls track and field team claimed their 2nd straight section 5A girls track and field championship last week. In the process they qualified 10 athletes for the state meet June 10-12 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Get our free mobile app
Great to Repeat at Section Champs
Cathedral Track and Field coach Rick Fleege joined me on WJON. Fleege says the veterans on the team were hoping they could repeat as section champions so they are pleased they were able to accomplish that.
Why State Track and Field is Next Week
The State meet has been held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for the past 4-5 years. Because STMA's academic school year ends this Friday and the State doesn't want the state meet happening while school is still in session, the meet was moved to the following week.
Preparation This Week
Fleege says they are practicing to some extend this week while working around the athlete's summer schedule. He says the plan is to keep them fresh without undertraining them or overtraining them. Fleege says it's important to keep a balance while maintaining their competitive edge.
Cathedral Athletes Competing at State
4x800 Katelyn Waldoch, Emma Jamison, Lilly Jamison, Cece Jamison
4x800 Katelyn Waldoch, Emma Jamison, Lilly Jamison, Cece Jamison
4x400 Amelia Newiger, Emma Jamison, Cece Jamison, Aubrey Lesnau
4x200 Amelia Newiger, Aubrey Lesnau, Julia Vega, Erika Salaski
Erika Salaski - 100 and 200
Julia Vega - 200 and 400
Aubrey Lesnau - 400
Katie Reuter - 800
Abby Hughes - Shot Put
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rick Fleege, click below.