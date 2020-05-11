Tech Names New Boys Basketball Coach

The Tech Tigers have a new boys basketball coach after having two different bench bosses during the 2019-2020 season.

Christian Pekarek takes over for Mike Trewick, who stepped in halfway through last season in place of Brent Petermeier. Petermeier's tenure ended abruptly in mid-January for unknown reasons.

Pekarek is an Upsala native who played basketball at Bemidji State before taking a job in Sartell as a math teacher.