Tech High School Siblings Competing in State Wrestling Tournament

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the first time in school history, Tech High School will have a brother and sister competing in the state wrestling tournament.

Juniors Jaxson and Camryn Kenning will represent St. Cloud in this weekends tournament.

This is Jaxon's fifth straight state wrestling tournament appearance. He says this trip means a little more with is sister competing with him, something they haven't done since their youth wrestling days.

We haven't done something like this in a while, so it brings back a lot of good memories.

This is Camryn's first state tournament appearance, after the Minnesota State High School League create a girl's state wrestling tournament last year.

She says it was that tournament that inspired her to get back on the mat.

I saw they had a girls state tournament last year and thought I should give wrestling another try. Hopefully I'm able to go down there and win a state title, but if not, just placing would be awesome too.

Both Jaxson and Camryn say having a girl's state tournament is a great addition to the sport and they hope this inspires more girls to join their high school wrestling teams.

Jaxson will begin his chance for a state title Friday, while Camryn competes on Saturday.

